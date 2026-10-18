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Marina Lebedeva

Thick Fish Soup with Sea Bream and Salmon

Recipes

Traditional fish soups often rely on a clear, thin broth, but this preparation swaps that transparency for a velvety, opaque body. The texture is achieved not by reduction alone, but by a specific thickening method and the timing of protein introduction. The result is a dish where vegetables and fish remain distinct within a cream-based medium, offering density without heaviness.

Salmon soup
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Salmon soup

The core technique rests on separating the roles of two different fish species. Sea bream provides the savory depth and gelatinous structure for the base, while salmon contributes fresh, delicate flesh that must remain unbroken. By cooking the hardier fish first and discarding its solids after straining, the foundation gains flavor without fibrous residue. The salmon is introduced only at the end, ensuring it poaches gently rather than boiling into flaking pieces.

Building the Base and Thickener

The process begins with 300 grams of sea bream, cleaned and cut into chunks. It is placed in a pot with cold water, a whole peeled onion, a bay leaf, and black peppercorns. Once the fish is fully cooked, the liquid is strained through a fine mesh sieve into a clean pot. The solids-the bones, skin, and cooked onion-are discarded, leaving behind a clarified stock that carries the essence of the bream.

While this base simmers, two medium potatoes and one medium carrot are peeled and cut into small cubes. These are added to the strained broth and cooked until tender. Simultaneously, the thickening agent is prepared. A tablespoon of wheat flour is combined with a tablespoon of softened butter and worked into a paste. A ladle of the boiling broth is gradually whisked into this flour-butter mixture to create a smooth slurry. This step is critical: adding flour directly to the boiling soup can cause clumps, whereas tempering it with hot liquid first ensures an even dispersion. This slurry is then stirred back into the main pot, where it is brought to a boil while stirring constantly to activate the starch and create a stable, semi-cream consistency.

Final Assembly and Texture Control

Once the broth has thickened and the vegetables are soft, 200 grams of salmon fillet are cut into portion-sized pieces and added to the pot. Immediately following the fish, 200 ml of 23% cream is poured in. The salt and white pepper are added at this stage. The soup is returned to a gentle heat just long enough for the salmon to cook through-only a few minutes. Overcooking at this stage would destroy the delicate texture of the salmon, so the pot is removed from the heat as soon as the flesh is opaque and flaky.

The final dish is served immediately, garnished with chopped fresh dill. The contrast between the soft, cooked vegetables and the fresh salmon, suspended in the enriched, thickened broth, creates a cohesive but texturally varied eating experience. Variations for the base fish include any small white fish for the stock, while the final protein can be swapped for other salmonids like trout. For a more aromatic stock, celery root or a pinch of saffron can be added during the initial bream cooking phase.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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