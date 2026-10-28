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Evgeniya Petrova

The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies

Recipes

The structure of a quick-fry pie depends on the immediate chemical reaction between an acid and a base. In these cabbage "kefirushki," the tenderness of the crumb is governed by the interaction of 300 ml of kefir and 1 teaspoon of baking soda. This combination creates an instant leavening effect, bypassing the lengthy fermentation required for traditional yeast doughs.

Skillet Pies
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Skillet Pies

The Mechanics of the Dough

The decisive state of the dough is reached when 400-450 g of sifted wheat flour is incorporated into a mixture of kefir, one egg, one tablespoon of sugar, a pinch of salt, and two tablespoons of vegetable oil. The goal is a soft, elastic consistency that can be rolled into disks without resisting. While the addition of a tablespoon of sour cream is suggested for increased tenderness, the core structure relies on the precise balance of the liquid-to-flour ratio to ensure the dough remains pliable enough to seal the filling tightly.

The Role of the Filling

The integrity of the pastry during frying is determined by the state of the filling. The recipe requires a sautéed mixture of 500 g of shredded cabbage, one onion, and one carrot, simmered for 15-20 minutes with salt, pepper, and an optional two tablespoons of tomato paste. The critical timing here is the cooling period: the filling must be prepared before the dough is mixed. Adding hot filling to a kefir-based dough would prematurely activate the leavening agents and compromise the dough's elasticity, leading to potential leaks during frying.

Execution and Thermal State

The final structure-a golden, crisp exterior protecting a soft interior-is achieved through medium-heat frying. The pies are cooked for 3-4 minutes per side in vegetable oil. The cook's primary attention must be focused on the seal of the dough; because the kefir-soda reaction is rapid, any gap in the pinched edges will allow oil to penetrate the pastry or filling to escape, disrupting the intended contrast between the crunchy crust and the tender crumb.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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