Governors of Two Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine Step Down in One Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the resignation of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who stepped down voluntarily after leading one of Russia's most heavily pressured border regions during the conflict with Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow Kremlin

The Kremlin appointed Alexander Shuvaev as acting governor of Belgorod Region. Putin held a working meeting with Shuvaev in the Kremlin shortly after the appointment became official. Earlier, sources close to the presidential administration and regional authorities told RBC that Shuvaev, a vice governor of Irkutsk Region and a decorated military officer, stood as the leading candidate for the post.

A Military Officer Takes Charge of Belgorod

Alexander Shuvaev was born in Belgorod Region in 1981. He graduated from the Ryazan Airborne Forces Institute and later from the Combined Arms Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

He served in the military from 2002 and took part in Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Shuvaev received the title Hero of the Russian Federation and earned multiple state awards, including the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland” IV Class with swords, the Order of Alexander Nevsky, three Orders of Courage, and the Suvorov Medal.

Since January 2026, he had worked as deputy governor of Irkutsk Region.

Sources familiar with the situation said the exact reasons for Gladkov's departure remain unclear. Two sources indicated that the governor himself wanted to leave the post because of exhaustion after years managing a frontline region under constant pressure. Another source close to the Kremlin said that while Gladkov maintained acceptable approval ratings, authorities had "other questions” regarding his administration.

Fortification Scandals and Corruption Cases

Gladkov is currently on leave. In April, he announced his first two-week vacation in two years, and later extended it for another two weeks on doctors' recommendations.

In 2025, law enforcement agencies detained two of Gladkov's deputies — Rustem Zainullin and Vladimir Bazarov.

Zainullin, who oversaw property and land relations in the region, faced allegations connected to abuses during the construction of defensive fortifications known as "dragon's teeth” along the border with Ukraine. Authorities later dismissed him for "loss of trust” in April 2026.

Bazarov, who had moved to Kursk Region in 2025 as acting deputy governor, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes related to contracts for similar fortification projects.

Belgorod authorities began building defensive structures in October 2022 amid escalating shelling and security threats. Gladkov later said inspections uncovered construction violations worth 109 million rubles and inflated contractor reports. Several companies eventually returned funds to the regional budget.

In February 2026, Gladkov warned that Telegram remained the primary channel for communicating emergency information to residents of the border region. He expressed concern that any slowdown of the platform could affect the delivery of urgent alerts if the security situation deteriorated further.

Bryansk Governor Also Leaves Office

At the same time, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz submitted his resignation, which Putin accepted. The president appointed Egor Kovalchuk as acting governor until a newly elected regional head formally takes office.

Putin also held a working meeting with Kovalchuk in the Kremlin following the announcement.

Bogomaz had governed Bryansk Region since 2014 and won reelection three times — in 2015, 2020, and 2025. During the latest election, he secured 78.78 percent of the vote.

In 2018, Bogomaz received an honorary presidential commendation, and in 2021 he was awarded the Order of Friendship.

Ukraine sanctioned Bogomaz in 2018, while the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other countries imposed sanctions after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Commenting on Canadian sanctions, Bogomaz said Russia would continue supporting the people of Donbas regardless of outside pressure.

Another Investigation Over Border Defenses

Last year, authorities detained Bryansk vice governor Nikolai Simonenko in connection with alleged abuse of office during the construction of regional fortifications. Investigators estimated damages at more than 800 million rubles. Simonenko denied wrongdoing.

Egor Kovalchuk, the new acting governor, comes from Chelyabinsk. He previously worked in banking and held senior management roles in the housing and utilities sector before becoming industry minister and later deputy governor of Chelyabinsk Region.

In 2023, Kovalchuk won election as mayor of Miass, but in July 2024 he moved to the post of chairman of the government of the Luhansk People's Republic.

The simultaneous leadership reshuffle in two strategically important border regions signals continued Kremlin efforts to strengthen administrative control over territories facing security risks, infrastructure pressure, and growing scrutiny over wartime spending.