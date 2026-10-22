US Army tests Chinook helicopter landings on thinner Arctic ice

Preparing armed forces for operations in the Arctic is becoming a central element of military planning for countries whose territories lie close to the Arctic Ocean. Vast distances and the complete absence of roads suggest that helicopters could play an active role in military operations and logistics. This has prompted the US Department of War to consider a question: can frozen surfaces be used as airfields, and will the ice be able to bear the weight?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl Lee Goddard is licensed under OGL 2 Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter firing flares over Afghanistan MOD 45158742

At first glance, Arctic ice seems thick enough to support even heavy transport aircraft. But that is true if we are talking about landings in the central Arctic. In the event of a military escalation in the region, however, combat operations would take place mainly along the coast.

For the United States, the Arctic begins along the coast of Alaska, which looks like a vast, flat, snow-covered desert and might, at first glance, seem perfectly suitable for helicopter landings. But the polar tundra is deceptive.

Much of it consists of wet, marshy lowlands covered with ice in winter and then blanketed with snow. Yet it is not always easy to tell where the ice lies, or where and when snow is covering it. In winter, powerful winds sweep across Arctic Alaska, blowing away the surface snow and leaving an icy crust underneath.

Under these conditions, it is extremely difficult to identify suitable landing sites on this “land ice” by visual inspection alone. Naturally, such restrictions on the choice of landing zones along Alaska’s coast would also limit the use of helicopters. But the Arctic military race is still under way, and the Pentagon has therefore begun seriously investigating how to identify suitable areas for use as airfields.

According to US military calculations, using Alaska’s frozen lakes for helicopter takeoffs and landings would immediately increase the number of available landing sites by 25%. It would shorten logistical routes for delivering cargo and transporting personnel, while also extending the operating range of attack helicopters.

In short, the potential benefits are considerable. The remaining task is to develop a doctrine governing helicopter operations from frozen surfaces. The US military has a long-standing habit of starting even the smallest initiative by developing concepts, rules, standards and procedures. Compared with the Russian approach of simply hoping for the best, this is not necessarily a bad thing. There is something to learn from the Americans in this respect. The main thing is not to let the process become excessively bureaucratic.

Developing a doctrine, of course, does not begin with guesswork but with practical trials. The first aircraft the Americans chose for testing was the heavy twin-rotor Chinook transport helicopter. It has been in service since the Vietnam War and is designed to transport light vehicles and infantry.

During the trials, the Chinook was found capable of landing on ice 53 centimetres thick, although previous guidelines advised against landing on ice less than 75 centimetres thick. The question of maximum load capacity, however, remains. An empty helicopter weighs 12 tonnes, while its maximum takeoff weight is 24 tonnes.

On the other hand, the Black Hawk is currently the US military’s most widely used helicopter for transporting personnel. Its fully loaded weight is just over 11 tonnes. It is due to be replaced by the Cheyenne II tiltrotor, which has a maximum takeoff weight of 14 tonnes. The Americans can therefore be considered to have addressed the question of maximum weight through their Chinook trials alone.

Several other issues remain. For example, can cargo be dropped by parachute onto these frozen surfaces, and can they be used to establish temporary field supply depots? The US doctrine is expected to address all these questions.

The Americans would not be Americans if they had not also developed dedicated software for the task, including a smartphone application. The programme is called Ice Guardian. Using input data, it calculates whether the ice surface in a particular area is suitable for landing.

Ice thickness, however, is not the only key factor when planning an ice airfield. It is equally important to account for ice fatigue: how many takeoff and landing cycles the surface can withstand before accumulated stress begins to gradually but inevitably break the ice down. The Americans are calculating this as well.

So what is the conclusion? The Americans are no longer afraid to venture onto thin Arctic ice, both literally and figuratively. That means the Arctic military race is in full swing. It is time for Russia, too, to recall the former glory of Soviet polar explorers.