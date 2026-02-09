Celebrate International Pizza Day: A Journey Through History and Flavor

Every year on February 9, food lovers around the globe celebrate International Pizza Day, honoring a dish that has become a universal symbol of culinary delight. What began as a humble Italian specialty-a thin flatbread topped with tomato sauce, olive oil, mozzarella, and fresh basil-has captured hearts worldwide. Its appeal lies in its simplicity: just a handful of ingredients that deliver perfect balance and versatility, whether shared among friends, served at a family dinner, offered at a business lunch, or enjoyed as a quick snack.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by jeffreyw, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Italian pizza

The Origins and Evolution of Pizza

Debates about pizza's origins in its modern form continue to this day. Its roots trace back to antiquity, with the word itself deriving from a Latin term meaning "flatbread.” Similar dishes existed in ancient Italy, Greece, and Persia, but Italian culinary artisans perfected the craft. They selected ideal wheat varieties for the dough, achieved the right texture, and carefully paired toppings and seasonings, creating the unforgettable flavors that continue to win over first-time tasters.

Pizza Margherita, for example, was reportedly created in Naples in 1889 when a local pizzaiolo prepared a special pizza for Queen Margherita, the wife of King Umberto I. The queen enjoyed the pizza so much that it was later named in her honor.

Today, pizza is so culturally significant in Italy that a "pizza law” regulates not only its ingredients but also their origins, dough preparation, and even the baking methods and temperatures to ensure authenticity.

Pizza Goes Global

By the late 19th century, Italian emigration brought pizza to new culinary markets. It became popular across Europe and the Americas, inspiring countless variations. Today, pizza comes in countless forms-meat-laden, cheese-rich, seafood-topped, vegetarian, herb-infused, mushroom-filled, and even fruit-based-showcasing its adaptability to diverse tastes and preferences.

The rise of pizza also created specialized bakers, known as pizzaioli, and pizzerias where enthusiasts could order and enjoy the dish. By the 20th century, frozen pizzas allowed people to enjoy it conveniently at home, cementing its status as a household favorite.

Pizza Today: Celebration, Records, and Recipes

Pizza remains one of the most popular and ordered dishes globally. It has even earned entries in the Guinness World Records: a 22-square-meter pizza depicting Moscow in Russia, and in Lyon, France, a pizza made with 834 types of cheese.

International Pizza Day is celebrated far beyond Italy. Restaurants and pizzerias host workshops, tastings, fairs, and festivals that bring together master pizzaioli to demonstrate their craft.

Home cooks also join in, trying their hand at classic dough recipes:

Yeast Pizza Dough

Ingredients: 250 g flour, 125 g oats, 125 g milk, 80 g butter, 5 g dry yeast, salt, sugar.

Warm milk slightly and mix with yeast, a teaspoon of sugar, and a small amount of flour. Let the mixture sit 10-15 minutes until the yeast activates. Pour remaining flour into a bowl, create a well, add the milk mixture, cold diced butter, and oats. Season lightly and knead thoroughly. The dough becomes soft, airy, and melts in the mouth.

Quick Unleavened Dough

Ingredients: 250 g kefir, 8 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon baking soda, vinegar, salt, sugar, 1 egg.

Whisk the egg with mayonnaise, salt, and sugar. Add kefir and baking soda neutralized with vinegar. Gradually mix in the flour until a thick dough forms. Shape it into a ball, rest 10-15 minutes, knead again, and roll out for immediate use.