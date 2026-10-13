America first, allies last: How Trump’s election strategy is reshaping US foreign policy

Some of America's allies apparently still have not understood Donald Trump's slogan, "America First". For some reason, they assumed that their own interests were part of the programme, too: Israel's security, Ukraine's future and Europe's prosperity. Now it is becoming clear that everyone arrived at the American party with their own expectations, but Washington never intended to pick up the bill. America First means America first — including at the expense of allied hopes, partnership commitments and solemn promises. Especially when any of those things stand in the way of American voters filling their cars for less.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Just over three weeks remain until the November 3 congressional elections. Trump himself is not seeking re-election that day, but the vote could determine how freely he can exercise his powers for the rest of his presidency. Losing the Republican majority in even one chamber would make it significantly harder to pass legislation, introduce tax changes and secure budget decisions. Losing the Senate would also complicate the confirmation of presidential appointments. Opposition-controlled committees could turn life for the administration into an endless succession of hearings and investigations.

Trump would not cease to be president in name. His executive powers, veto authority and substantial foreign-policy prerogatives would remain intact. But there is a considerable difference between a president whose Congress works with him and one whose lawmakers put obstacles in his way every day. It is easy enough to declare that America is great. Convincing legislators to pay for another instalment of greatness is considerably harder.

That is why Washington's current foreign policy can plausibly be read as an exercise in managing the domestic electoral balance sheet. This is, of course, an interpretation of the administration's motives, not an admission from the White House. But the numbers make the argument compelling. According to an October Pew Research Center poll, 84% of registered voters consider the economy very important to their voting decisions. Foreign policy matters to 57%. Americans are interested in the wider world, but their household budgets matter considerably more.

Geopolitics looks impressive on a map. It looks less impressive on a receipt. And at the petrol station, even the most committed defender of the free world can ask an awkward question: why am I the one paying for freedom again? Diesel, after all, is not just fuel for a truck somewhere on a highway. It powers freight transport and agricultural machinery and accounts for part of the cost of manufacturing. When diesel becomes more expensive, the effects tend to reach the shops before the president's explanations do.

Iran, the midterms and the price of American foreign policy

This is where the great pre-election diplomacy begins. On October 8, Trump announced that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 elections. The blockade, however, remains in place, and the promised pause does not in itself mean that the war is over. What matters is that the deadline has been set with remarkable precision. Not until the threat is eliminated. Not until a final agreement is signed. Until American voters go to the polls.

One can imagine how this kind of peacemaking looks in the accounting department: peace has been temporarily extended until the polling stations close. Please enquire about a possible renewal after the votes have been counted.

Americans may support the use of military force, but a prolonged war, expensive energy and the risk of further casualties can turn an impressive television victory into an uncomfortable domestic political problem. Trump faces an obvious political temptation: maintain a show of strength while postponing developments that could spoil the final weeks of the campaign. An aircraft carrier makes a magnificent image on television. A notification to the family of a fallen service member makes considerably less attractive campaign material.

Against this backdrop, a report by Bloomberg is particularly striking. According to assessments by Western officials interviewed by the news agency, Iran has retained some of its missile and drone production capabilities and can replenish its arsenals. These are intelligence assessments attributed to anonymous sources, not a definitive inventory of Iran's weapons stocks. Even so, they sit awkwardly alongside the administration's triumphant statements about having destroyed Iran's military capabilities.

It makes for a remarkable adversary: already destroyed, yet still producing weapons. Apparently, it has not read the American press release.

For Israel, the situation is a reminder that an American politician's calendar and the calendar of regional threats are two different documents. Washington has an election ahead. Iran's neighbours have Iran. And a promise that the United States will not launch another attack before November 3 does not automatically become a promise of security for its allies.

Russian diesel, Ukraine and the limits of allied loyalty

Trump then made another peacemaking move, this time involving diesel. On October 9, he announced an agreement with Putin under which Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of fuel to the American and global markets, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and a further million tonnes later. Washington granted temporary sanctions relief for Russian diesel shipments.

The campaign victory almost came with its own maritime escort. Reports appeared in the press claiming that a tanker from St Petersburg was already approaching the American coast, despite having left port back on September 22. What magnificent operational efficiency! The president had barely announced the agreement, and his diplomatic triumph had already crossed the Atlantic.

Then it emerged that the vessel was carrying fertiliser, not diesel. Filling American trucks with it is not recommended just yet. Still, the story was almost perfect: yesterday he reached a deal, today he saved the economy. All that remained was for the actual fuel to arrive — and for petrol-station prices to agree to take part in the election campaign.

As the saying goes, nothing lasts forever under the sun. Only yesterday, Russian energy revenues had to be restricted. Today, American consumers need Russian diesel. Nothing personal. It is simply that sanctions have turned out to be seasonal: before an election, they require a little technical maintenance.

Zelensky was outraged. His position is not difficult to understand: Kyiv wants to put pressure on Russia's war economy, while its American partner is giving Moscow another opportunity to sell fuel. The Ukrainian president has proposed reciprocity: Ukraine would stop striking Russian refineries if Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. From a military perspective, this is a dispute over the terms of restricting attacks. From Trump's electoral perspective, it is an unwelcome complication involving the price of fuel in America.

After criticising the agreement, Trump suggested that Ukraine should find a new president capable of reaching a deal and accused Zelensky of being unwilling to end the war.

What a remarkable demonstration of the speed at which democratic institutions can operate. Cannot bring fuel prices down quickly enough in the United States? Then let us start by suggesting that Ukraine replace its president. A satirical translation of this diplomacy might sound something like this: we deeply respect your national interests, provided they do not interfere with our electoral interests. Once they do, we recommend a change of national leadership.

The same uncomfortable arithmetic applies to Europe. European countries can support Ukraine, allocate funds and argue with Washington. But persuading the American president to put their priorities ahead of his own electoral position is an entirely different matter.

What is surprising here is not even Trump. He has never concealed which country he intends to make great. What is surprising is Zelensky's persistence in appealing to the rules of friendship after the public confrontation in the Oval Office in February 2025. Friendship presupposes at least a shared understanding of obligations. Under Trump's approach to politics, an ally would be better off keeping an up-to-date price list close at hand.

Kyiv talks about fairness. The White House looks at the cost of fuel. And while Zelensky tries to explain that partners should not treat one another this way, Trump is explaining to those same partners exactly how they will be treated.

An energy truce, an election deadline and the price of America First

Apparently, however, one diesel agreement was not enough to secure the desired pre-election grandeur. On October 11, Trump announced an "energy truce” between Russia and Ukraine, effective immediately. According to him, both sides had agreed. Zelensky, however, said the announcement was news to him. This was diplomacy of the highest order: agreement had been reached between the participants, and all that remained was to inform the participants.

This time, the Ukrainian president responded more cautiously. If Russia stopped attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukraine would agree to do the same. His outrage over the diesel deal gave way to a conditional willingness to support a truce. The conditions remained unchanged, but the tone was now considerably more convenient for the White House: it could be presented as support for the president's initiative.

After being advised to find a replacement, Zelensky now faces another diplomatic challenge: how to support the American president without agreeing to everything he has already announced. The formula "we are ready, provided the other side is ready too” comes in very handy. Trump can point to the words "we are ready”; Ukrainians can point to "provided the other side”.

American voters, meanwhile, need none of these subtleties. Yesterday, the president secured diesel. Today, he established a truce. The details, mutual obligations and arrangements for implementation can be sorted out later. What matters is that the diplomatic victory makes the news before election day. Petrol-station prices have not fallen yet? Never mind. The number of victories is already growing.

European capitals, too, would do well to read the American slogan more carefully. It says "America First”. The words "together with Europe” are conspicuously absent.

Still, the diesel deal has also faced opposition within the United States. On October 11, six senators, including four Republicans, called for the decision to be reversed. It would therefore be too convenient — even for satire — to portray America as a country unanimously prepared to trade its allies for cheaper fuel. Americans themselves are divided over both the cost of the agreement and its consequences.

There is another complication. Economic analysts interviewed by The Guardian and Financial Times have questioned whether the announced supplies could do much to ease the shortage or bring prices down significantly. The political impact of a high-profile agreement and its actual effect on the market are two different things. The Ukrainian president has already been advised to vacate his office. The American petrol station, meanwhile, has yet to receive any recommendation to lower its prices.

But the central lesson remains unchanged. Allies are invited to take part in a great historic struggle for as long as that struggle fits America's domestic political calculations. Once it no longer does, the terms change, sanctions exemptions appear and demands are placed on partners. Sometimes those demands even concern who should serve as their president.

Putin can trade oil and diesel. Zelensky can voice his outrage. Europe can demonstrate unity and speak ever more loudly about transatlantic solidarity. Trump, meanwhile, can present American voters with yet another advantageous deal. Everyone has a role, their own interests and their own political stage. But the date of the main American performance has already been set.

And this is where the central paradox of Trump's policy emerges. In his effort to make America great, he increasingly leaves his own allies to pay the price. Pressure on Europe, reduced support for Ukraine and disregard for partners' interests all create additional opportunities for Russia. Moscow does not even have to reach an agreement with Washington to benefit. It can simply take advantage of the divisions that the American president himself creates within the Western camp.

The result is a curious picture: Trump is trying to make America great, while Putin is being given opportunities to address Russia's own problems. And the more insistently Washington demands that its allies pay for American greatness, the less effort Moscow has to make to weaken their unity.

Trump promised to make America great. But on the way to achieving that goal, he appears to be helping Russia grow stronger.