Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with government members, spoke about the development of Russia’s Arctic regions, emphasizing the strategic importance of the region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gérald Tapp, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Arctic ice

Strategic Importance of the Arctic

“I have repeatedly noted the special, strategic importance of this region for our country, for the national economy, for increasing Russia’s industrial potential, for ensuring national security and protecting our sovereignty,” Putin said.

He stressed that the role of the Arctic is also growing globally: “For the planet’s ecology, for global fuel, energy, and raw material complexes, and for strengthening the stability of international trade and logistics links.”

Transport Routes and Global Trade Disruptions

According to him, the importance of the northern trans-Arctic route is becoming increasingly evident amid disruptions in global transport chains caused by numerous conflicts, including those in the Middle East.

“It is equally obvious that geopolitical competition and the struggle for positions around the Arctic zone itself are intensifying. Although, I want to emphasize once again, we have said this many times — we are ready for cooperation,” the president added.

Putin noted that Russia is currently strengthening the Arctic logistics framework, including sea and river ports, railways and highways, and airports.

The key task in the region, he said, is improving quality of life, creating modern conditions for education, work, recreation, and raising children.

“The Arctic mortgage program at a rate of 2% annually has already been extended until 2030, which is a good support for northern families and for those who move here to live and work,” he added.

Investment and Development Plans

At the end of February, the head of the State Council commission on the Northern Sea Route and Arctic, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis, stated that the comprehensive Arctic development plan and the creation of the Trans-Arctic transport corridor require attracting private investment.

Geography and Scope of the Arctic

The Arctic is the northernmost region of the Earth, located around the North Pole. Its name comes from the Greek word meaning “bear,” linked to the constellation Ursa Major, which ancient Greek navigators saw in the northern sky.

The region has no single defined boundary. It is generally considered to include territories north of the Arctic Circle (approximately 66°30' north latitude). The Arctic covers about 21.3 million square kilometers, including the Arctic Ocean and its peripheral seas. The largest Arctic island is Greenland, and the largest sea is the Barents Sea.

Eight countries are considered Arctic states: Denmark, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Iceland, Finland, and Sweden. Together, they form the Arctic Council.

There is no single document defining the legal status of the Arctic. It is governed by international law, bilateral agreements, and national legislation. The key framework is the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which establishes rules for maritime conduct and defines maritime boundaries.

As of February 2026, 172 countries participate in the convention. All Arctic states have signed it, although the United States has not ratified it and therefore is not formally part of the agreement.