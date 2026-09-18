Putin Projects 2% Budget Deficit for 2027 as Growth Stalls at 0.6%

Russia's projected budget deficit for 2027 is expected to reach approximately 2% of GDP, according to President Vladimir Putin. This figure marks an increase from the 1.2% of GDP outlined in the current law. To address the growing fiscal pressure, the Ministry of Finance has increased activity in the domestic market, recently issuing new bonds to raise capital.

Photo: Freepik by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Inflation

Financial analyst and PhD in Economics Mikhail Belyayev told Pravda.Ru that while a 2% deficit is not inherently critical, the primary risk lies in sluggish economic growth, which limits the state's ability to meet its obligations. Belyayev characterized the deficit as a loan from the future that must be covered through tax revenues, the privatization of assets, or income from unitary enterprises.

The analyst noted that securing these reserves is difficult given a projected economic growth rate of just 0.5–1%. Belyayev attributed this stagnation to the Central Bank's restrictive monetary policy.

"The issue is not the 2% deficit itself, but the fact that with low economic growth, it becomes very difficult to cover this deficit from available sources. Our economy is stalling because the Central Bank is maintaining a tight monetary policy," Belyayev explained.

According to Belyayev, measures intended to suppress inflation have failed to yield results, with the cost of living remaining steady at 6–7%. Meanwhile, high borrowing costs are blocking business development. He argued that one-time inflows, such as dividends from state-owned companies, only provide temporary stability.

Belyayev highlighted a 0.6% economic growth rate as the key indicator of instability, noting that it invalidates optimistic forecasts. This is further complicated by volatility in commodity markets, which has led to a decline in oil and gas revenues following a brief period of activity.

"Inflation remains at 6–7% and is idling. Meanwhile, economic growth is being severely squeezed. Regardless of the explanation, the 0.6% growth rate overrides all other questions," the specialist added.

The business community shares these concerns. Recent industry forums have pointed to a "cooling" of market processes driven by expensive credit. Analysts suggest that without a shift in monetary policy, covering a 2% budget deficit could pose a significant challenge for the Russian financial system.