Old, scarce and difficult to maintain: Ukraine’s struggle to secure more French Mirages

Judging by the statements made by Ukraine's leader, Europe has done the country a disservice by supplying it with F-16 fighter jets. Almost all of these aircraft had already seen extensive service before reaching Ukraine, and the Ukrainian F-16 fleet now spends much of its time undergoing repairs. As a result, Kyiv has switched to demanding another famous name in military aviation: France's Mirage fighters. Paris is considering the request, and it has plenty of reasons to think twice.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tim Felce (Airwolfhound), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Mirage 2000

The issue of supplying Ukraine with more Mirages came back into focus after the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held in Brussels on November 17.

French Mirages for Ukraine: a troubled prospect

At the meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky, alongside a long list of other requests, also called for additional Mirage fighters.

However, Western countries face several difficulties when it comes to meeting this demand.

First, the Mirage 2000 is not nearly as widespread around the world as the F-16. France itself has a relatively small fleet, and Paris is in no hurry to weaken its own air force to accommodate Ukraine. Other countries that operate the aircraft are similarly reluctant to part with them.

Second, and this follows from the first point, few countries are willing to hand over even aircraft that have been placed in storage. Non-operational jets can still serve as valuable sources of spare parts.

The United States, for example, has a vast graveyard of retired F-16s. Parts recovered from these aircraft are used to maintain Ukraine's fighters, yet repairs are still facing delays of several months. This is precisely what Zelensky has been complaining about. What he has apparently failed to grasp is that the situation with French Mirages could be even worse.

As for new aircraft, Paris and Kyiv agreed more than a year ago on a plan to supply Ukraine with no fewer than 100 new Rafale fighters, which are more advanced than the Mirage 2000. However, this is not yet a firm agreement, but merely a declaration of intent. The big question is who will pay for the deal.

For French President Emmanuel Macron , making promises to everyone is easy enough at the moment. His term in office ends next year, while the deadline for delivering the Rafales has been set for 2035. Macron's guiding principle seems to be summed up by an old Russian saying: the important thing is to crow first; what happens afterward is anyone's guess.

But setting Macron aside and looking at more practical considerations, even the 2035 deadline seems unrealistic. France produces approximately 25 Rafales a year. Meanwhile, Dassault, the aircraft manufacturer, already has a backlog of orders from other countries running into dozens of fighters. Where Ukraine stands in that queue is a major question.

In any case, no one has supplied Ukraine with brand-new aircraft so far. France, however, has accumulated a certain number of used Rafales. It is also worth remembering that France has not yet completed the modernization of its own air force. The Mirage has been out of production for more than 20 years, and the model is being replaced by Rafales in active service.

At first glance, this might seem like an opportunity to gradually offload older Mirages to Ukraine. But here, too, things are not so simple. As long as other countries continue to operate the same aircraft, France will have to manage its older fleet very carefully. It has contractual obligations to foreign customers, and there is no telling when they might need spare parts. These are customers who pay in cash, unlike Ukraine.

Apparently taking these considerations into account, France has so far transferred only four Mirages to Ukraine and is reportedly promising another two by the end of the year. That is a rather modest contribution from Macron, especially given the warmth of the embraces exchanged between him and Zelensky. To make matters worse, one of the French Mirages crashed in July 2025, just six months after the first aircraft was delivered.

France may struggle to replace its donated aircraft at the rate they are lost, particularly since the Mirage is considered one of the most accident-prone fighters in its class.

The peculiarities of French Mirage fighters

There is little point in examining the aircraft's accident record in technical detail here. Readers can consult a 2024 publication titled "The US names the world's least reliable Western fighter jet” for more on that subject. Instead, it is worth highlighting several human-factor issues relevant to this particular Ukrainian crash.

The aircraft is considered demanding to fly because of the aerodynamic characteristics of its delta wing. However, its cockpit controls are more conveniently arranged, making the Mirage easier to master in this respect than the American F-16.

The second important point is that France supplied Ukraine with an aircraft that was 40 years old. Age is not necessarily a death sentence, of course, but everything depends on how well the aircraft has been maintained throughout its service life.

Experienced pilots also point to another issue: the aircraft's French origin creates a language barrier.

"Pilots still need to learn how to react quickly to spoken information and automatic warnings about failures in instruments and systems, as well as potential emergency situations. They have to process the voice messages transmitted through the headphones in their helmets, translate them and respond correctly — and, above all, immediately. Of course, we are talking about fractions of a second, but they can have a very serious impact on the overall situation, especially when many such warnings arrive at once,” said Vladimir Popov , a retired Russian major general and honored military pilot, commenting on the Mirage's characteristics.

In this respect, the F-16, with its English-language systems, is more familiar. English is more widely spoken, and its phrasing tends to be more concise and direct. One can even imagine a Ukrainian pilot momentarily freezing when confronted with a voice warning delivered in French by a pleasant-sounding female voice. The Ukrainian Air Force pilot has probably never encountered such tenderness in a cockpit before.

In short, the French aircraft is inherently more complicated and unfamiliar to master. That is, of course, something Russians cannot help but welcome. Yet even without these language-related difficulties, Ukraine's hopes of receiving more Mirages are running up against harsh geopolitical realities.

Who might be willing to give Ukraine their Mirages?

There is a certain irony in the question of supplying Ukraine with French Mirages. A mirage, as a natural phenomenon, is typically associated with deserts and therefore with the planet's hotter regions. By a curious coincidence, some of the largest fleets of these aircraft are found in countries of the Global South. They include:

Egypt;

Qatar;

the United Arab Emirates;

India.

One possibility is that Ukraine could receive Mirages from these countries. Egypt and India can probably be ruled out because of their good relations with Russia. Qatar and the UAE, however, could potentially become suppliers.

Kyiv has made considerable efforts to cultivate relations with several Persian Gulf states by offering assistance with drone technology. But the conflict with Iran has had a mixed impact on Ukraine. On the one hand, it has given Kyiv an opportunity to market its military drone expertise to Gulf countries. On the other, these states now have more pressing concerns than handing over combat aircraft. None of them knows what might happen in the Middle East tomorrow.

Greece also operates a large fleet of Mirages. There were even reports that France had tried to obtain some of the Greek aircraft for Ukraine. Athens, however, cited the need to wait for Rafales to replace its older fighters and effectively ignored Paris. Greece also has its own existential concern: Turkey.

In short, every country operating older French Mirages has a legitimate reason to refuse Ukraine's request, even though their air forces have dozens of these aircraft in active service and a comparable number in storage.

France is the only country that appears to lack a compelling reason to refuse. Unless, of course, it invokes the familiar "Russian threat” and the resulting Macron-backed grand project of a European "nuclear umbrella”, for which he would need a separate fleet of aircraft. But that primarily concerns the Mirage 2000D variant, of which the French Air Force has around 50 in service. Even so, Paris plans to use the more modern Rafale as its nuclear-capable platform.

France still has another 25 aircraft of the Mirage 2000-5F variant. These are primarily interceptors, making them precisely the kind of platform Kyiv is requesting for air defense. However, even the youngest of these aircraft is now around 25 years old. That is not necessarily a fatal problem, but age remains a factor. The aircraft would also need to be adapted for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Judging by the available evidence, France may be prepared to supply Ukraine with two of these older aircraft every six months, provided Macron does not have second thoughts. It cannot be ruled out that France might also manage to scrape together another one or two aircraft from other countries. At that rate, Ukraine could have a squadron of roughly a dozen or 15 Mirages by the summer.

Given the aircraft's relative complexity, widespread wear and tear, and the self-interest of Western countries, French Mirages may prove to be more of a mirage in the literal sense than a reality for Ukraine. And even if they do become a reality, they are likely to be extremely decrepit. In this respect, a paraphrase of the Kyiv mayor's legendary words seems particularly appropriate: not everyone will get to see them.