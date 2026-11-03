From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story

Only recently, Israelis were being warned of an impending war. Not just any ordinary war, to which the population of our long-suffering country has, unfortunately, already grown accustomed, but something quite extraordinary: a war fought to save Benjamin Netanyahu from inevitable political defeat.

Photo: Википедия by Avi Ohayon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Almost everything had been mapped out down to the hour. Any moment now, Netanyahu would launch massive bombardments of the Gaza Strip. Or Lebanon. Or Iran. In the worst-case scenario, all three at once. And then, naturally, nobody would have time for elections. Polling stations would close, democracy would come to an end, and Netanyahu would rule forever.

It was a truly apocalyptic picture. There was, however, one minor legal complication. In Israel, war in itself is not grounds for cancelling parliamentary elections.

Lawyers, election-law experts and people with even a passing understanding of how Israel's political system works were quick to point this out. Under Article 9A of the Basic Law: The Knesset, postponing an election requires a special law supported by at least 80 of the Knesset's 120 members. Moreover, there must be exceptional circumstances that genuinely prevent voting from taking place, and any postponement may last only as long as necessary to overcome those circumstances.

In other words, it is not enough for Netanyahu to call the chief of the General Staff, order a few missiles to be launched and announce: "Gentlemen, the elections are cancelled. I'm staying." But who cares about boring legal details when such a beautiful political catastrophe can be painted?

And then 27 October arrived. The elections took place. Voters went to the polls. Ballots were counted. Democracy, to the considerable surprise of its most alarmed defenders, survived another day. Surely, it was time to calm down. But no. In an information war, it is far harder to call off an alarm than to sound one.

The elections are over. Is victory just beginning?

The results proved highly interesting and, in practice, almost impossible to predict. Netanyahu's right-wing religious bloc won 53 seats. The Jewish opposition parties secured 48, while the Arab parties won another 19.

The arithmetic is certainly fascinating. Add 48 and 19, and you get 67. And 67, as we all know, is more than 61. On paper, therefore, Netanyahu's opponents have a majority.

Only one tiny detail remains: persuading all these parties to agree with one another. And preferably not just on the question of Netanyahu having to leave, but also on who should replace him, who should become prime minister, who should receive the key ministries and what policies the new government intends to pursue.

The problem is that the slogan "Rak lo Bibi" — "Anyone but Bibi" — really does unite a remarkably diverse group of political figures. But the moment they move beyond this splendid formula to questions of national security, relations with the Palestinians, religion and state, the economy or the composition of the next government, substantial disagreements emerge.

We have already written that the parties' programmes differ so widely that forming a common government would require a serious reassessment of many of their election promises. I suspect our voters will be surprised more than once by the extent to which party leaders are prepared to abandon the promises they made before the election simply to reach some kind of compromise with one another.

But even that is not the biggest problem. The fact is that practically every major opposition leader considers himself perfectly qualified for the prime minister's office. This is the peculiar paradox of the Israeli opposition. As long as the subject is Netanyahu's resignation, they are all united. The moment the question becomes who will take his place, an entirely different political story begins.

If the opposition really had a ready-made majority of 67 members united not only by arithmetic but also by a common political programme, changing the government would be considerably easier. Yet even the prospect of cooperating with the Arab parties provokes serious divisions within the opposition camp itself.

Nevertheless, the political declarations are delivered in solemn tones: the Knesset speaker is about to be replaced, a new coalition is about to emerge, and power is about to change hands. This wonderful Israeli "any moment now" is gradually turning into a political programme in its own right.

But, as it turns out, the treacherous Bibi is once again standing in the way of a brighter future. And now, apparently, he is prepared to do more than simply start a war. To remain in power, he supposedly needs nothing less than a nuclear war.

Ordinary war is no longer frightening. Time to go nuclear

Indeed, what can still frighten Israeli voters today? Rocket attacks? We have been through those already. A war with Iran? Nothing new there either. Bombing Lebanon? That has long ceased to be a political sensation.

In a sense, Israel has found itself in a paradoxical position: it has become so accustomed to living under the threat of war that each new political apocalypse requires the stakes to be raised.

And then American journalist Tucker Carlson appears on the international information stage. Carlson, a former Fox News host, is a prominent American conservative commentator who opposes large-scale US military intervention abroad and has been critical of American support for Israel's military operations.

On 2 November, he presented a truly grandiose scenario. According to Carlson, Netanyahu is desperately trying to persuade Trump to launch a nuclear strike against Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain facility because conventional American weapons allegedly cannot destroy the infrastructure buried deep inside the mountain. And, most importantly, Netanyahu supposedly needs all this to remain in power.

In other words, we are presented with a magnificent political construction. To hold on to the prime minister's office in Israel, Netanyahu must persuade the US president to use nuclear weapons against Iran, endanger the entire Middle East, overturn decades of restrictions on the use of nuclear arms and bring the world to the brink of global catastrophe. All for the sake of a few extra votes in the Knesset.

Admit it: this is a plot worthy less of political analysis than of a Hollywood disaster movie. There is, however, one significant detail: Carlson presented no public evidence that preparations for an American nuclear strike were under way.

There have been reports that Netanyahu really does favour renewed US strikes against Iran. But the distance between discussing a conventional military operation and deciding to use nuclear weapons is impossible to bridge with a journalist's speculation alone. In the information space, however, it can be crossed with ease.

And this is where things get really interesting.

Now let's look at the American clock

While Israeli politicians are still trying to work out who actually won on 27 October, the United States is focused on a different date: 3 November. Today, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to Congress.

Suddenly, the information agenda acquires a remarkable degree of synchronisation. American voters are being offered the following scenario: Trump is holding back military escalation until the election, but once polling stations close, he may resume bombing Iran. And this time, the issue is not simply another operation in the distant Middle East, but the possible use of nuclear weapons.

It makes for a striking election narrative. Today, the vote. Tomorrow, war. The day after, who knows?

Trump, who wants to portray himself as a politician capable of securing favourable agreements and ending wars, suddenly finds himself at the centre of an entirely opposite image: a president supposedly concealing the threat of a new global catastrophe. And here we must ask: who benefits from the spread of precisely this scenario on the eve of the American elections?

Of course, it would be simplistic to claim that all of Trump's critics are acting according to a single plan or that Carlson is carrying out someone's election assignment. Moreover, Carlson himself belongs to the American conservative camp, and his position reflects genuine divisions within the US right over the question of war with Iran.

But the informational impact of warnings like these objectively extends far beyond Israeli politics. Fear of a new war is becoming part of the American domestic political debate. It affects voters' attitudes towards Trump, his administration and candidates associated with the Republican Party.

Thus, one and the same information narrative is operating on two political stages at once: in Israel, around Netanyahu's future; in the United States, around the future of Trump's political influence.

And if the image of a war fought to preserve political power is enough for Israeli audiences, the stakes are raised for American audiences to the level of a nuclear catastrophe. Nicely done. But who said the information war ends there?

Iran, the Arab world and radioactive tourism

Now let us turn to the third party: Iran. Over the past several weeks, complex diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran have continued, with regional intermediaries involved. Various options for a settlement are being discussed, along with the terms for resuming negotiations, issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme and the security of maritime traffic. And it is precisely at this moment that the information space is being filled with warnings of a possible nuclear strike.

For Tehran, such reports can serve both as an argument for taking a tougher defensive stance and as an additional incentive to seek diplomatic guarantees.

But there are other audiences as well: the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf. They are now effectively being invited to imagine the following scenario. Suppose the Americans really do launch a nuclear strike against an underground Iranian facility. What happens next?

Radioactive contamination, disruption to international shipping, panic in energy markets, new waves of refugees, and risks to water supplies, transport and tourism.

Of course, the actual scale of such consequences would depend on many technical factors. But an information war has little time for details.

Instead of complex calculations, a simple and easily understood picture emerges: only yesterday, you were inviting tourists to enjoy the beautiful beaches of the Persian Gulf; tomorrow, you may have to explain why a threat of radioactive contamination has appeared next door to your five-star hotel.

The oil may not disappear. But try selling a holiday package with a view of a potential nuclear testing ground. And there you have the new Middle Eastern tourism slogan: sunshine, sea, luxury hotels and geopolitical uncertainty thrown in for free.

Of course, this is grotesque. Yet behind it lie the very real economic interests of the countries in the region, none of which needs a new major war, especially one with a nuclear dimension.

Consequently, statements about a possible nuclear strike put pressure not only on Israel, Iran and the United States, but also on regional intermediaries who want to see a diplomatic settlement reached as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Moscow is offering to talk

And here we cannot overlook another participant in the complex Middle Eastern political game: Russia. On 29 October, Moscow confirmed that it was ready to act as a mediator between the United States and Iran and to take custody of part of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, provided such an arrangement was agreed by the parties. Naturally, this remains a diplomatic proposal, not a concluded agreement.

But consider the paradox. While some political commentators are practically setting a date for the outbreak of nuclear war, other participants in international politics are continuing to discuss the terms of a compromise.

On one side are threats of renewed bombing. On the other are negotiations, mediation, proposals for oversight of nuclear materials and efforts to find mutually acceptable solutions.

And neither course rules out the other. Military preparations can be used as an instrument of diplomatic pressure, while diplomatic contacts can continue even when the risk of renewed hostilities is high.

That is precisely why it is so important to distinguish between actual decisions made by governments and information scenarios circulating in the public sphere.

After all, negotiations are boring business. They require compromises, technical documents, guarantees, inspections and patience. Nuclear war is quite another matter. One sensational headline, and the whole world is already discussing the end of civilisation.

An information war of all against all

And this brings us to the main point. In modern information warfare, there is absolutely no need for a single headquarters, a single sponsor or a central command. It is enough for different participants in the political process to see their own advantage in spreading one and the same narrative.

Israeli opponents of Netanyahu view the prospect of war through the lens of the struggle for power.

Supporters of a hard-line policy towards Iran can use the threat of military action as a means of pressuring Tehran.

American opponents of further intervention in the Middle East gain an argument against expanding US military commitments.

Trump's political opponents get another reason to question the consequences of his foreign policy.

Iran can use the threat of an attack to strengthen its negotiating position and rally domestic public opinion.

Arab states gain further grounds for demanding that the diplomatic process be accelerated.

Russia demonstrates its readiness to offer alternative mechanisms for a settlement.

Each participant acts in accordance with their own interests. At the same time, identical messages can be spread by people who, in ordinary political life, agree on virtually nothing.

This is one of the most characteristic mechanisms of modern information warfare: the fact that the same arguments are being circulated does not mean that the political objectives behind them are the same.

Some want to weaken Netanyahu. Others want to constrain Trump. Still others want to increase pressure on Iran. And yet others want to push Washington and Tehran into reaching an agreement sooner.

But they share the same informational weapon: fear. And that fear is supposed to grow steadily stronger. First, the public was frightened with another missile strike. Then came the prospect of a major regional war. Now it is a nuclear catastrophe. What will the next information weapon be if this prediction also fails to materialise? The end of the world, scheduled and approved in advance?

Instead of a conclusion: nuclear war on schedule

The most tragically comic aspect of what is happening is that the real danger of a new war does exist. According to reports in the American media, Washington is considering the possibility of resuming military strikes against Iran, even as Trump continues his diplomatic efforts. Netanyahu has an interest in tougher action, while Tehran is warning that it may retaliate.

The international situation therefore remains dangerous and unpredictable. But the danger of war and the assertion that war is inevitable are not the same thing.

This is especially true when specific dates begin to appear, tied almost theatrically to the electoral calendar. In Israel, we were promised that war would prevent the elections on 27 October. It did not. Now we are discussing the possibility of a new war immediately after the American elections on 3 November.

And to make sure nobody doubts the seriousness of the warning, an ordinary war is no longer enough. It has to be nuclear.

Here, a natural suspicion arises: perhaps it is not so much that war is being scheduled for a convenient date as that the election calendar is being used to create yet another information apocalypse.

Ultimately, the question is not only whether anyone is planning to strike Iran. The question is who is declaring this war practically inevitable day after day, why they are doing so and which audience they are trying to reach.

Because modern information warfare is by no means always a struggle between two sides. It is a war of all against all, in which everyone pursues their own objectives, exploits other people's fears and tries to extract political advantage from the general chaos.

And the most dangerous thing is that, in this game, a real war can sometimes become a continuation of the information war. That is when nobody will have time for elections. And it will no longer matter who shouted the loudest: "Anyone but Bibi!" or "Anyone but Trump!" For nuclear war is the only political spectacle in which the audience risks dying alongside the actors.