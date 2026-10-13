No expensive supplements needed: five everyday foods packed with health benefits

You do not need expensive powders, exotic berries or fashionable supplements to eat well. Some of the most nutritious foods are familiar, easy to find in ordinary supermarkets and surprisingly affordable. Sauerkraut, pumpkin seeds, garlic and cod liver are good examples: each offers a distinctive combination of nutrients, while oats provide an inexpensive, versatile foundation for everyday meals.

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These foods are not miracle cures, and no single ingredient can replace a balanced diet. But adding them to regular meals can help increase your intake of fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds — without putting a strain on your grocery budget.

1. Sauerkraut: a natural ally for gut health

Sauerkraut is one of the simplest examples of how traditional food preparation can improve a vegetable's nutritional appeal. Made by fermenting finely shredded cabbage with salt, it has been a staple in many European cuisines for generations. Its distinctive sour flavour is only part of its appeal: properly fermented, unpasteurised sauerkraut can also provide beneficial live microorganisms.

These bacteria are associated with a healthy gut microbiome, the community of microorganisms that helps the digestive system function. Fermented cabbage also contains dietary fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K, as well as smaller amounts of other vitamins and minerals. Fibre supports regular bowel movements, while vitamin C contributes to normal immune function and collagen production. Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting and bone health.

To get the most from sauerkraut, look for refrigerated products labelled unpasteurised or containing live cultures. Heat treatment can destroy many of the beneficial bacteria, so adding it to a meal without cooking is often the better option. A few spoonfuls alongside potatoes, meat or a sandwich can be enough to make it a regular part of the diet.

Estimated US price: approximately $3-$5 for a 16-ounce (450-gram) jar or pouch. Prices vary by brand and whether the product is refrigerated or shelf-stable.

2. Pumpkin seeds: small kernels with a lot to offer

Pumpkin seeds may look modest, but their nutritional profile is impressive. A small handful provides plant-based protein, unsaturated fats, fibre and several essential minerals. They are particularly rich in magnesium, zinc, iron and phosphorus.

Magnesium supports normal muscle and nerve function, helps regulate blood pressure and contributes to energy metabolism. Zinc is important for immune function and wound healing, while iron helps the body produce haemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells. The combination of protein, fibre and healthy fats also makes pumpkin seeds a satisfying snack that can help keep hunger at bay.

They are easy to incorporate into everyday meals. Sprinkle them over salads, porridge or yoghurt, add them to homemade bread, or eat a small handful between meals. Raw or dry-roasted, unsalted seeds are generally the simplest choice if you want to avoid unnecessary added salt.

Pumpkin seeds are energy-dense, so a modest portion is usually sufficient. Around 28-30 grams — roughly a small handful — is a practical serving size.

Estimated US price: around $3-$6 for an 8-ounce (225-gram) bag, depending on whether the seeds are shelled, organic or roasted.

3. Garlic: a flavourful source of protective compounds

Garlic is one of the least expensive ways to add both flavour and nutritional value to a meal. It contains sulphur-containing compounds, including allicin, which forms when garlic is crushed or chopped. These substances have attracted scientific interest because of their antioxidant and other biological properties.

Research suggests that garlic may have a modest beneficial effect on certain cardiovascular risk factors, including blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also contains small amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B6 and manganese. Although garlic is not a substitute for medication or medical treatment, using it regularly in place of excess salt can make meals more flavourful without adding sodium.

For those who want to make the most of its characteristic compounds, crushing or chopping fresh garlic and allowing it to stand for several minutes before cooking may help. It works in soups, sauces, vegetable dishes, marinades and salad dressings. Raw garlic has a stronger taste, while cooking makes it milder and sweeter.

There is no need to eat large quantities. One or two cloves added to a meal can provide plenty of flavour. People who experience heartburn or digestive discomfort after eating garlic may prefer smaller amounts or cooked preparations.

Estimated US price: approximately $0.50-$1.25 for a single bulb, or around $2-$4 for a multi-bulb pack.

4. Cod liver: a concentrated source of omega-3 and vitamins

Cod liver is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on this list. Often sold canned in its own oil, it provides omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, as well as vitamins A and D. These nutrients are important for several functions in the body, making cod liver an especially rich addition to the diet.

Omega-3 fatty acids support normal heart and brain function and play a role in regulating inflammation. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and maintain healthy bones, while vitamin A is essential for normal vision, immune function and the maintenance of skin and other tissues.

Cod liver has a rich, distinctive flavour and can be served on toast, added to salads or combined with boiled eggs and fresh herbs. Because it is so concentrated, a small portion can go a long way. It is also a convenient alternative for people who do not regularly eat oily fish.

There is, however, an important qualification: cod liver contains substantial amounts of preformed vitamin A. Consuming large quantities too frequently can lead to excessive vitamin A intake, particularly if a person also takes supplements containing the vitamin. Pregnant women should be especially careful about foods rich in retinol and follow medical guidance. Cod liver should therefore be treated as an occasional nutrient-rich food rather than something to eat in large portions every day.

Estimated US price: approximately $4-$8 for a small 4-ounce (115-gram) tin. Availability and prices vary considerably between specialist shops and ordinary supermarkets.

5. Oats: an affordable source of heart-friendly fibre

Oats may be less fashionable than exotic superfoods, but few inexpensive foods are as versatile or nutritionally useful. They provide complex carbohydrates, plant-based protein, B vitamins, minerals and, most importantly, soluble fibre known as beta-glucan.

Beta-glucan forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract and can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol. Regular consumption of oats as part of a balanced diet has been associated with lower levels of LDL cholesterol, often called "bad” cholesterol. Their fibre content also supports digestion and helps create a feeling of fullness after meals.

Oats are an easy breakfast option, but their uses extend far beyond porridge. They can be added to smoothies, used in homemade granola, mixed into meatballs or vegetable patties, and ground into flour for baking. Plain rolled oats or steel-cut oats are generally preferable to heavily sweetened instant varieties, which may contain added sugar and flavourings.

Estimated US price: approximately $2-$4 for an 18-ounce (510-gram) package of ordinary rolled oats. Larger economy packs can offer even better value.

How to get more nutritional value without spending more

The advantage of these five foods is not simply that they contain useful nutrients. They are also easy to combine with ingredients people already buy. Sauerkraut can accompany a main course, pumpkin seeds can turn plain porridge into a more substantial breakfast, garlic can improve almost any savoury dish, and oats can form the basis of inexpensive meals. Cod liver, meanwhile, can be enjoyed occasionally in small portions.

Based on the estimated prices above, buying one package of each could cost roughly $12.50-$24.25 before tax. The actual total will depend on the store, brand, package size and local availability. Most of these products also last for several meals, making their cost per serving relatively low.

There is no need to eat all five every day or to regard them as a special diet. The most useful approach is variety: combine vegetables, fruit, whole grains, protein sources and healthy fats, and use affordable nutrient-rich foods to make that everyday pattern more interesting. Good nutrition does not have to be complicated — or expensive.