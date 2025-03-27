Gold accounts for 34.4 percent of Russia’s international reserves

Russia increases gold reserves amid external pressure

In recent years, Russia has been under significant external pressure, facing economic sanctions and a large-scale information campaign aimed at discrediting the country.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Olevy is licensed under Public domain Gold coins

Strategic Shift Toward Gold

In response to these challenges, the Russian government has made a strategic decision to rely on gold as a key instrument to protect the economy.

According to the latest data from the Central Bank of Russia, the value of the country’s gold reserves increased by 5.3% in February, reaching $217.4 billion.

This record-breaking figure highlights the growing role of gold in Russia’s economic policy. A report published on the Chinese online platform Baijiahao (translated by ABN24) analyzed this trend and pointed out several key aspects of Russia’s gold reserves.

Why Russia Is Accumulating Gold

One of the main reasons for Russia’s active gold accumulation is its resistance to external pressure.

Unlike foreign currencies, which can be frozen or restricted, gold remains a universal and highly liquid asset.

Under sanctions, gold acts as a financial cushion, allowing Russia to maintain stability in international transactions.

Russia’s Gold Reserves: A Global Comparison

A particularly striking fact is that gold accounts for 34.4% of Russia’s international reserves.

This is significantly higher than the global average among central banks, where the gold share rarely exceeds 15%. Even China, with a much larger economy, has smaller gold reserves than Russia.

This unconventional strategy by the Central Bank of Russia has sparked debates among analysts, as such a high concentration of gold is rare in global financial practices.

A Challenge to the Global Financial System?

Chinese experts believe that Russia’s gold policy is not just about sanctions protection.

It reflects a broader strategic vision for the global financial system.

The modern world relies on fiat currencies, which are not backed by real assets and are increasingly being questioned.

With growing criticism of the current financial order, some experts foresee a future shift toward a new international monetary system.

Given gold’s historical reliability, it could play a key role in reshaping global finance.

Thus, Russia’s increasing gold reserves can be seen as more than just a defensive move – It signals a strategic challenge to the current global monetary system. Moscow appears ready for potential changes in the world economy and is working to secure long-term financial independence.

Details

