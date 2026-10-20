Rixos Premium Magawish in Hurghada: Five-star construction noise and flickering lights

Russian tourists staying at the five-star Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas in Egypt’s Hurghada have encountered unexpected conditions during their holiday. Instead of peace and comfort, they have found construction machinery outside their windows, work continuing from early morning until late evening, and power interruptions at night. This raises the question of how well such conditions match the standards and cost of a stay at a premium hotel.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Rixos Premium Magawish in Hurghada - view of the construction site from the hotel window

Russian tourists Inna and Vadim chose Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, a five-star resort in Hurghada, for their holiday in Egypt. However, their experience fell far short of the expectations they had of premium hotel service.

Construction work is taking place immediately next to their room. According to the guests, machinery operates from early morning until late evening. A photograph taken by the tourists shows a construction site with heavy machinery, including concrete-pumping equipment.

This is not a case of work taking place in a remote part of the resort, visible only from a balcony. The construction site is immediately adjacent to the accommodation building, significantly affecting the conditions in which guests are trying to relax.

When five-star comfort remains just a promise

For travellers who choose premium hotels, peace and quiet, the chance to get a good night’s sleep, and freedom from constant construction noise are essential elements of a quality holiday. This is especially true of resort hotels, where guests come not only for the sea and the beach but also for a peaceful atmosphere. For Inna and Vadim, construction work has become part of everyday life at the resort.

Even more unpleasant, however, have been the nighttime power interruptions. According to the tourists, the lights in their room periodically switch off and then come back on. At times, this reportedly happens as often as three times a minute.

Such fluctuations in lighting interfere with normal sleep and raise questions about the technical condition of the hotel’s infrastructure. There is currently no basis, however, for concluding that the power interruptions are directly connected to the construction work.

Should hotels warn guests about construction work?

The situation raises a question relevant to the international hotel industry: should premium hotels inform guests in advance about major construction work that could affect the quality of their stay?

When booking a five-star resort, travellers rely on descriptions of the facilities, photographs of the grounds, the hotel’s rating, and the reputation of the brand. However, an active construction site directly outside a guest’s window can significantly alter their understanding of what the hotel is offering. Travellers need to be able to make an informed decision before paying for their stay.

If construction work is taking place near guest accommodation, this information should be available before check-in. This is a matter not only of service quality but also of transparency in the relationship between a hotel and its customers.

Rixos’s reputation and the responsibilities of the premium hotel sector

Rixos is an international hotel brand operating in the upscale resort market. As a result, guests have particularly high expectations of its properties.

Travellers who choose five-star hotels expect the price of their stay to cover not only extensive facilities, food, and service but also comfortable conditions in their rooms.

Construction work immediately next to guest accommodation and regular nighttime lighting interruptions are difficult to reconcile with the usual expectations of a premium holiday.

Renovating or expanding a hotel complex is not unusual in itself. Resorts are continually updated and expanded. The key issue is how such work is organised and how effectively management protects the interests of guests already staying at the property.

In these circumstances, reasonable measures could include moving guests to rooms farther from the construction site, fixing technical faults, or offering other ways to resolve the situation.

Questions for the hotel management and Egypt’s tourism authorities

Egypt remains a popular destination for Russian tourists, and Hurghada occupies an important place in the country’s international resort market. The quality of service at high-end hotels directly affects travellers’ experiences and the reputation of the destination.

Inna and Vadim’s experience raises several questions for the management of Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas.

Were the guests warned in advance about construction work near their accommodation? What measures are being taken to limit the noise? What is causing the nighttime power interruptions? Is it possible to move guests to more comfortable rooms?

These questions matter not only to the tourists concerned but also to other travellers planning to stay at premium hotels. The situation also deserves the attention of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which has an interest in maintaining the quality of hotel services and the international reputation of Egyptian resorts.

A hotel’s five-star status creates certain expectations. The central question is how closely the actual conditions of a stay match those expectations.