Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Perhaps the day's biggest diplomatic sensation is that Lithuania has presented China with a lengthy list of demands for normalising relations. The announcement came from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. China will presumably now have to give serious thought to its behaviour. After all, it is Lithuania that is talking to it!

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Lithuania flag

A country with a population of fewer than three million is explaining to a state of 1.4 billion people the conditions under which it might expect relations to improve. The difference is almost 500-fold, but what does that matter when ambition knows no geographical boundaries?

On the one hand, one has grown accustomed to this sort of behaviour and can even understand the reasoning behind such statements. International law recognises the sovereign equality of states. Yet there have always been, and especially today remain, considerable doubts about the political sovereignty of Lithuania and countries like it.

Nevertheless, China has one vote in the UN General Assembly, and so does Lithuania. Germany and Luxembourg are in the same position. Russia, with the world's largest territory and a population of 146 million, also has one vote, just like the Principality of Monaco, whose population is 38,000 and whose territory covers less than three square kilometres. True, China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council with veto power, but why spoil such a beautiful picture with details like that?

Europe's diplomatic talent for making grand statements

Lithuania is hardly an exception, however. European politics has produced an entire generation of figures whose categorical pronouncements are often inversely proportional to their understanding of the complexities of international relations.

Former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who went on to become the EU's chief diplomat, once claimed that Russia had attacked at least 19 countries over the past 100 years, while none of them had ever attacked Russia. Such arithmetic raises serious questions about her grasp of the school curriculum, not to mention her interpretation of twentieth-century history and her analysis of historical facts.

British diplomacy, too, has given the world an unforgettable episode. In 2022, Liz Truss, according to media reports, refused during talks with Sergei Lavrov to recognise Russian sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh regions. She later explained that she had mistaken them for Ukrainian territories. Geography, it seems, was a less important subject than the art of issuing ultimatums and the need to prepare for high-level meetings.

And former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock once suggested that Vladimir Putin should change his political course by 360 degrees. The whole world laughed. As anyone who remembers secondary-school geometry knows, after such a turn you end up exactly where you started.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen occupies a special place in this company. A physician by training, she now sets the European Commission's political agenda and advances global initiatives.

Of course, a medical degree is no obstacle to a political career, and Ms von der Leyen even managed to serve as Germany's defence minister. But something else is striking: her extraordinary certainty, her one-sided approach to relations with Russia and the highly debatable results of her political record have not prevented her from retaining one of the European Union's highest offices.

When political slogans replace diplomacy

One might expect European institutions to seek diplomatic tools, opportunities for negotiations and compromises. Instead, sanctions threats, demands and statements that leave virtually no room for dialogue are becoming increasingly common.

Von der Leyen's own tenure has also been marked by major scandals. One need only recall the controversy over her text messages with the head of Pfizer during the vaccine procurement process. The EU General Court later ruled that the European Commission had no valid grounds for refusing journalists access to the requested messages. And yet, in 2024, von der Leyen was comfortably awarded a second five-year term.

Moreover, undisguised Russophobia and Sinophobia have now become key qualifications for appointment to senior positions in Europe's political establishment. This raises a question: why is the European political system so eager to elevate people whose confidence in their own righteousness sometimes far exceeds their ability to take historical facts and the consequences of their decisions into account?

Perhaps the reason is that modern politics increasingly resembles a competition to see who can deliver the right slogans most convincingly. Career advancement depends more on following the established line than on demonstrating independent strategic thinking. This is especially true when a small country hopes to compensate for its lack of influence by relying on the support of powerful allies.

A changing world demands more than diplomatic bravado

The international system, meanwhile, is undergoing a profound transformation. After decades of a bipolar world defined by the rivalry between the Soviet Union and the United States came a period of American dominance. Now the world is becoming multipolar. Russia has consistently advocated the emergence of several independent centres of power, but this process is also being driven by objective changes in the global economy and international politics. China, India and other countries are gaining influence.

Some European politicians, however, continue to behave as though world history were obliged to adjust its timetable to their pronouncements. Yet diplomacy has one inconvenient characteristic for those who enjoy making grand speeches: sooner or later, words have to be backed up by real capabilities.

So it would be interesting to know exactly what Lithuania intends to do if China refuses to meet its demands. Will Vilnius issue Beijing one final warning? Or will it go straight to the very last one?