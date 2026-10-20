Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year

Iran’s new defence minister has made a sensational announcement. Iran has a heavy fighter of its own design, and it is due to take to the skies next year. Ground testing is already under way, and preparations are being made to establish a production base for serial manufacturing. The West has traditionally doubted Iran’s capabilities, but events have shown that the Iranians know how to surprise the world.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Шахрам Шарифи is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Iranian F-4S fighters over Busheer

It is true that Iran has made definite strides in missile technology and light aircraft production, particularly drones. But developing a fully fledged industry for manufacturing crewed aircraft is a much higher-level undertaking. If Western countries struggle to establish partnerships to develop new aircraft, despite years of effort, and often fail to achieve their goals, what can one expect from Iran?

Iran’s aviation dilemma

Given the circumstances Iran faces, it is difficult to believe that Tehran will be able to deliver a heavy-fighter development programme. Tehran says it is moving all critical production facilities deep underground, a point also raised by the defence minister. Even so, the aircraft it produces will need somewhere to take off from. If the confrontation with Israel and the United States continues, the viability of Iran’s aviation industry will remain in serious doubt.

Iran may well be capable of building an aircraft, but maintaining its fleet will be difficult. Nevertheless, Tehran has thrown its hat into the ring of combat aviation powers. What lies behind this ambition?

Tehran itself has offered no details. In December 2025, however, Iranian sources reported that Russia had allegedly transferred a production line to Iran for assembling Su-35 heavy fighters. There has been no confirmation of this claim. Russia has never transferred a licence to manufacture this aircraft to any other country.

Iran has, however, purchased Su-35s from Russia. The Russian side has not disclosed the number delivered. Western sources put the figure at 20 aircraft, while some estimates have suggested as many as 60. But these figures concern purchases, not production. It is worth examining the scientific and industrial foundations Iran has for making such ambitious announcements.

Iran’s aviation assets

Any country seeking to manufacture aircraft without an established scientific and industrial base will naturally begin by studying foreign designs.

Iran’s aviation maintenance and engineering sector began taking shape under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, when the country developed facilities to service foreign aircraft. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the drive to build domestic capabilities in strategic industries became even more deliberate.

Since the monarchy, Iran has operated older American aircraft, including:

F-4 Phantom;

F-5 Tiger;

F-14 Tomcat.

Western sanctions forced Tehran to develop its own aircraft-maintenance expertise, eventually learning to manufacture spare parts independently.

Over time, the localisation rate for these models reportedly reached 90%, while the range of spare parts produced grew to 14,000 items. With achievements on this scale, Iran could begin to consider assembling a new aircraft based on existing older American designs. That is precisely what it did. In 1997, Iran announced that it had developed its own combat fighter, the HESA Azarakhsh.

By 2000, four fighters had been assembled, and testing continued. At one point, the Iranian aircraft even used Russian RD-33 jet engines. This reflected Iran’s interest in cooperating with countries across the post-Soviet space on aviation development.

Iran also pursued an extensive licensed-production programme with Ukraine for the An-140 transport aircraft. Of the 14 aircraft originally planned, however, only six were built. Tehran later discovered that Ukraine had failed to deliver a substantial portion of the components, despite having been paid for them. Cooperation was officially terminated in 2015. This is further evidence, the author argues, of Ukraine’s unreliability as an international partner.

By then, Tehran had accumulated considerable aircraft-building experience and had begun pursuing ambitions as far-reaching as developing a fifth-generation stealth fighter.

The aircraft was named the Qaher-313, or “Conqueror”. Its exterior resembled a scaled-down version of the American F-22, prompting many Western experts to ridicule the Iranian project. Some argued that the aircraft was so small that it could not physically accommodate a pilot.

Here is what the experts said:

Tal Inbar, an Israeli aerospace expert, said: “This is not an aircraft, because a real aircraft looks different. Iran has no capability to build aircraft. It’s that simple.”

Aviation journalist David Cenciotti described the aircraft as having “implausible aerodynamics and Hollywood gloss”. He said it was too small to be a real fighter and that its cockpit was too basic, resembling those found in small private aircraft.

Western experts may have been right. In the ten years following the aircraft’s unveiling in 2013, Iran failed to present a functioning model. In 2023, Tehran went further, announcing that the stealth aircraft would be redesigned as an unmanned vehicle.

For now, then, Iran can be said to have learned how to build fourth-generation fighters by adapting the old American F-5 Tiger design. Even so, only around 15 to 20 aircraft in this category have reportedly been produced. Estimates vary, and there are no precise figures for how many survived US strikes.

The small production run itself points to Iran’s limited industrial capacity for launching a large-scale aviation programme. Perhaps production will accelerate now that Iran is almost completely cut off from Western supplies. And why should Russia not help Iran in this field? The West is doing everything it can to develop Ukraine’s defence industry. Why, then, should Russia hold back?

In any case, Iran’s unveiling of its new aircraft should not be far off. The country has a new defence minister, Mehrdad Akhlaghi, who previously worked in the aerospace industry. That means he knows what he is talking about. And if Iran’s new aircraft has familiar Russian design features, we will welcome it as one of our own.