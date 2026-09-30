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Andrey Mihayloff

Russia to reconstruct 75 airfields by 2030 to lower costs and improve remote access

Russia » Economics

Russia is expanding access to its remote regions by modernizing its aviation infrastructure. Of the country's 226 civil airfields, at least 75 are scheduled for reconstruction by 2030. For travelers, these upgrades translate to increased flight frequencies and lower ticket prices, as updated runways can accommodate larger, more modern aircraft.

Kamchatka
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Kamchatka

The impact is already visible in cities like Orenburg, where airport upgrades have nearly tripled passenger capacity, making the region's steppes more accessible.

Remote Destinations: Siberia and the Far East

Current efforts are heavily concentrated in Siberia and the Far East, where fast-track terminal construction is being used to replace deteriorating infrastructure. This reduces the logistical difficulty and high costs previously associated with visiting these areas.

By the end of 2024, work is expected to conclude at several key gateways to wilderness and Arctic landscapes:

  • Peveka (Chukotka): A primary entry point to the Arctic.
  • Palana (Kamchatka): An alternative for those venturing beyond the standard tourist hubs of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky or Teriberka.
  • Ayan (Khabarovsk Territory) and Tura (Krasnoyarsk Territory).

These upgrades facilitate specialized trips, such as whale watching or deep taiga expeditions, by making the flight logistics more predictable.

Upcoming Infrastructure Timelines

Travelers planning trips over the next few years should note the following developments:

  • Perm: A new apron is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.
  • Bratsk: Taxiway upgrades are currently underway.
  • Mirny: A new airport complex is slated for launch in early 2027.

In other regions, new runways are already operational in Grozny and Makhachkala. Additionally, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk has expanded its international reach, with the new terminal already supporting flights to Harbin, China.

Practical Logistics and Risks

While new terminals improve comfort and capacity, they do not eliminate the volatility of regional flight schedules. In areas like Chukotka and Kamchatka, extreme weather frequently causes cancellations. Travelers are advised to include a buffer day in their itineraries before their return flight to avoid being stranded.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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