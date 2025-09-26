Nuclear energy has become one of Russia’s most powerful tools of “soft power,” and the country demonstrated its technological leadership at the World Atomic Week forum held on September 25 in Moscow at the Atom Museum at VDNH.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use NPP construction

Russia to Power the New Technological Era

The event began with the ceremonial dispatch of the latest VVER-1200 reactor vessels — one destined for Unit 1 of Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and another for Unit 4 of Turkey’s Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. The shipments were broadcast live across Russia.

In the presence of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, World Nuclear Association head Sama Bilbao y León, as well as leaders of Armenia, Belarus, and other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote address. He reminded attendees that the Soviet atomic program was born on September 28, 1942, during the Battle of Stalingrad, when the State Defense Committee decided to launch uranium research.

Since then, Rosatom has expanded its expertise and order portfolio, becoming a global industry leader. Putin emphasized that nuclear power will be central to the emerging technological era driven by artificial intelligence. He noted that Russia is already building data centers at nuclear power plants, with demand expected to triple within the next decade.

Floating Reactors and Closed-Cycle Plants

Putin announced the start of serial production of floating nuclear power plants and highlighted that small mobile reactors are among the world’s most in-demand projects. He warned that uranium reserves could be depleted by 2090, underscoring the urgency of new nuclear technologies.

By 2030, Russia plans to launch the world’s first nuclear power plant with a closed fuel cycle in Tomsk Region. This breakthrough facility will reuse up to 95% of spent fuel, solving the problem of radioactive waste accumulation and extending uranium supply security.

According to IAEA forecasts, global nuclear capacity will increase 2.5 times by mid-century, reaching nearly 1,000 GW. Putin stressed that most growth will come from the Global South and East. He also announced that the BRICS New Development Bank has confirmed readiness to invest in nuclear energy, with Moscow leading the creation of a BRICS Nuclear Energy Platform.

Rosatom Expands International Partnerships

Rosatom reported signing an action plan with Ethiopia to develop a nuclear power plant project and a memorandum with Iran on building small modular reactors. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia is working with Russia to extend the life of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant until 2036 and is considering the use of small modular reactors. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also expressed interest in constructing a second nuclear power plant with Rosatom’s help.

Modern nuclear plants have a lifespan of up to 100 years, and with nuclear power recognized as clean energy, Russia is well positioned to play a leading role in the global climate agenda. Rosatom specialists will train international personnel, strengthening Russia’s influence and fostering long-term partnerships.

Nuclear Medicine as a Strategic Priority

Beyond energy, Russia is advancing nuclear technologies in medicine, including radiomedicine and advanced healthcare applications. Rosatom is developing titanium medical implants with biocompatible coatings that reduce immune response and speed up healing. In Troitsk, Russian scientists have created osteotropic ceramic coatings that mimic natural bone tissue.

At the forum, a dedicated roundtable was held on medical applications. Aleksei Dub, scientific director of Rosatom’s “Materials and Technologies” division, stated:

"We are working on creating a universal cellular material suitable for every patient, regardless of individual characteristics."

This groundbreaking technology is expected to be in high demand worldwide, opening new opportunities for treating a wide range of diseases while strengthening Russia’s global scientific authority and influence.