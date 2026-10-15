Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley

The US Army is continuing to test experimental infantry fighting vehicles designed to replace the ageing Bradley. Two well-known manufacturers are competing for the contract: Germany’s Rheinmetall and America’s General Dynamics. The former is presenting the Lynx, while the latter has developed the Wolf. Which one will emerge victorious from this contest?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Calab Franklin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ IFV Bradley

In this case, dividing the companies into American and German camps is somewhat arbitrary, since Rheinmetall’s US subsidiary is also an American legal entity, albeit one owned by a German group. At the same time, the experimental vehicles developed by both companies have European roots. It is an unusual paradox.

The Lynx is based on the German KF41 platform, which was discussed in a September article. The Wolf, meanwhile, traces its origins to Spain’s ASCOD infantry fighting vehicle. However, the two platforms have very different track records.

How the experimental infantry fighting vehicles came about

The Lynx, based on the KF41 platform, is an entirely new development. ASCOD, by contrast, is a well-established vehicle. That does not necessarily mean its track record is entirely positive.

The original version, developed for the Spanish and Austrian armed forces in the second half of the 1990s, entered service without major controversy. A later redesign, however, became notorious under the name Ajax. General Dynamics developed the project for the United Kingdom, but British infantry soldiers were far from impressed with the new vehicle.

Among other complaints, the vehicle’s high vibration levels reportedly made British soldiers feel ill. There were additional problems, too. In short, the Ajax project proved deeply unpopular with the British military.

Presumably, General Dynamics learned from the British experience and approached the US programme more carefully. But who knows? Perhaps the spectacular failure of Ajax was a deliberate act of sabotage by the Americans.

In any case, the new Wolf infantry fighting vehicle will probably have only a distant relationship to either ASCOD or Ajax. The requirements for a next-generation vehicle are so demanding that, to put it very simply, little more than the tracks and road wheels may remain from the original platform. The powertrain, weapons and electronics, however, must meet modern requirements and ideally anticipate future needs.

As General Dynamics representatives proudly put it:

“The Wolf XM30 represents the next chapter. It is not just a combat vehicle; it changes the rules of the game. It gives American soldiers the ability to win.”

Those are impressive words, but slogans alone have never won a war.

What makes the new Wolf a wolf?

Like other next-generation combat vehicles, the Wolf will feature an unmanned turret with remotely operated weapons. Its main armament will be a 50mm automatic cannon, the same calibre weapon used by its direct competitor, the Lynx.

The vehicle’s second offensive capability will be a launcher for Switchblade 300 loitering munitions, mounted on the right side of the turret. There is nothing particularly revolutionary about this arrangement. The Bradley also carries a launcher in a similar position, although its system fires anti-tank missiles. It is simply an old idea with a new twist.

The Wolf’s observation systems follow the same approach described in the article about the Lynx. Instead of relying on traditional optical viewing devices positioned around the hull, the vehicle uses cameras to provide a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

The crew — the driver and commander — will receive information about the surrounding environment on displays. In the new vehicle, the driver will lose the traditional hatch near the front-left edge of the turret. In an emergency, the crew will therefore have to leave through the troop compartment at the rear and then exit through the back doors.

The hatch has been eliminated because the turret has been redesigned. It is lower and flatter, and its structure now covers the area where the hatch used to be.

On the other hand, the vehicle’s internal layout means there is no partition between the driver’s and commander’s positions at the front. Soldiers in the troop compartment sit facing one another, with their backs towards the sides of the vehicle. This arrangement leaves a clear passage to the rear door from any seat without forcing other soldiers to stand up and move aside.

For the driver, this could actually be safer. Otherwise, in an emergency, the crew would have to climb out through the top of the vehicle, directly into enemy fire.

Nevertheless, removing the hatch does have a downside. On a conventional combat vehicle, the hatch serves not merely as a door but also as a window, improving the driver’s visibility when travelling. If Western engineers have complete faith in the reliability of their electronics and cameras, however, perhaps there is something to their approach.

When considering modern combat vehicles, it is important to move beyond outdated assumptions. Automation has advanced to the point where the vehicle can be controlled from either the driver’s or the commander’s position without duplicating the mechanical controls.

Electronic systems will make the crew positions fully interchangeable. Both positions will have the same set of displays, eliminating the need for cumbersome control levers. The new vehicle will even feature an AI assistant, described as a “third crew member.” Remote control and/or an autopilot may also be implemented.

The powertrain will likewise reflect current technological trends: it will be hybrid. An electric motor should reduce the vehicle’s thermal and acoustic signatures, making it harder to detect on the battlefield.

As for protection against drones, company representatives say the vehicle will have a defensive system, but they have not yet disclosed any details.

That is essentially all the information currently available about the new infantry fighting vehicle. In this respect, the Wolf appears more secretive than the Lynx. Even its transport to the test range was conducted under tight security, with the vehicle on its trailer carefully concealed beneath a cover.

The prototypes are currently undergoing trials at US test ranges. Testing is expected to conclude by next spring. Only then will it become clear which is stronger: the Wolf or the Lynx. On today’s battlefield, however, strength and speed may matter less than cunning.