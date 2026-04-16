Russian Influencer Records Emotional Video Address to Putin. Kremlin Responds

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov commented on the appeal of blogger Victoria Bonya to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gil Zetbase, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Victoria Bonya

Peskov stated that the Kremlin had seen Bonya's video and emphasized that it had indeed attracted attention and become popular.

Kremlin Acknowledges Resonant Issues

The presidential spokesperson also added that the blogger touched on highly resonant topics in her video.

"But, in fairness, a great deal of work is being carried out on those issues, a large number of people are involved, and none of this has been left without attention,” the Kremlin representative concluded.

Speculation and Online Reactions

On April 14, Bonya published an 18-minute video in which she addressed the head of state. Among other things, she proposed creating a platform that would allow Russians to communicate directly with Putin.

An Instagram user (owned by Meta, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) with the nickname vitorio091 suggested a connection between Bonya's appeal and reports that Russia might ease internet restrictions. He posted a video about this on his account.

"12:00 — Victoria Bonya records a long appeal to the president. 14:00 — Authorities plan to ease Telegram restrictions. Victoria Bonya has been studied by three percent…” the author joked.

Another blogger known as Historian-Alcoholic also joked about this connection on Telegram. According to him, Bonya protects the Russian internet in the same way that naval ships protect Russian tankers in international waters.

"The Russian economy has only two allies: the navy and its Insta-bimbos!” the blogger noted.

Reports of Possible Policy Changes

On April 14, Forbes, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported that Russia may ease restrictions on internet platforms. This includes, among other things, limitations affecting the Telegram messenger.

Shortly before that, Bonya recorded an 18-minute video in which she addressed the Russian president. In the video, she proposed creating a platform for direct communication between citizens and Putin and stated that it is necessary to "break through the wall” between the country's citizens and the president.

Blogger Responds to Kremlin Reaction

Blogger Victoria Bonya later thanked Dmitry Peskov for responding to her video appeal. A video in which she became emotional after the Kremlin's reaction was published on her Instagram account (owned by Meta, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

"Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had seen my video appeal to the president. (…) I want to thank Dmitry Peskov for saying that work is already underway on the issues that were raised,” Bonya stated.

What Bonya Said in Her 18-Minutre Video

In her 18-minute video, Victoria Bonya addressed Vladimir Putin with a mix of criticism and proposals, focusing mainly on the gap between the authorities and ordinary citizens.

Here’s what she said in substance:

1. “There is a wall between the people and the president”

Her central point was that Russians cannot directly reach or be heard by the president. She described a kind of barrier—bureaucratic and informational—that filters or blocks real public concerns before they reach the top.

2. Proposal: a direct communication platform

Bonya suggested creating a special digital platform where citizens could communicate directly with Putin—without intermediaries.

Her idea was that:

people should be able to submit issues openly,

the most important ones should be visible and prioritized,

responses should be transparent.

3. Criticism of officials and bureaucracy

She implied that many problems persist not because the president is unaware, but because officials distort, hide, or fail to transmit real information from the ground.

4. Focus on “real problems people face”

Although she didn’t present a highly detailed policy agenda, she stressed that:

everyday issues are not being solved effectively,

authorities at lower levels are disconnected from reality,

ordinary citizens feel ignored.

5. Emotional tone and appeal

The video wasn’t just analytical—it was personal and emotional, framed as a sincere appeal rather than a political statement. She positioned herself as a mediator trying to “break through” to the president on behalf of people.

Bonya’s message wasn’t about a specific policy—it was about access and communication. She argued that the system between citizens and the president is broken and proposed a direct channel to fix it.

Who is Victoria Bonya

Victoria Bonya is a Russian media personality, influencer, and former reality TV star.

She first became widely known in the 2000s through the popular Russian reality show Dom-2, which launched the careers of many TV figures. After that, she transitioned into a broader entertainment and media career, working as a TV presenter, model, and later as a social media influencer.

Today, she is mainly known for:

her large presence on Instagram and other platforms,

lifestyle content (fashion, beauty, travel),

occasional public statements on social and political issues,

a celebrity lifestyle that includes long periods living abroad, particularly in Monaco.

In short, Bonya is best described as a celebrity influencer who moved from reality TV into social media fame, and only more recently has she attracted attention for political or public commentary.