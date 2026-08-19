Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the reconstruction of damaged facilities at a fundamentally new technological level. Over the past month, Wildberries logistics facilities in several Russian regions have come under drone attacks.

Photo: Kremlin. ru by Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin instructed the government to introduce a programme for reconstructing damaged warehouses, stressing the need to modernise and substantially upgrade them. His remarks were reported by the Kremlin press service.

"Logistics and warehouse capacity, of course, needs to be restored, including with state participation. In this regard, I ask the government to adopt an appropriate programme. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure that damaged facilities are restored at a fundamentally new technological level,” the president said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects devoted to implementing the plan for structural changes in the Russian economy through 2030.

Putin Says Drone Attacks Have Not Caused Critical Economic Damage

Earlier, the president said that Ukrainian attacks on industrial facilities had not produced critical consequences.

"It is clear that a number of factors affect the pace of economic growth, including external pressure and terrorist attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities. Naturally, these attacks have not caused any critical consequences,” the head of state said.

Russian economic growth remains positive, President Vladimir Putin said at the Kremlin meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, which focused on implementing the plan for structural changes in the Russian economy through 2030.

"As the statistical data show, overall economic dynamics are modest but positive. GDP growth is around 1%. In the first half of the year, GDP increased by 0.6%, while in the second quarter growth reached 1.3%,” the president said.

He noted that various factors affect GDP growth, "including external pressure and terrorist attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities.”

"Naturally, these attacks have not caused any critical consequences. They have not and cannot. Of course, they cause us damage — that is obvious,” Putin said.

On August 12, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service, Rosstat, issued a preliminary estimate showing that Russia's real GDP increased by 1.3% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2026, real GDP had declined by 0.2% compared with the first quarter of 2025, but the decline was followed by solid growth by the middle of the year.

The published figure exceeded the recent estimate from the Ministry of Economic Development, which had forecast growth of 0.9%, as well as economists' consensus forecasts.

Wildberries Warehouses Hit Across Multiple Regions

Wildberries logistics facilities in different Russian regions have faced drone attacks since mid-July. Warehouses in the Moscow Region, Krasnodar, Stavropol Krai, Penza Region, Udmurtia, Volgograd Region, Tatarstan, Samara Region, Vladimir Region, Leningrad Region, Tver Region and Tula Region have been targeted.

Several facilities suffered major fires, while some warehouses temporarily suspended operations. The attacks killed and injured company employees and also damaged goods belonging to sellers.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the situation surrounding Wildberries and its sellers as "difficult.” The Investigative Committee opened criminal cases on terrorism charges following attacks on logistics centres in Kotovsk and Elektrostal.

The Ministry of Economic Development, meanwhile, began working with the Finance Ministry, the Federal Tax Service and the Central Bank on measures to support affected businesses. State Secretary and Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said the measures under consideration included tax deferrals and instalment plans for entrepreneurs.

Assessing the impact of the attacks on the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the July 24 meeting on the key interest rate that the situation could intensify a supply shock.

Against this backdrop, the government is now expected to develop a dedicated programme for restoring damaged logistics and warehouse facilities, with Putin calling for reconstruction that goes beyond simply replacing what was destroyed and instead brings the facilities to a new technological standard.