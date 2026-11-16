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Andrey Mihayloff

The hidden cost of peace is finally surfacing: Moscow faces a challenge that money alone cannot fix

Opinion » Columnists

Recent reports by the business daily Vedomosti, suggesting that Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, has urged United Russia deputies to prepare for the end of the Special Military Operation (SMO) and the mass return of military personnel, signal the looming arrival of a profound national challenge. While any potential peace agreement would bring immense relief, the cessation of hostilities will merely mark the beginning of another, no less critical task: reintegrating hundreds of thousands of people into civilian life.

Russian military man
Photo: Портал мэра и правительства Москвы / mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian military man

It is premature to speak of an immediate conclusion to the conflict. The call to prepare for the return of the military does not necessarily mean that final political agreements have been reached. However, the necessity of planning for this scenario in advance is undeniable. The transition from the front lines to the home front is rarely seamless.

Lessons from History: The Price of Neglect

History illustrates just how painful this transition can be when a society is unprepared. Following the Vietnam War, American society struggled with veterans' psychological rehabilitation, high unemployment, and profound social alienation. Similarly, the Soviet Union faced the "Afghan Syndrome" after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. (Editor’s note: "Afghan Syndrome" refers to the post-traumatic stress and social maladjustment experienced by veterans of the Soviet-Afghan War (1979–1989). — Pravda.Ru.)

While many veterans of that era successfully returned to their families and careers, others found themselves unable to adapt to peaceful life, with a segment eventually becoming entangled in criminal structures. The risks are not theoretical; they are documented patterns of post-conflict social friction.

Establishing the Infrastructure of Support

Russia has already begun constructing a framework to support SMO participants. The "Defenders of the Fatherland" Fund serves as a central hub, assisting veterans with medical rehabilitation, employment, and various social services. Current measures include professional retraining programs, educational quotas, loan deferments, and housing support.

Furthermore, the "Time of Heroes" program is designed to channel the leadership experience of combat participants into roles within state and municipal government. However, bureaucratic benefits and legislative perks do not solve the underlying psychological hurdle. A person accustomed to constant danger and a completely different set of behavioral rules often finds it difficult to immediately revert to the role of an ordinary employee, neighbor, husband, or father.

Program or Entity Primary Function Target Outcome
Defenders of the Fatherland Fund Medical and social rehabilitation Comprehensive veteran reintegration
Time of Heroes Administrative training Placement in civil service roles
Educational & Credit Incentives Financial and academic assistance Economic stability for families

The Social and Economic Ripple Effects

The return of these servicemen will demand specialized attention in areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment, family counseling, and the prevention of domestic violence. While the risk of increased crime cannot be ignored, it is equally dangerous to preemptively stigmatize all returning soldiers as potential threats. Such an attitude only deepens the alienation that fuels social instability.

From an economic standpoint, mass demobilization will flood the labor market with new hands. This shift requires the creation of meaningful jobs and robust assistance for those who have sustained disabilities. Beyond the economy, the socio-political landscape of Russia will evolve; veterans will inevitably emerge as a prominent social group with specific interests and clear expectations of the state.

Ultimately, the successful conclusion of the conflict will be judged by more than just the end of artillery fire. It will be defined by whether the country can provide those who served in the SMO with a pathway back to a fulfilling, peaceful life.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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