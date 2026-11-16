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Oksana Anikina

Napoleon Pastry Engineering: Maintaining fat stability for multi-layered structural integrity

Recipes

The structural integrity of a kefir-based Napoleon pastry depends not on the extensive folding of a traditional puff pastry, but on the interaction between a chilled, acidified dough and a distinct sweet crumble. The goal is a multi-layered architecture where the fat content and temperature remain stable enough to prevent the layers from merging into a monolithic mass.

Napoleon Cake
Photo: Pravda.ru by Елена Назарова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Napoleon Cake

The Formula and Component States

The base consists of 250g wheat flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 130g cold butter, 140ml kefir (3.2%), and 0.25 tsp salt. The contrasting sweet layer is formulated from 150g flour, 90g granulated sugar, 1 tsp vanilla sugar, and 100g cold butter.

The critical state of the base is determined during the initial integration of the cold butter into the flour and baking powder. Utilizing a blender at this stage is a strategic choice; it maintains the low temperature of the fat, ensuring the mixture remains crumbly rather than creamy. Once the cold kefir and salt are introduced, the dough must be mixed rapidly to avoid heat buildup, which would compromise the eventual flake. This dough, along with the separately prepared sweet crumble (flour, sugars, and cold butter), requires one hour of refrigeration to stabilize the fats before assembly.

The Decisive Assembly

The structure of the pastry is decided during the layering process. The chilled base dough is divided into four equal parts and rolled into thin sheets of 1-2 mm. The use of silicone parchment is essential here to prevent sticking and maintain the thinness of the sheets.

The assembly follows a strict sequence: a sheet of dough, a layer of sweet crumble, another sheet of dough, and so on, until the fourth layer is placed. This specific "dough-crumble-dough" alternation is the mechanism that creates the signature Napoleon stratification. If the butter in either the dough or the crumble is too warm at this stage, the layers will bleed together, destroying the intended texture.

Thermal Execution and Readiness

The assembled structure is cut into six to eight squares or rectangles and baked in a preheated oven at 200°C using a top-bottom heating mode without convection. This specific heat distribution is necessary to lift the layers without drying them out prematurely.

The pastry is baked for approximately 15 minutes. The readiness cue is a uniform golden color across the surface. To finalize the structure, the pastries must cool on a wire rack, allowing the internal layers to set and stabilize before serving.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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