Boiling Water Scalding: The Structural Driver Behind Thin 'Nezhenka' Pancakes

Soft, thin pancakes that drape delicately over a plate are the result of a specific structural change triggered by heat, not just by the acidity of the dairy. The dish in question, often called "Nezhenka” or "Tender One,” relies on a batter built from 250 ml (1 cup) of room-temperature or slightly warmed ryazhenka, 150-160 g (approximately 1 cup) of wheat flour, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 0.5 teaspoon of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. The defining moment, however, is the addition of 100 ml of boiling water to the thickened batter. This step is not merely a hydration technique; it is the primary driver of the final texture.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Thin pancakes on milk

The Role of the Scalding Step

In traditional pancake making, acidity from buttermilk or kefir reacts with baking soda to create lift and flavor. Here, the structure is dictated differently. After mixing the ryazhenka, baking soda, sugar, and salt, the baker adds the egg and whisks in the sifted flour until the mixture reaches the consistency of thick sour cream. At this stage, the gluten network is still developing and the starch is ungelatinized. The batter is dense and prone to tearing when stretched. The critical intervention follows immediately. While whisking vigorously, 100 ml of boiling water is poured in as a thin stream. This rapid heat treatment gelatinizes the wheat starch and sets the protein structure before the mixture can relax. The visual cue is a shift from a stiff, thick paste to a smooth, elastic, and significantly thinner liquid. This transformation is what allows the pancakes to become what the recipe describes as "lace-like” or delicate. Without this scalding, the resulting pancakes would be thicker, more cake-like, and less pliable, lacking the sheer thinness required for the "Nezhenka” style.

Execution and Readiness

Once the scalding is complete, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil is stirred in to lubricate the structure. The cook then pours small portions of this warm, elastic batter onto a well-heated pan. The recommended heat level is medium, with a cooking time of approximately 1 to 2 minutes per side. The readiness cue is visual: the edges turn golden and crisp, while the center remains soft. The reliance on room-temperature ryazhenka before mixing is a practical measure to prevent the egg from curdling and to ensure the flour hydrates evenly, reducing the risk of lumps. However, the final texture is a direct product of the starch gelatinization caused by the boiling water. This technique prioritizes pliability and thinness over the airy lift typically associated with leavened baked goods, making the "Nezhenka” a distinct category of thin pancake defined by its heat-set structure.