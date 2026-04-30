Red Square 2026: A Different Victory Day Parade Amid Changing Geopolitics

Moscow is preparing for the 81st anniversary of Victory Day. On May 9, 2026, Red Square will host a military parade that reflects current geopolitical realities. The event will serve not only as a ceremony but also as a demonstration of the country's human resources and military readiness under ongoing external pressure.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Vadim Savitsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Victory Parade on Red Square

This year, organizers have adjusted the format. Instead of emphasizing heavy military hardware, the parade will highlight personnel actively engaged in military service.

Marching Units: Who Will Take Part

Officers and cadets from higher military educational institutions will form the core of the marching columns. Representatives from all branches and specialized units of the Russian Armed Forces will participate.

Sergey Mironov, a political analyst, stated that the parade serves as a display of discipline and preparedness.

"The parade primarily demonstrates discipline. The participation of higher military institutions shows that кадровый резерв remains ready for any scenario despite external pressure.”

Authorities decided to exclude cadets from Suvorov and Nakhimov schools, as well as other military academies for younger students, citing security considerations. Organizers have also removed the traditional column of military vehicles from the program.

Live Broadcast and Operational Focus

The absence of armored vehicles will be offset by live broadcast elements. The event will connect viewers with frontline positions and operational units.

The broadcast will include footage from active service zones, as well as duty operations of Strategic Rocket Forces and Aerospace Forces personnel.

Air Component Remains

The aerial segment of the parade will remain a key feature. Aerobatic teams will perform over Moscow, and Su-25 attack aircraft will conclude the ceremony by releasing smoke in the colors of the national flag.

Olga Larina, an international affairs expert, emphasized the continued importance of aviation.

"Aviation remains a decisive factor in modern military capability. The Su-25 flyover signals full operational readiness of air support forces.”

Participation Overview

Parade Component Status (2026) Military academy marching units Participating in full Cadets (Suvorov, Nakhimov schools) Not participating Military vehicles Not participating Aviation units Participating (Su-25 aircraft)

Key Questions About the 2026 Parade

Who will march on Red Square?

Cadets and officers from higher military educational institutions representing all branches of the armed forces.

Will there be an air show?

Yes, aerobatic teams and Su-25 aircraft will perform, including a traditional display of the Russian flag in the sky.

Why are younger cadets not participating?

Authorities made the decision based on security considerations and current conditions in the capital.