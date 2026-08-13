Putin Pays First Visit to Kuril Islands, Inspects Pacific Fleet and Evokes Anger in Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russians possess a “genetic code of winners” during a meeting with Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko, who briefed the president on support measures for participants in the special military operation and their families.

Photo: flickr.com by Elena Vetrova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Onekotan Island

Limarenko said he sees among the people a determination to do “everything for victory.”

“That is what our people are like. They have the genetic code of winners.” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Putin Makes First Personal Visit to the Kuril Islands

Vladimir Putin made his first personal visit to the Kuril Islands, continuing his working trip across Siberia and Russia’s Far East.

Russian presidents and prime ministers had previously visited the Kurils five times. Dmitry Medvedev made four of those visits: in 2010 as president and in 2012, 2015 and 2019 as prime minister. In 2021, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Iturup Island.

Before arriving in the Kurils, Putin visited Ulan-Ude on August 10 and Novosibirsk on August 11. On August 12, he visited the flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the Guards missile cruiser Varyag, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Putin Holds Security Meeting Aboard the Varyag

Aboard the Varyag, the Russian president held a meeting on securing the country’s eastern borders.

The meeting brought together Pacific Fleet Commander Viktor Liina, Sergei Makhorin, head of the FSB Border Directorate for the Sakhalin Region, and Alexei Shvedov, acting commander of the 68th Guards Army Corps.

“It is clear that the main tasks are being addressed today during the special military operation, but it is our duty to ensure the security of the Russian state along all its frontiers and across all its territories.” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Putin heard proposals from military commanders on the measures needed to address the challenges facing Russia amid the difficult security situation in the region.

Earlier, footage showed Putin boarding the Varyag in military uniform and observing the final stage of Pacific Fleet exercises from the cruiser.

During lunch with the cruiser’s crew, Putin called the objectives of the special military operation a top priority while stressing the need to maintain the combat readiness of all of Russia’s armed forces, including the navy.

“Yes, there is nothing more important than resolving the tasks along the line of contact as part of the special military operation, but you are not in the rear. You are also on the front line.” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

The Pacific Fleet’s exercises to defend Russia’s Far East began on August 4 under the command of Admiral Viktor Liina. The maneuvers covered the waters of the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the northwestern Pacific Ocean. Around 60 warships and submarines, approximately 30 aircraft, helicopters and drones, and 13,000 servicemen took part.

Japan Protests Putin’s Visit to Iturup

Japan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Nikolai Nozdrev over Putin’s visit to Iturup, one of the Kuril Islands, according to Kyodo.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also reiterated Tokyo’s territorial claims to the Kuril Islands.

Tokyo does not recognize Russian sovereignty over the southern Kurils and demands the return of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai Islands. Japanese law refers to the four islands as the “Northern Territories.”

Moscow has consistently maintained that Russian sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is legitimate, pointing to the post-World War II settlement under which the islands became part of the Soviet Union.

According to TASS, the Russian Embassy in Japan said its official comment on the matter would be published later.