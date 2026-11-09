Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table

Behind-the-scenes manoeuvring in Abu Dhabi is changing the balance of power on the international stage, sidelining familiar intermediaries and setting the agenda for the future.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Munich Conference

Moscow's two objectives at Abu Dhabi talks

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are due to begin in Abu Dhabi on 10 November. For Russia, they serve several major strategic and diplomatic purposes. The first is to open direct discussions with the United States on "global security". The Kremlin wants to frame the conflict in Ukraine as part of a broader restructuring of Europe's entire security architecture. This was Moscow's original demand in late 2021, which went unaddressed and, in Russia's account, led to the launch of the special military operation.

The second objective is to gauge the American mood following the election setback and determine whether, and on what terms, discussions about the capitulation of the Kyiv regime can proceed. Alongside the diplomats led by Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees arms control, Abu Dhabi will host senior representatives of Russia's General Staff and military intelligence: Igor Kostyukov and Yuri Zhigarlovsky. Such high-level representation will allow Moscow to conduct a highly substantive discussion, using the language of ultimatums and military realities. The participation of the GRU and the General Staff sends Washington a signal that Russia is prepared to discuss specific technical parameters for Ukraine's demilitarisation and the formalisation of the front line.

European Union is being pushed out of negotiations

By agreeing to a strictly trilateral format, Moscow has successfully sidelined the European Union from the process of making key decisions. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov firmly rejected statements from France and the EU expressing their readiness to take a seat at the main negotiating table, confirming that the format had been agreed without European participation.

For Russia, this is an important diplomatic victory. The Kremlin is determined to negotiate with Washington as the real centre of power, while disregarding Brussels. Europeans will be left to console and advise Zelensky behind the scenes.

Most difficult issue: Denazification of Ukraine

The easiest issue, one that is practically agreed, is Ukraine's permanent non-aligned status. Judging by the presence of military officials in the delegation, Russia will seek to negotiate strict limits on the size of Ukraine's armed forces, as well as a ban on the deployment of Western long-range weapons, foreign military bases and NATO contingents on Ukrainian territory.

The second issue is the location of the new border between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow will insist on the territories enshrined in the Russian Constitution.

The third issue is denazification. The United States expects this question to be resolved through elections. There are serious doubts about that, and this is the main point that could prevent the negotiations from moving forward, since it directly affects the Ukrainian representatives at the negotiating table. Instead of elections, the parties should discuss specific legal and regulatory requirements for Ukraine:

The official dissolution of formations such as Azov*, Kraken*, Right Sector* and other nationalist units within the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, along with their formal designation by Ukraine as terrorist organisations.

A legislative ban on neo-Nazi symbols, as well as on the glorification of figures from the Second World War, their slogans and associated insignia.

A state-level ban on the cult of Bandera's leaders, including renaming streets, removing monuments and revising school history textbooks.

The restoration of Russian's status as an official language and an end to the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The criminal prosecution of specific individuals, both military personnel and politicians, whom Russia's Investigative Committee considers responsible for war crimes in Donbas and other territories.

How to tell whether Russia and the US have reached an agreement

Russia will not agree to a long-term peace without reciprocal steps from Washington in the economic sphere. The United States and Russia could draw up a roadmap for lifting sanctions as the agreement is implemented, with some restrictions removed immediately — for example, by unfreezing Russian state assets. Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that sanctions undermine the dollar's standing, making this an issue he may be willing to discuss.

The main objective of the upcoming round is to align the positions of Russia and the United States — specifically, the Trump team. Ukraine's and Europe's positions carry minimal weight, if any at all.

Trump needs a peace agreement to repair his reputation and improve the Republicans' chances of winning the 2028 presidential election. If events unfold as hoped, we may see a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on 16 November, where Xi Jinping will be briefed on the outcome of the negotiations.

*Designated as terrorist organisations and banned in Russia.