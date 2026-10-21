Trump recognises Russia’s strength: Could a return to the Anchorage framework bring peace?

US President Donald Trump has begun speaking about Russia in increasingly complimentary terms, signalling a departure from the confrontational rhetoric of earlier stages of his presidency and acknowledging Moscow's strength. Could these diplomatic gestures offer grounds for optimism, or is it too early to expect a lasting change in Washington's approach?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Air Force One, Donald Trump

Trump returns to the Anchorage understandings

Trump continues to shower Russia with praise. After describing it as a great power — unlike Ukraine, as he pointedly remarked — the US president said the Kremlin had taken an "unprecedented” step by unilaterally releasing American mercenary Hubbard as a gesture of respect towards the United States.

There is, however, nothing particularly extraordinary about such a move. It is a familiar form of diplomatic goodwill: Moscow is signalling that it is prepared to pursue pragmatic dialogue with Washington, putting the prospect of what Trump once called "hellish sanctions” to one side, at least for the time being. At the same time, Russia is demonstrating a form of strength that, from a Christian perspective, can be expressed through magnanimity.

Trump's rhetoric has changed as he has increasingly chosen to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky in an effort to bring what he has described as the "ninth war” to an end — something he promised voters he could accomplish within 24 hours. In his dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is also seeking to demonstrate his negotiating skills and his ability to resolve the most difficult international crises through personal diplomacy.

He has few other political cards to play to restore the Republican Party's standing ahead of the congressional elections. A breakthrough in relations with Moscow, particularly one that produces progress towards ending the war in Ukraine, would offer him an opportunity to present himself as an effective statesman capable of delivering results where previous administrations failed.

Russia remains America's principal strategic rival

Nevertheless, it would be premature to assume that Trump has abandoned the policy of pressure on Russia. He could return to it at any moment if he decides that "hellish sanctions” serve American interests better or strengthen his own political position. Like the Jackson-Vanik amendment, such restrictions could remain a Damoclean sword hanging over Russia for years, reflecting Washington's continued view of the country as its principal potential military adversary.

Even so, new circumstances are changing the dynamics of this confrontation.

The United States is facing a more complicated strategic and domestic situation than it did in previous decades. It is deeply involved in the conflict with Iran, embroiled in tariff and trade disputes, and grappling with severe internal political polarisation. Its national debt is enormous, while the budget deficit remains substantial. The willingness of some foreign governments to continue refinancing American debt is also becoming a matter of growing concern.

The Republican Party itself is divided between traditional hawks and supporters of the MAGA movement, some of whom are considerably more sympathetic towards Russia because they regard it as an opponent of globalist policies. The Democratic Party, meanwhile, is divided between its progressive socialist wing and its more traditional liberal internationalist establishment.

In this environment, Trump's recognition of Russia as a great power carries particular significance. Previous American presidents have used similar language in the context of cooperation — notably after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — or in recognition of Russia's nuclear arsenal. Trump's assessment, however, reflects a different calculation: Russia has endured Western sanctions, strengthened its military and maintained its position on the battlefield despite sustained pressure.

In Trump's words, this amounts to an acknowledgement of a country with which the United States must now negotiate on equal terms. From Moscow's perspective, that recognition represents a significant political achievement, reflecting the resilience of the Russian state, its armed forces and its economic leadership. Its long-term significance may become clearer only in retrospect.

The Kremlin gives Washington an opening for renewed Ukraine negotiations

The Kremlin has also signalled its readiness to resume negotiations on Ukraine in November in a trilateral format. For now, this amounts to an expression of willingness to return to the negotiating table rather than a concrete agreement. Nevertheless, it can be interpreted as a diplomatic opening extended to Trump, giving the American president an opportunity to pursue the settlement he has repeatedly promised.

Zelensky has said he would be prepared to accept a peace agreement or ceasefire along the existing front line. Under such an arrangement, approximately 75% of Ukraine's territory would remain under Kyiv's control, while the remaining 25% would stay under Russian control.

That proposal, however, would not satisfy Moscow. Russia insists that its claims to the four regions it has declared annexed — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — should be recognised within their full administrative boundaries, rather than limited to the territory currently held by Russian forces. A simple freeze along the line of contact would therefore fall short of Moscow's stated demands.

Putin's second key condition concerns Ukraine's future relationship with NATO. Moscow wants guarantees, most likely in written form, that Ukraine will never join the alliance.

These are preliminary conditions, not the terms of an agreement already reached. Only if they are addressed, according to the position outlined by Moscow, can substantive negotiations on a peace settlement begin.

The gap between the two sides remains considerable. Kyiv's willingness to consider a ceasefire along the existing front line does not resolve the dispute over the status of the four regions, while Russia's demand for a permanent Ukrainian commitment to remain outside NATO presents another major obstacle.

Trump's warmer language towards Moscow and the Kremlin's readiness to consider renewed negotiations are nevertheless significant diplomatic signals. They suggest that, despite years of confrontation, both Washington and Moscow may still see value in direct engagement. Whether that opening can produce an agreement will depend not on compliments or declarations of goodwill, but on the difficult compromises that neither side has yet accepted.