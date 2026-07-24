Russia's Central Bank Reduces Key Rate to 14 Percent, Warns of Persistent Inflation Risks

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia voted at its July 24 meeting to lower the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 14%, according to the regulator's official statement. This marks the tenth consecutive meeting at which the central bank has eased monetary policy. Over the past two meetings, however, the pace of easing has slowed to 25 basis points, compared with previous reductions of 50 basis points.

Photo: panoramio.com by Bulat Latypov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Bank of Russia

The central bank said Russia's economy expanded at a moderate pace during the second quarter of 2026.

"Significant price growth and higher inflation expectations during the summer months were largely driven by one-off factors. Estimates of underlying inflation remain within the range of 4–5% on an annualized basis. Credit growth slowed slightly in June," the regulator said in its statement.

Following the rate decision, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina held a press conference outlining the regulator's latest economic assessments.

Key Interest Rate

Nabiullina said the Bank of Russia seriously considered two options at the meeting: leaving the key rate unchanged or cutting it by 25 basis points. She added that there were also isolated proposals to raise the rate.

According to the governor, the possibility of future rate increases cannot be completely ruled out.

"You know that the policy we have pursued has led to a rapid decline in underlying inflation over the past year and a half—from double-digit annual rates to around 4–5%. It is impossible to completely exclude the possibility of raising the key rate."

The Bank of Russia also revised its expected path for interest rates. The average key rate forecast for 2026 was raised to 14.5–14.6%, while the forecast for next year increased to 10.5–12.5%. The regulator now expects borrowing costs in the economy to remain higher throughout the forecast horizon than previously anticipated.

GDP Growth Forecast Revised Lower

The Bank of Russia lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2026 from 0.5–1.5% to 0.0–1.0%.

Commenting on the revision, Nabiullina said the central bank's baseline scenario assumes companies will restore production capacity by the end of the year.

"Another factor is demand dynamics. Businesses expect demand to slow, according to incoming data."

The regulator left its GDP forecasts for subsequent years unchanged.

Inflation Outlook

The Bank of Russia expects underlying inflation during the second half of 2026 to remain close to current levels.

"Given the increase in fuel prices that has already occurred and the resulting rise in prices for other goods, we have raised our inflation forecast for this year to 6–7%."

Productivity Remains Key to Economic Growth

According to the central bank governor, improving labor productivity remains the primary condition for accelerating economic growth.

"The only way to increase the pace of economic growth is to use labor resources more efficiently and improve productivity."

She added that the government is actively working on policies in this area.

Lower Oil Price Forecast

The Bank of Russia also revised its forecast for global oil prices, lowering expectations by $5 per barrel across the entire forecast period.

Nabiullina noted that oil prices remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. If current conflicts are resolved, prices are expected to return to levels that better reflect global market fundamentals.

She added that fluctuations in oil prices have only a limited impact on Russia's broader macroeconomic indicators.

New Sanctions

Nabiullina said the latest sanctions were not unexpected for Russia's banking sector, which has been operating under restrictions for several years.

Banks continue adapting to sanctions, and the financial sector maintains substantial capital reserves and resilience.

"The banking sector has a sufficiently large capital buffer, so we do not see any major problems here."

Impact of Ukrainian Attacks on Prices

According to Nabiullina, attacks on warehouse facilities in Russia could create additional supply-side shocks.

Such disruptions may temporarily push prices higher, but the central bank is primarily concerned with whether these shocks become embedded in persistent inflation.

"In other words, whether they generate secondary effects that would require a monetary policy response."

Insurance Sector Prepared for Rising Drone Risks

The governor said Russian insurance companies and the Russian National Reinsurance Company possess sufficient financial resources to compensate for losses resulting from the growing number of drone attacks.

At present, the insurance industry does not require government support, she said.

Stock Market Volatility

Nabiullina acknowledged that Russia's stock market is experiencing a difficult period but stressed that the current volatility does not threaten financial stability.

"The stock market is going through a period of volatility."

According to the governor, much of the uncertainty reflects concerns about companies' future financial performance and dividend policies.

Administrative Price Controls

Nabiullina warned that prolonged administrative price controls could produce consequences similar to those experienced by the Soviet Union during the 1980s.

She said such measures may only be justified in exceptional circumstances, such as sudden price spikes affecting socially important goods, and only for short periods.