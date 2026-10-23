Russia and Israel Mark 35 Years of Restored Diplomatic Relations

October 18, 2026, marks the 35th anniversary of the full restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and the Soviet Union, with the Russian Federation acting as its legal successor. Over the last three and a half decades, bilateral ties have fluctuated between periods of convergence, sharp political disagreement, and international crises. Yet diplomatic contact, economic linkage, and security coordination persisted even when the strategic positions of the two states diverged significantly.

Photo: https://search.creativecommons.org/ by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federationи, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

This anniversary highlights a recurring pattern in Israeli foreign policy: irrespective of the prime minister's party affiliation, successive governments have sought to maintain functional channels with Moscow.

Historical Trajectory: From Recognition to Restoration

The diplomatic history predates the 1991 normalization. In November 1947, the Soviet Union supported United Nations General Assembly Resolution 181 regarding the partition of Palestine. Following Israel's declaration of independence on May 14, 1948, the United States was the first to offer de facto recognition, while the Soviet Union became the first state to extend full de jure diplomatic recognition.

Golda Meir, later prime minister of Israel, served as the first Israeli diplomatic representative in Moscow, while Pavel Yershov represented the Soviet Union in Israel. Initial relations were disrupted in February 1953 after an explosion at the Soviet diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv; ties were restored that July. However, Moscow subsequently aligned more closely with Arab states, and after the Six-Day War in June 1967, the Soviet Union severed diplomatic relations with Israel for more than two decades.

Normalization efforts accelerated in the late 1980s. On October 18, 1991, Soviet Foreign Minister Boris Pankin and Israeli Foreign Minister David Levy signed a joint declaration in Jerusalem restoring full diplomatic relations. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Russian Federation continued this engagement. In December 1991, Alexander Bovin, appointed as the Soviet ambassador, became the first Russian ambassador to Israel.

Three and a Half Decades of Engagement

In the 1990s, the relationship shifted toward practical cooperation. The two nations established a treaty base, expanded trade, and developed ties in science, technology, culture, and tourism. A joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation began operating in 1995.

A milestone occurred in April 2005 when Vladimir Putin made the first-ever visit by a Russian head of state to Israel. He met with President Moshe Katsav and Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and visited the Yad Vashem memorial complex in Jerusalem.

Another significant moment came in June 2012. On June 25, the "Wings of Victory” memorial was inaugurated in Netanya, honoring the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany. The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli President Shimon Peres, government officials, and veterans. The initiative for this monument originated with then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who proposed it during a 2010 visit to Moscow. The project symbolized the shared historical memory of the two nations and acknowledged the contribution of hundreds of thousands of Jewish soldiers in the Soviet army to the defeat of Nazism.

Security coordination became a critical component of the relationship following the Russian military operation in Syria in 2015. Netanyahu and Putin agreed to establish a mechanism to coordinate military actions to prevent accidental clashes between Russian and Israeli forces. In 2020, Putin visited Israel again to participate in the international Holocaust remembrance forum, illustrating that cooperation extended beyond standard diplomatic protocols.

The "Big Aliyah”: Resettlers Reshaping Israeli Society

A central factor in the development of these relations has been the mass emigration of Jews from the Soviet Union and its successor states to Israel. From the late 1980s onward, approximately one million immigrants arrived, contributing significantly to Israeli science, medicine, industry, education, culture, and politics.

Their influence extended beyond the economy, as they introduced historical memory, family traditions, and holidays that gradually integrated into Israeli public life. A prominent example is May 9, Victory Day. Initially observed primarily by veterans and Soviet-era immigrants, the holiday gained wider recognition, with ceremonies held in many Israeli cities.

In 2017, the Knesset passed a law establishing May 9 as an official state day commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany. This date was chosen in alignment with the tradition of former Soviet states, unlike most Western European nations that mark May 8. The law mandates state ceremonies, events in educational institutions, the military, and the Knesset.

Similarly, the Gregorian New Year (January 1), or "Novi God,” has become a widely observed tradition in Israel due to the influence of former Soviet immigrants. While Rosh Hashanah remains the primary Jewish New Year, the December 31st celebration has become a fixed part of Israeli culture. State institutions, including the Ministry of Education, recognize its cultural significance. Since 2011, January 1 has been included as an optional holiday for employees, although it is not a national public holiday. It is now traditional for the Israeli president and prime minister to address the Russian-speaking community with holiday greetings, a practice recently reaffirmed by Netanyahu on the eve of 2026.

This influence is not limited to Russian immigrants; it encompasses resettlers from Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and other former Soviet republics. Their traditions have become a part of modern Israeli identity.

Legal and Economic Framework

Russia and Israel have concluded dozens of intergovernmental agreements. Key documents include accords on air transport (1993) and trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation (1994). Two agreements stand out for their practical impact:

The visa-free travel agreement, signed in March 2008 and entered into force in September of that year.

The social security cooperation treaty, signed in June 2016 and entered into force in October 2017. This treaty created a legal basis for the mutual recognition of insurance periods and pension provisions for eligible citizens.

These documents underscore that the relationship is grounded not only in personal contacts between leaders but also in long-term legal obligations.

By the end of 2025, trade turnover between Russia and Israel was approximately $3 billion, though figures vary by source. According to UN Comtrade data cited by Trading Economics, Israel imported roughly $2.36 billion in goods from Russia, including metallurgical products, grain, and petroleum, while exporting $489 million in medical, optical, chemical, and pharmaceutical products. The imbalance persists, with Russian imports significantly exceeding Israeli exports. Since 2022, additional challenges have arisen due to international sanctions, banking settlements, and logistics, but trade has not ceased entirely.

Disagreements and Strategic Realities

Diplomatic contact does not equate to alignment of political interests. Russia maintains relationships with Iran and Palestinian organizations and holds distinct views on the Middle East peace process, leading to recurring disagreements with Israel.

A severe test of relations occurred in September 2018 when a Russian Il-20 aircraft was mistakenly shot down by Syrian air defense systems, killing 15 Russian military personnel. Moscow blamed Israeli aviation for the incident. Despite this tragedy, military interaction between the two countries did not end.

Conversely, the Russian military presence in Syria contributed to stability along Israel's northern border. After the deployment of Russian forces in 2015 and the establishment of Russian military police in the Golan Heights area in 2018, Moscow became part of the mechanism for maintaining stability in the border zone, assisting UN patrols and enforcing disengagement agreements between Israeli and Syrian forces. This status quo largely held until December 2024, when the armed opposition ousted Bashar al-Assad's government. The subsequent changes in Syria, the reduction of Russian military presence, and the weakening of control mechanisms created a new security situation for Israel, necessitating additional measures to defend its northern border. This period demonstrated that practical cooperation with Russia had direct military-strategic significance for Israel.

Tensions escalated after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Israel condemned the invasion and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine while striving to maintain diplomatic channels with Moscow. Despite pressure from the United States, Ukraine, and NATO members to expand military support for Kyiv, Israel consistently refrained from providing direct arms supplies, including air defense systems. Instead, official aid was limited to humanitarian, medical, and civilian protection equipment. This stance, maintained across different Israeli governments, was driven by national security considerations and the need to preserve working relations with Moscow. Israel continues to pursue a policy of non-intervention in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking to maintain independent foreign policy decisions and diplomatic channels with both parties.

Relations further complicated following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel filed an official protest against Moscow receiving Hamas representatives. Nevertheless, diplomatic relations were not severed. Both sides continued to maintain contact, acknowledging issues that require direct discussion.

Notably, even during the most acute military-political crises in the Middle East, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained direct contact with President Vladimir Putin. This was particularly evident during the Israeli-Iranian military confrontation in June 2025. A telephone conversation took place on June 13, the first day of Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Subsequent talks occurred on July 28, August 4, October 6, and November 15, 2025, and on January 16, 2026. Discussions centered on the situation regarding Iran, its nuclear program, military events in Syria and the Gaza Strip, and regional security. While the specifics of these negotiations are not always public, the maintenance of a direct line between the two leaders suggests that such dialogue may help resolve specific military-political issues and prevent unwanted escalation. The persistence of high-level contact despite deep disagreements underscores the practical importance of the Russia-Israel relationship for regional security.

Political Continuity and State Interest

The relationship between Netanyahu and Putin has often sparked domestic political debate in Israel. Netanyahu has consistently argued for direct dialogue with the Russian leadership, a position that became critical after 2015 when Russian presence in Syria directly impacted Israeli security.

Critics of Netanyahu have challenged various aspects of his foreign policy, including ties with Moscow. However, the history of the government that succeeded him in 2021 reveals a consistent pattern. On October 22, 2021, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leading the "Change Government,” traveled to Sochi for his first meeting with Putin. During the talks, Bennett emphasized the importance of historical ties between the peoples and called the Russian president a true friend of the Jewish people.

Furthermore, after the war in Ukraine began in March 2022, Bennett personally visited Moscow, met with Putin, and attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. This is significant because Bennett, who came to power on the back of a different parliamentary coalition, did not abandon dialogue with the Kremlin. Instead, he viewed maintaining such contact as necessary.

While differences in approach existed between the Netanyahu and Bennett administrations-Bennett's foreign minister, Yair Lapid, openly condemned the war in Ukraine-there was continuity in the core principle: political disagreement with Russia should not automatically mean a cessation of diplomatic relations.

For Israel, relations with Russia have independent dimensions. Russia remains a major global power, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and a participant in Middle East processes. Its ties with Iran, influence on regional security, economic links, and numerous family connections create an objective need for constant dialogue.

It is crucial to distinguish the nature of Israel's relations with Russia from those with the United States. The U. S. remains Israel's primary strategic and military-political ally. Russian-Israeli relations are of a different character, based primarily on the need to coordinate interests, prevent conflicts, and maintain mutually beneficial cooperation. Therefore, maintaining working relations with Washington and Moscow should not be viewed as mutually exclusive directions of foreign policy.

Conclusion

The 35 years of restored diplomatic relations demonstrate that the Russia-Israel dialogue is resilient to government changes, international crises, and serious political disagreements.

While opinions on Vladimir Putin's policies may differ, and while one may critique Russian actions or debate Netanyahu's diplomatic line, the experience of the Bennett government shows that the need to communicate with Moscow was recognized even by political forces opposed to Netanyahu.

Consequently, Israel's relationship with Russia cannot be reduced to the personal friendship of two leaders or the allegiance to a single political party. Diplomacy exists not only to engage with those with whom one agrees. Often, its greatest value lies in the ability to speak with those with whom one has serious differences. The fact that Israeli governments of various political compositions have maintained relations with Moscow over the past 35 years indicates that this is driven not merely by the personal diplomacy of a specific prime minister, but by a sustained state interest.