World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Andrey Mihayloff

Putin Projects 2% Budget Deficit for 2027 as Growth Stalls at 0.6%

Russia » Economics

Russia's projected budget deficit for 2027 is expected to reach approximately 2% of GDP, according to President Vladimir Putin. This figure marks an increase from the 1.2% of GDP outlined in the current law. To address the growing fiscal pressure, the Ministry of Finance has increased activity in the domestic market, recently issuing new bonds to raise capital.

Inflation
Photo: Freepik by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Inflation

Financial analyst and PhD in Economics Mikhail Belyayev told Pravda.Ru that while a 2% deficit is not inherently critical, the primary risk lies in sluggish economic growth, which limits the state's ability to meet its obligations. Belyayev characterized the deficit as a loan from the future that must be covered through tax revenues, the privatization of assets, or income from unitary enterprises.

The analyst noted that securing these reserves is difficult given a projected economic growth rate of just 0.5–1%. Belyayev attributed this stagnation to the Central Bank's restrictive monetary policy.

"The issue is not the 2% deficit itself, but the fact that with low economic growth, it becomes very difficult to cover this deficit from available sources. Our economy is stalling because the Central Bank is maintaining a tight monetary policy," Belyayev explained.

According to Belyayev, measures intended to suppress inflation have failed to yield results, with the cost of living remaining steady at 6–7%. Meanwhile, high borrowing costs are blocking business development. He argued that one-time inflows, such as dividends from state-owned companies, only provide temporary stability.

Belyayev highlighted a 0.6% economic growth rate as the key indicator of instability, noting that it invalidates optimistic forecasts. This is further complicated by volatility in commodity markets, which has led to a decline in oil and gas revenues following a brief period of activity.

"Inflation remains at 6–7% and is idling. Meanwhile, economic growth is being severely squeezed. Regardless of the explanation, the 0.6% growth rate overrides all other questions," the specialist added.

The business community shares these concerns. Recent industry forums have pointed to a "cooling" of market processes driven by expensive credit. Analysts suggest that without a shift in monetary policy, covering a 2% budget deficit could pose a significant challenge for the Russian financial system.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Brent Oil Prices Fall to $102 as Saudi Arabia Restores Supplies
Business
Brent Oil Prices Fall to $102 as Saudi Arabia Restores Supplies
Popular
25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates

The 1999 ascent of the Tibetan Plateau revealed a critical trade-off between electronic sophistication and raw mechanical resilience in extreme conditions.

25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Virus To Deliver Working Gene: How Fayuvi Targets Rare Childhood Disease Andrey Mihayloff Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels Alexander Shtorm Russia Targets Import Substitution for Autoimmune and Dementia Therapies Aidyn Mehtiyev
Tajikistan Considers Withdrawal from International Criminal Court Following Putin Visit
Russian Fish Exports to EU Hit 20-Month High in July
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Last materials
Putin Projects 2% Budget Deficit for 2027 as Growth Stalls at 0.6%
Uzbekistan to Outsource Management of $72 Billion Foreign Reserves
China marks 77th anniversary as tech leader and Tajikistan strategic partner
Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels
New Scandinavian Approach to Home Exteriors Makes Traditional Siding Outdated
Russia Targets Import Substitution for Autoimmune and Dementia Therapies
Battery over Combustion: Uzbekistan's Car Market Shifts Toward Electric
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Chicken Breast Green Herb & Lemon Marinade: Precision and Balance
Orchid Blooming Secret: September Chill Ignites Flower Spikes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.