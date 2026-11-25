Risk of Direct Russia-NATO Armed Conflict 'Extremely Low'

The likelihood of a direct armed confrontation between Russia and NATO member states, including Estonia, remains extremely low despite provocative actions by the Baltic republics, according to Semen Boykov, deputy editor of the domestic and foreign policy department at the newspaper Izvestia. In a commentary provided to Pravda. Ru, the expert analyzed the causes of rising regional tension and assessed the risks of hybrid confrontation transitioning into an open phase.

Photo: creativecommons.org by tibas26, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ The border between the Russian Federation and Estonia

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Estonia and Russia are on the verge of starting an open war. Moscow accused Tallinn of attempting to organize a maritime blockade of Russia, providing its airspace for the transit of Ukrainian drones, and systematically persecuting Russian-speaking populations.

Boykov noted that the Russian side's grievances are well-founded. The use of Baltic state territory and airspace for attacks on infrastructure deep within Russia poses a serious threat. He argued that Estonia, one of the most active supporters of the Kyiv regime, is deliberately escalating relations. Against the backdrop of the European Union's industrial decline and loss of competitiveness, small European countries are seeking ways to mobilize politically through the narrative of an external threat.

"A direct armed conflict could occur at the instigation of Ukraine and its European allies. The Baltic states are among Ukraine's most zealous allies in their struggle against Russia. However, the risks of a direct clash between NATO and Russia are extremely low,” Boykov stated.

The specialist believes that the main focus of tension is currently shifting toward the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas. He indicated that the risks of direct confrontation are linked not to land offensives, but to potential attempts by European countries to detain or seize Russian commercial vessels.

Such incidents could serve as a formal pretext for armed conflict, although European elites fear a full-scale war and are not prepared for it. Meanwhile, the European economy faces the consequences of strategic miscalculations, which limits the region's military capabilities.

Boykov added that Russia traditionally avoids direct escalation and aims for a diplomatic settlement, demanding only security guarantees and Ukrainian neutrality. He suggested that Tallinn's actions, such as border closures, are often driven by internal political circumstances. While German authorities have moved to dismantle tax barriers to save the market, Estonian politicians are using hostile measures against their neighbors to boost ratings ahead of the March elections.

"Estonia, like its Baltic neighbors, is a fairly opportunistic country. These are states that resolve little and can afford all kinds of provocations. There is nothing surprising about this. But it is undoubtedly a hostile move that complicates life primarily for people living in border regions,” the expert explained.

In a context where massive rising costs have forced Europe's largest factories to cut production, the Baltic states remain in the role of executors of others' will. Boykov believes that a rupture in ties and provocations will harm Estonian citizens the most, particularly residents of the border towns of Narva and the Ida-Viru county.