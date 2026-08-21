Russia’s Digital Ruble Launches September 1: No Fees, Voluntary Use and a Bright Red Logo

On September 1, the Bank of Russia will put the digital ruble into circulation, making it available to every Russian in the autumn. The color of its logo is already known, along with details of how the new form of the national currency will work.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Russian ruble logo

What Is the Digital Ruble?

As Alla Bakina, director of the Bank of Russia's National Payment System Department, explained to RIA Novosti, the digital ruble is the same ruble that people use in everyday life, only in a new form.

"The digital ruble is essentially the same as a cashless ruble, only it will be held in the user's wallet on the Bank of Russia's platform. People have different habits. Some are accustomed to using cards, others use electronic wallets, while others use payment services and so on. The digital ruble is another additional means of making transfers and payments,” Bakina said.

The digital ruble will differ from the cashless money people already use primarily because the digital ruble account will be opened on the Bank of Russia's platform, where transactions will also take place.

Users will access this digital account, also known as a digital wallet, through familiar mobile banking applications.

"Another difference is the fee policy. There will be no fees for individuals; all transactions will be free. They will be able to freely manage the money in their digital wallets: there are no limits or restrictions on transfers on the digital ruble platform,” Bakina explained.

She added that businesses would pay minimal fees compared with the banking rates currently charged for similar transactions.

Asked whether everything was ready for the digital ruble's launch on September 1, Bakina answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, it is ready. All 12 systemically important banks, which account for more than 80 percent of the payments market, will be ready from September 1 to give their customers the opportunity to open digital ruble accounts and conduct transactions with them,” she said.

Use of the Digital Ruble Will Be Voluntary

Bakina stressed that using the digital ruble will be voluntary.

"And this is our fundamental position: your money, your choice. Everyone decides for themselves whether to use the digital ruble or not. No one will be able to open a digital account on someone's behalf. Nothing will happen automatically,” Bakina emphasized.

Alexander Grif, chairman of the CIS Committee on Digital and Technological Sovereignty and head of the laboratory for cognitive, digital and technological sovereignty at the International Research Institute for Management and Public Administration, explained that the digital ruble is the third form of Russia's national currency, alongside cash and cashless money.

"It is issued by the Bank of Russia, and one digital ruble equals one ruble. It is not a cryptocurrency or a separate monetary unit. For citizens, the key point is that its use is voluntary: no one will have an account opened automatically, and salaries, pensions or social payments will not be converted into digital rubles without consent,” the expert said.

Central Bank Reveals the Digital Ruble's Color

Bakina said the digital ruble would have a "dopamine” bright red logo in mobile applications.

The logo of the new form of the national currency will have a vivid red shade, the regulator's department head specified.

"It is a bright red shade. Among ourselves, we call this color dopamine,” Bakina said.

How Can One Open a Digital Wallet?

A digital wallet can be opened through the mobile application of any bank where you are a customer. However, you must make sure that the bank is connected to the Bank of Russia's digital ruble platform. Customers can check this with their bank.

"The bank is simply a conduit; the wallet itself will be opened on our platform. You open the wallet once through the bank you choose, and then you will be able to access the platform and conduct digital ruble transactions through applications from different banks. The only condition is that you must be a customer of those banks,” Bakina explained.

A Russian resident will be able to transfer no more than 300,000 rubles a month from a cashless account to a digital ruble wallet. At the same time, users will be able to manage the money in their digital wallets completely freely. Bakina assured users that the Central Bank would not impose any limits or restrictions on transfers from the wallet.

Central Bank Considers Offline Digital Ruble Payments

Alla Bakina said the Bank of Russia plans, in the future, to give Russians the option of paying with digital rubles without an internet connection. Specialists are currently looking for a technological solution.

"We have set ourselves the task of implementing this option because we understand how important it is for both citizens and businesses that payments can go through even without the internet. But this will come at later stages in the development of the digital ruble,” Bakina said.

The specialist also said that some organizations would be required to accept digital rubles as early as this autumn.

"They may include chain supermarkets, service stations, beauty salons, shops and pharmacies,” the expert added. At first, customers should check at the checkout whether digital ruble payments are accepted.

A digital ruble account can be topped up in much the same way that users currently transfer money between their own accounts.

"In your bank's application, select the digital ruble tab, enter it and choose the "top up' option. Then select your account at the same bank from which you want to debit the required amount. Once you confirm the transaction, cashless rubles "turn into' digital rubles: the amount is debited from your bank account, and exactly the same amount is credited to your digital wallet,” the specialist explained.