Russia’s Debt Crisis Explodes: 568,000 Bankruptcies Signal Financial Collapse

Russia's economy resembles an overheated engine into which cheap lemonade has been poured instead of oil. The indicators on the dashboard are going wild: annual data released by Fedresurs carries a chill reminiscent of Arctic winds.

Photo: freepik Bankruptcy

In 2025, the army of bankrupt citizens grew by 568,000 people. This is not just a number. It is the population of an entire regional center that has officially declared its financial insolvency.

A growth of 31.5% is not evolution — it is the fall of a climber whose safety rope has snapped.

System in the Red Zone: Mechanics of Credit Collapse

The flywheel of indebtedness has accelerated to near-supersonic speeds. With Russia's economy hovering around zero growth, there is little hope for any miraculous recovery of household finances. By early 2026, overdue debt on unsecured loans exceeded 1.65 trillion rubles. This represents a massive clot in the country's financial system.

"For years, people took out loans to repay previous ones, creating a classic pyramid at the level of a single family. Now the shop has closed — the labor market is shrinking, there is no extra money for wage indexation, and these pyramids have begun collapsing across the country,” noted macroeconomist Artyom Loginov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Banks are no longer "vacuuming” the market by handing out cash indiscriminately. The logic has shifted from "capturing market share” to "portfolio survival.” But it is too late. Toxic debt is already inside the system, eating away at balance sheets like sulfuric acid dissolving aluminum.

Mortgage Concrete: When an Asset Turns Into a Burden

The sacred pillar of the system — mortgages — has also cracked. Overdue mortgage debt has risen to 216.2 billion rubles. For many, social benefits have become the only real source of income, but even here lies a trap. A mortgaged apartment, formally considered property, can block access to government support. The asset threshold is unforgiving to those stuck in a concrete trap.

Indicator (early 2026) Value / Growth Total bankruptcies (court + out-of-court) 568.06 thousand people (+31.5%) Overdue mortgage debt 216.2 billion rubles Share of overdue retail debt 5.6% Unsecured loan debt 1.65 trillion rubles

The situation is deadlocked. Debt servicing costs consume inflation-adjusted wage increases faster than they can reach people's bank accounts. Retail trade is still afloat due to delayed demand for household appliances, but the credit foundation beneath it has already turned into quicksand.

"We are seeing a massive wave of challenges to transactions made by citizens before bankruptcy. People are trying to save at least something, but courts are now operating like conveyor belts for asset liquidation. Simplified personal financial restructuring through MFCs has become too easy, creating moral hazard,” emphasized bankruptcy lawyer Kirill Maltsev.

Social Spiral: From Credit to Zero

The collapse of expectations regarding real incomes is forcing people to tighten belts around their necks rather than their waists. Even in wealthy regions such as Chukotka, where pensions are twice the national average, debt pressure is acute due to high logistics costs. Financial literacy in Russia has effectively become the ability to find a bank still willing to lend when others have already closed their limits.

"Bankruptcy is not salvation — it is a black mark in credit history bureaus for a decade. Household financial stability is now at its lowest level since 2014. We are witnessing a crisis of trust in all long-term financial instruments,” explained financial analyst Nikita Volkov.

The Russian consumer has stopped believing in tomorrow and has begun simply "burning through” available credit limits. The result is predictable: as the ruble holds on by oil prices and fragile confidence, the internal debt bomb ticks louder and louder. Bankruptcy has become the only functioning social elevator — one that unfortunately moves only downward.

Answers to Popular Questions About Bankruptcy in 2026

Is it possible to eliminate mortgage debt through bankruptcy without losing housing?

No. In 99% of cases, pledged property is sold at auction to repay the bank. Exceptions are extremely rare and typically involve special settlement agreements.

How does bankruptcy affect social benefits?

Bankruptcy itself does not prohibit receiving benefits. However, eligibility calculations take into account all income and remaining assets not yet seized by enforcement authorities.

Is it true that out-of-court bankruptcy through MFCs has become more accessible?

Yes, thresholds have been expanded, but the procedure requires the absence of active enforcement proceedings or their closure due to lack of assets, which does not apply to everyone.