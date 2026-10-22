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Evgeniya Petrova

Italian Meatballs Without Rice: A Wine and Milk Reduction Recipe

Recipes

Most people associate meatballs with rice and a heavy tomato sauce, a combination so standard in domestic cooking that it defines the dish. Yet a documented Italian approach strips away the grain entirely, shifting the focus from starch to texture and the interplay of dairy and alcohol. The result is closer to a moist cutlet than a composite ball, defined by a savory base and a finishing method that relies on reduction rather than simmering in acid.

Steamed beef meatbatles
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Steamed beef meatbatles

The structural difference is the absence of rice. Here, the foundation is beef mince, 500 grams, bound not by starch but by 100 grams of crustless white bread soaked in milk, along with one egg. This creates a cohesive mass that relies on fat and moisture for structure rather than the rigidity of cooked grain. The "Italian" character emerges in two specific additions: grated cheese mixed directly into the meat and a final sauce derived from red wine and milk. The technique is straightforward: the balls are dusted in flour and seared, then cooked in a liquid that reduces to a creamy, tannic consistency rather than a thick, acidic one.

For four servings, the essential components are 500 grams of beef mince, 100 grams of crustless white bread, 2.5 cups of milk, 1 cup of dry red wine, 4 tablespoons of grated cheese, one egg, one onion, one garlic clove, 2 tablespoons of wheat flour, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, and 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs. Salt and black pepper are added to taste.

The process begins with the binding agent. Soak the bread in half a cup of the milk until soft. Finely chop the onion and garlic. Combine the mince, the softened bread, the aromatics, 2 tablespoons of the grated cheese, the herbs, and the egg in a deep bowl. Season with salt and pepper, then mix until the ingredients are thoroughly integrated.

Form the mixture into small, even balls. Dust each one lightly with the 2 tablespoons of flour. This step serves two purposes: it helps seal the juices inside the meat and provides a slight thickening agent for the sauce that follows. Sear the balls in heated vegetable oil for about 2 minutes per side, just until a golden crust forms. This is a quick step; the goal is color, not doneness, as the meat will finish cooking in the liquid.

Once the balls are browned, pour the 1 cup of red wine into the pan. Allow the alcohol to evaporate for about a minute. Then, add the remaining 2 cups of milk. Cook the dish without a lid for approximately 10 minutes, turning the meatballs occasionally so they absorb the sauce evenly. The liquid should reduce to a rich, creamy coating. Before serving, sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of cheese over the top.

Traditional Italian serving habits suggest a departure from the pasta pairing commonly seen elsewhere. To appreciate the texture of the wine-milk sauce, polenta or fresh, crusty bread are more documented accompaniments. The recipe also allows for practical substitutions. For those avoiding alcohol, the wine can be replaced with meat broth and a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar. For a richer mouthfeel, the milk can be swapped for cream, or a pinch of nutmeg can be added to the meat mixture. Sliced olives may be added at the end for a saline contrast that balances the savory depth of the sauce.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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