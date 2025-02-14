World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Russia expected to double its pipeline natural gas exports

Russia's pipeline natural gas exports to grow to 240 billion cubic meters per year
Russia » Economics

Russia's pipeline natural gas exports could see a significant increase, reaching approximately 240 billion cubic meters per year.

Gas pipeline
Photo: phmsa.dot.gov by PHMSA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gas pipeline

This means that supply volumes could not only double compared to current levels but also surpass the highest figures recorded in previous years. These conclusions stem from a statement by Pavel Zavalny, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy.

Speaking at the XXII International Forum Gas Russia 2025, Zavalny noted that such export growth would be possible if the current level of demand for Russian gas on international markets is maintained.

According to him, after a decline in production volumes in 2022 due to reduced exports to Europe, Russia has been gradually increasing its gas output. This indicates the implementation of measures to diversify export routes and boost domestic consumption.

To achieve the planned pipeline export volume of 240 billion cubic meters, several major infrastructure projects need to be implemented.

In particular, this includes expanding supplies to China via the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and from offshore fields near Sakhalin, as well as creating a supply route to Iran through Azerbaijan. Additionally, there are discussions about increasing export volumes to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Prime news agency said.

By the end of 2023, Russian pipeline gas exports had grown by 15.6%, exceeding 119 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in January 2025. Thus, the successful implementation of the aforementioned projects would effectively double the current supply volume.

By 2025, when the Power of Siberia pipeline reaches its designed capacity of 38 billion cubic meters, it is expected to contribute an additional increase of approximately seven billion cubic meters. Exports to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are also anticipated to grow.

Furthermore, within the next decade, the creation of a Far Eastern export route involving Sakhalin’s offshore fields is a possibility. Negotiations are ongoing for the Power of Siberia 2 project, which would transport gas through Kazakhstan, with a potential capacity of up to 45 billion cubic meters per year.

Another promising direction is gas exports to Iran via Azerbaijan. Potential supply volumes along this route could reach up to 55 billion cubic meters annually. Pavel Zavalny emphasized that these projects would create new opportunities for expanding Russia’s gas exports and diversifying supply routes.

Details

Based on data from EIA at the start of 2021, proven gas reserves were dominated by three countries: Iran, Russia, and Qatar. There is some disagreement on which country has the largest proven gas reserves. Sources that consider Russia in possession of the world's largest proven reserves include the US CIA (47,600 cubic kilometers), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) (49,000 km3), and OPEC (48,810 km3). However, BP credits Russia with only 32,900 km3, which would place it in second place, slightly behind Iran (33,100 to 33,800 km3, depending on the source). Due to constant announcements of shale gas recoverable reserves, as well as drilling in Central Asia, South America, Africa, and deepwater drilling, estimates are updated frequently. Since 2000, some countries, notably the US and Canada, have seen large increases in proven gas reserves due to development of shale gas, but shale gas deposits in most countries are yet to be added to reserve calculations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean
Africa
Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean
US Vice President J.D. Vance issues warning to Russia over Ukraine peace talks
World
US Vice President J.D. Vance issues warning to Russia over Ukraine peace talks
Popular
Russia needs major victories to thwart Zelensky's and Trump's plans

Zelensky starts removing political competitors ahead of elections seizing oligarch assets, allegedly for transfer them to Americans

Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Zelensky sanctions former Ukrainian President Poroshenko for life
Russian Iskander missiles strike one of Ukraine's biggest drone productions in Kyiv
Russian exchange offices close as ruble rises against dollar following Trump-Putin phone call
Russia's pipeline natural gas exports to grow to 240 billion cubic meters per year Oleg Artyukov Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again Lyuba Lulko Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Dmitry Plotnikov
Ukraine negotiations to be held in two formats, with Kyiv absent in one of them
About 50 percent of Ukrainians want Russia to keep captured territories to end fighting
Ukrainian officials unveil details of Zelensky's phone call with Trump
Ukrainian officials unveil details of Zelensky's phone call with Trump
Last materials
Putin's negotiators outweigh those of Trump
Russia's pipeline natural gas exports to grow to 240 billion cubic meters per year
US Vice President J.D. Vance issues warning to Russia over Ukraine peace talks
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
Humpback whale swallows and spits out Chilean man
Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged in combat drone attack
Alexander Vinnik, Cryptocurrency King and Mr. Bitcoin, is coming back to Russia
Russian banks stop selling dollars as ruble sharply rises in value
Kremlin: Ukraine will be required to take part in peace talks, but not fully
Trump and Putin reportedly aiming for peace deal by Easter or May 9
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.