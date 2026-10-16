The 'Mother Of All Bombs' and Iran: What could Trump be planning?

Western media continue to discuss the possibility of a military operation against Iran beginning before the congressional elections. CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reports that Trump has instructed the Pentagon to develop several options for military action. The criterion for choosing a particular plan, however, may have little to do with military success and much more to do with scoring a public-relations victory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Deleted GBU-57 MOP photo (2)

Any such operation would almost certainly need to be staged with considerable fanfare to improve the prospects of pro-Trump forces in the elections. A ground invasion can be ruled out immediately. Washington clearly understands that it could turn into another Vietnam. In theory, a scenario resembling “Maduro 2.0" might be conceivable. But Iran is not Venezuela, and Mojtaba Khamenei is hardly likely to sit beside a swimming pool waiting for US special forces to arrive, as Maduro supposedly did at his residence.

That leaves a missile and airstrike campaign. Ideally, a nuclear explosion would provide spectacular imagery. But even the White House would regard that as an extreme breach of political and diplomatic convention. For Trump, who has cultivated a carefully staged image as a peacemaker, such a move would be politically devastating.

The challenge, then, is to strike with something that could produce a spectacle on a scale comparable to a nuclear blast. The nuclear issue should ideally be woven into the operation to give it a sense of historic significance, but strictly within a peaceful, anti-nuclear narrative.

The confrontation between Washington and Tehran began, in effect, with strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities. Continuing along this line would allow Trump to present his actions as consistent with his previous policy.

In this sense, Trump’s “formula” might sound something like this: “Great America fights nuclear weapons but does not use them itself.”

Could the 'mother of all bombs' fit the plan?

The MOAB, or “Mother of All Bombs,” could be particularly well suited to creating this narrative. The name is a playful interpretation of the acronym; its official military designation is Massive Ordnance Air Blast.

Trump has previously used super-bombs against Iranian nuclear facilities. Those weapons, however, were of a different type: GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs. Each weighs approximately 14 tonnes and is designed to penetrate the ground and reinforced concrete bunkers to depths of up to 60 metres.

Given their intended use, it remains unclear how effectively the GBU-57 bombs struck their targets in Iran. Did they reach underground storage facilities, or did they simply become lodged in the earth? Trump insists that the bombardments buried all of Iran’s nuclear facilities, but it is difficult to establish what actually happened when the targets lie underground.

The MOAB, by contrast, could deliver a powerful visual spectacle. It detonates in the air, making it possible to capture dramatic footage from multiple angles if the operation is prepared for filming in advance.

The bomb is so large — approximately 10 metres long and more than a metre in diameter — that no strategic bomber can carry it. Instead, it is transported and dropped from a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

The aircraft’s cargo compartment can accommodate the bomb on a special platform. At the designated moment, a parachute pulls the platform out of the cargo hold. The bomb is then released and guided towards its target using GPS and an inertial navigation system.

The United States has used the MOAB in combat only once, against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan in 2017. The strike targeted a mountain base, and Afghan sources reported that approximately 100 people were killed in the explosion. The bomb’s destructive effect is often compared to that of a very small tactical nuclear weapon.

Such an option would presumably appeal to Trump. Public-relations specialists could present the operation to American voters in precisely the desired light. And if Trump could persuade Tehran to play along with the intended narrative, the plan might work even better.

Military operation or political spectacle?

There are about two weeks left before the elections. Will this “bombastic” plan be selected, or is it all just an information storm being whipped up by American media? The Pentagon says it is prepared for a wide range of operational scenarios.

In that context, using the “mother of all bombs” might appear to be one of the simplest and least expensive options, while still producing spectacular images. The Iranian civilians caught up in such an attack, however, would clearly have little reason to welcome it.