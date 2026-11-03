Skobelev Cutlets, Skoblyanka, and Jimchiki: Technical Foundations of Ryazan Cuisine

Ryazan regional cooking relies on three foundational elements: meat, mushrooms from the Meshchera forests, and cottage cheese. The cuisine favors straightforward, hearty dishes that prioritize substance over presentation. Three classic preparations illustrate this approach: Skobelev-style cutlets, a one-pan stew known as skoblyanka, and fried cottage cheese balls called jimchiki. Each recipe uses familiar ingredients but depends on a specific technical move to achieve its characteristic texture and flavor.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cottage cheese balls

Skobelev-style cutlets: meat, bread, and cream

These cutlets are associated with Mikhail Skobelev, the general known as the White General. Historical records from the Moscow English Club in 1914 list "Skobelev cutlets with peas," but the Ryazan interpretation focuses on a specific combination of ingredients. The base is fatty beef, which ensures juiciness, paired with wheat bread soaked in cream. This mixture creates a tender interior, while breading provides a crisp exterior contrast. A white sour cream sauce is served alongside to soften the meat's intensity with a mild tang.

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

500 g fatty beef

70 ml 20% cream

100 g 20% sour cream

40 g butter

30 g clarified butter

75 g wheat bread

15 g wheat flour

60 g breadcrumbs

1 egg

4 parsley sprigs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation: Remove the crust from the bread and soak it in the cream for 5-7 minutes. Grind the beef in a meat grinder. Add the bread-soak mixture and the egg yolk. Season with salt and pepper, mix thoroughly, and beat the farsh to develop texture. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Shape the farsh into round cutlets using wet hands. Whip the egg white to a light foam. Dip each cutlet in the white, then coat in breadcrumbs. Heat clarified butter in a skillet and fry the cutlets for 5-7 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, cover with foil, and keep warm.

In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the flour and stir for 1 minute. Pour in the sour cream and warm without boiling. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat, add the cutlets to the sauce, and stir gently. Serve garnished with parsley.

Skoblyanka: mushrooms, meat, and potatoes in one pan

Mushrooms have long been a staple of the local diet, sourced from the surrounding forests. Skoblyanka is a rapid method for preparing a complete hot meal. In a single large pan, onions, garlic, potato slices, forest mushrooms, and a mix of pork and beef are fried together. The ingredients exchange flavors quickly, making this dish practical for times when a substantial dinner is needed with minimal preparation effort.

In Ryazan, a local saying describes mushrooms as having eyes: "They are eaten, but they look." Legend holds that this referred to damaged chanterelles and boletes that could alert intruders in the forest.

Serves 2.

Ingredients:

200 g beef

200 g pork

3 potatoes

150 g forest mushrooms

1 onion

3 tbsp refined vegetable oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation: Chill the meat slightly. Slice the beef and pork into small, thin pieces. Cut the onion into half-rings and the potatoes into wedges.

Boil the potatoes and mushrooms separately until cooked. Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet. Fry the onions until golden, stirring frequently, then remove to a plate.

In the same skillet, fry the beef and pork in batches. Combine the onions, meat, and mushrooms and fry together for 2 minutes. Add the potatoes and cook for another 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve the skoblyanka in pre-warmed individual skillets.

Yulia Kozlova, chief artist of Magnit projects and a local expert, notes that the region offers several dishes worth lingering over: the kalinnik pie, thin karalets blini, and drachena made from millet porridge and eggs. She advises visitors to Konstantinovo, the birthplace of Sergey Esenin, to explore the local cuisine as much as the museum and historical sites, citing its distinct character.

Jimchiki: cottage cheese fritters for tea

Dairy products hold a special place in the regional home kitchen. Jimchiki are small fried pastries that have become synonymous with cozy tea time. Unlike yeast-based doughs, the dough for these fritters does not require proofing. The cottage cheese creates a soft base, while frying in oil forms an appealing golden crust. The dish is designed for sharing, inviting a second bite as naturally as the first.

Serves 6.

Ingredients:

400 g 9% cottage cheese

200 g wheat flour

1 tsp baking soda

3 tsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp powdered sugar

2 eggs

Refined vegetable oil as needed

0.5 tsp salt

Preparation: Pass the cottage cheese through a sieve. Add the eggs and sugar, and beat with a mixer.

Sift the flour with the baking soda and salt. Fold these into the cheese mixture, mixing only until the ingredients are combined. The dough should not be too stiff.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep saucepan over medium heat. Grease hands with oil and roll the dough into balls 1.5-2 cm in diameter.

Fry the balls in batches until golden brown on all sides. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on paper towels.

Arrange on a serving plate, dust with powdered sugar, and serve.