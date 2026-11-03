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Andrey Nikolaev

Trump’s Florida residence gets extra air defence systems amid growing security concerns

Opinion » Columnists

It seems that Donald Trump's leisurely days on his golf course may be coming to an end. Frequent flights by aircraft and drones near his Mar-a-Lago estate have raised concerns among US security agencies about the president's safety, particularly the possibility of a threat coming from the air. In response, the US military has deployed additional air defence systems around Trump's residence. Given the number of Trump's enemies and Iran's threats to strike US political centres, the risk of an aerial attack on the American president no longer seems entirely far-fetched.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

Additional air defence systems have been spotted along the Florida coast near the Mar-a-Lago estate and at the international airport three miles west of the residence.

When American journalists asked for comment, Pentagon representatives gave the following response:

At the request of the US Secret Service and under the authority of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), ground-based air defence assets and counter-unmanned aircraft systems were recently deployed to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and surrounding areas. These assets provide an additional layer of technology to strengthen protection. For operational security reasons, we cannot provide further information.

The Pentagon has not disclosed exactly which systems have been deployed around Trump's residence. Only those visible to passers-by are known. Avenger air defence systems have been installed on floating platforms off the coast near Trump's estate. Identical systems have also been spotted nearby at the international airport used by Trump.

The Avenger is a short-range air defence system. It is mounted on an Army Humvee and is essentially a modified version of the well-known Stinger man-portable air defence system. Its main distinguishing feature is that the Avenger carries eight missiles in a launcher assembly and is integrated with radar equipment for detecting airborne targets.

The system can use its own onboard radar as well as more powerful external sensors, connecting to a combat information system. The Avenger can also employ an adapted version of a missile specifically designed to counter drones. The system has a range of up to 5.5 kilometres.

Why air security around Mar-a-Lago is being strengthened

The US air defence command began paying particular attention to Trump's Florida residence about a year ago, in October 2025. That was when flight restrictions were introduced in the airspace around the Mar-a-Lago estate. The latest reinforcement of air defences is therefore another additional measure to protect the airspace.

Despite the restrictions, aircraft and drones continue to breach Trump's no-fly zone from time to time. By the end of this summer, more than 160 such incursions had already been recorded.

Interest in protecting the presidential residence in Florida from aerial threats intensified following a recent business jet crash over Florida. The crash site was considered suspiciously close to key presidential infrastructure — approximately 10-15 kilometres from the airport and the Mar-a-Lago estate, respectively.

There are still too few details to suggest that the crash could have been a terrorist attack. Judging by the radio communications between the pilot and air traffic control, the incident appears to have involved a loss of aircraft control caused by difficult weather conditions.

Nevertheless, the aircraft's rapid descent and its impact with the ground, accompanied by a powerful explosion, looked so much like a missile strike that the accident inevitably fuelled a degree of alarm in American society.

An old image of Trump has renewed concerns about aerial threats

Whatever the case, back in 2020, during Trump's first presidential term, an image of the American president standing on his golf course was posted on the Twitter account of Iran's then Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has since died. The image was framed from an angle that made it appear as though Trump was being watched from above.

Given these long-standing and far-reaching indications of an aerial threat directed at Trump, US air defences will have to keep an especially close watch on the skies. All the more so because Trump himself has previously taken similar action against Iranian leaders without much hesitation.

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Author`s name Andrey Nikolaev
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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