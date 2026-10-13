US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?

The United States and Britain, hoping to devise a winning formula for Ukraine, have decided to spend another half a billion dollars on a new military project called Sceptre. That is the name of a projectile which, according to its developers, could revolutionize the battlefield by turning an ordinary artillery gun into a missile launcher. In the context of the war in Ukraine, this means that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' entire heavy-artillery arsenal could effectively become hundreds of launch platforms with a range of up to 150 kilometres.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 43rd Hetman Taras Triasylo Heavy Artillery Brigade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Pion artillery installation

That is five to six times the standard range of a conventional artillery shell and 2.5 to three times that of a rocket-assisted projectile. It may not amount to a revolution in military affairs, but it would certainly give the opposing side an additional advantage. For the Russian army, this is no longer just something to consider: it is a development that demands a response.

A Sceptre for the British Crown at a cost of half a billion dollars

Judging by the name it chose for its projectile, Tiberius Aerospace, the company behind Sceptre, seems particularly inspired by its own invention. The name refers to a symbol of imperial authority. Then again, developers are expected to be enthusiastic about their products, especially when they have a direct financial stake in their success. But what exactly do the military establishments of the United States and Britain stand to gain, given their willingness to commit $500 million to a project whose eventual performance remains uncertain?

The company's official press release announcing the contract offers little clarity on who, specifically, is placing the order. There may be several customers, in which case their respective shares are also unclear. Nor does the announcement establish whether the money is British, American or a combination of both.

Tiberius Aerospace itself has existed for only a few years. But that is hardly unusual in today's global defence industry. Over the past several years, a multitude of ambitious start-ups have seemingly emerged from nowhere, taking substantial market share from established arms manufacturers. One cannot help wondering where these newcomers acquire their military expertise.

Although Tiberius Aerospace is formally registered in the United States, the Sceptre is frequently described in the media as a British-made weapon. This presumably reflects the close involvement of Britain's defence industry in its development. London's particular interest in the project is understandable, given its extensive involvement in Ukraine.

Here is what The National Interest wrote about the weapon in May 2025, when it had just been unveiled and had not yet undergone testing:

"This system offers the United Kingdom a number of options for long-range fires, a key aspect of any military conflict in Ukraine — and, undoubtedly, the very reason this weapon is being developed."

The article's author, Brandon Weichert, is a well-known security specialist who previously worked with US government agencies. His views are taken seriously in military circles.

A year later, the projectile had successfully passed testing, and many began describing it as a breakthrough technology for long-range strikes. One can only envy the almost religious faith Western observers place in new weapons, especially considering that Sceptre has yet to undergo its baptism of fire in actual combat. It has, however, already received its baptism in money: the first $500 million contract reportedly followed just six months after its initial test.

There is, however, one major obstacle. For Sceptre to make a meaningful difference on the battlefield, it must be manufactured in artillery-shell quantities — several thousand a month, or at least hundreds. Until now, that kind of production volume has been virtually unheard of for ammunition of this class.

Consider its closest counterpart, the long-range Excalibur rocket-assisted artillery projectile. Its highest annual production figure was 900 units. Yet Sceptre's manufacturing technology is considerably more complex. It is essentially a miniature missile equipped with a liquid-fuel ramjet engine and housed inside an artillery-shell casing. That means an ordinary ammunition factory producing conventional shells cannot simply switch to manufacturing it without considerable difficulty.

Even plants experienced in producing rocket-assisted ammunition will need time and money to adapt their manufacturing processes to the new product. Nevertheless, the manufacturer is confident and promises potential customers that Sceptre will be even cheaper than Excalibur.

Tiberius quotes a price of $52,000 per projectile, almost half the cost of an Excalibur. However, a look back at the figures shows that Excalibur itself could cost around $50,000 a decade ago. Much depended on the size of the order. In any case, Sceptre is unlikely to be cheaper during the initial production phase.

The manufacturer believes the answer to the cost problem lies in scaling up production. This does not simply mean increasing output; it means distributing manufacturing across numerous industrial sites. Why did Excalibur never become a cheap, mass-produced weapon? Because it was manufactured at a single plant. Perhaps its producer also had an interest in maintaining a monopoly.

Tiberius has its own concept for addressing this problem — something it considers practically a proprietary innovation, if not something even more significant.

The company's leadership, without any false modesty, believes it has discovered a genuine "Holy Grail" of defence manufacturing. Given the name Sceptre, perhaps that should come as no surprise, although the grandiosity of the terminology is hard to miss. What can certainly be said is that Tiberius's founders have become rather carried away with the symbolism surrounding their work.

The company is named after the Roman emperor Tiberius, who disliked public attention and preferred to remain in the background. During his reign, the sceptre became a particularly prominent symbol of imperial power and appeared on coins. Christianity also emerged during the same emperor's rule. Tiberius, of course, had no role in that religious mission. Historians do, however, indicate that he did not actively oppose Christianity, even though Jesus Christ was crucified during his reign. That execution, however, fell under the authority of the Roman prefect Pontius Pilate.

One can only speculate about what the company's management will come up with after the Holy Grail. Although invoking the Grail in the defence industry already sounds like an oxymoron.

The Holy Grail of defence manufacturing

Of course, there is nothing magical or religious about Tiberius's business. Its "Grail" is a software platform called Grail, designed to bring ammunition development, testing and manufacturing together within a single digital management and coordination system. Production itself can be distributed among dozens of different industrial facilities with the necessary weapons-manufacturing capabilities.

It sounds rather mundane, and it is difficult to see why such an ordinary concept calls for references to sacred symbols. Tiberius, however, considers the approach innovative. The company calls it "defence as a service". In practice, this means that Tiberius will not manufacture the ammunition itself. Instead, it will license the technology to other manufacturers and allow them to handle production.

This is where the deeper meaning behind the company's name becomes apparent. Emperor Tiberius also disliked publicity and preferred the seclusion of his country residence. Tiberius Aerospace similarly sees itself as a kind of grey eminence in the defence industry: a purely intellectual centre, a temple of science, rather than a dirty manufacturing workshop.

Licensing agreements in the arms industry are nothing new. However, companies that develop original and unique weapons technologies are often extremely protective of their intellectual property and reluctant to share it. The recent story of licensed Patriot missile production in Ukraine is a case in point.

Tiberius, by contrast, wants to do more than simply share its Sceptre technology with other manufacturers. It intends to make this approach the foundation of its business model and even promote it as a template for other players in the global defence industry. In other words, it wants to open the Grail to everyone interested in making money from Sceptre production.

If we recall the Christian tradition in which the Holy Grail is the cup from which Christ's disciples drank at the Last Supper, the symbolism chosen by Tiberius's executives becomes unmistakable. The company is inviting its followers to drink from its "cup", promising them a special blessing, knowledge and a path to success in the field of modern weapons.

Perhaps this is simply an effective marketing strategy for building the brand. There is just one troubling aspect: religions traditionally present themselves as forces for peace. Applying Christian symbolism to weapons manufacturing suggests a certain spiritual distortion on the part of those behind this business venture.

So how does Tiberius intend to make money from its Grail? For those joining the company's production network, a "sip from the Grail" comes with a straightforward price list:

$5 million — an advance payment for production rights;

$2.5 million per year — participation in the project and ongoing updates.

And that is only the basic package. The developers present Sceptre not as a finished product but rather as a platform on which other manufacturers can build additional capabilities and install their own components, including alternative guidance systems.

In this arrangement, Tiberius acts as a central coordination hub. It oversees modifications, checks compliance with standards, organizes testing and helps replicate successful innovations across the production network.

In general, this arrangement looks remarkably similar to the business model used by software development and sales companies. But London and Washington, working with Tiberius, have decided that the same principles can also be applied to the defence industry.

In fact, the half-billion dollars that the United States and Britain have decided to spend on the Sceptre project are not primarily intended to purchase a specific quantity of ammunition. The main objective is to establish a system of cooperation between defence companies: recruiting the first participants, selling them production rights, preparing their facilities technologically, obtaining certification, manufacturing an initial batch and so on.

In this sequence of events, we can probably expect announcements about the first success story from a manufacturer producing Sceptre shells. The West clearly needs to move quickly, or it may not make it in time.

Much has been said about everything surrounding Sceptre's production, but very little about the projectile itself. It is time to look at its actual specifications.

Sceptre: An artillery shell and a miracle weapon of Western engineering

Tiberius boasts that it took just 24 months to move from a concept on a computer screen to a physical prototype. In reality, however, the company did not start from scratch. At least five years before Sceptre's development began, various defence contractors had already been working on similar technologies. One example was Norway's Nammo, which pursued the concept in cooperation with Boeing. The number of companies exploring this field has since grown.

In other words, Tiberius did not invent the idea of a jet-powered artillery shell. A Norwegian projectile was already undergoing testing in 2022. Very little was said about the specific results, however, and the Norwegians certainly did not boast of achieving a range of 150 kilometres. Presumably, they were unable to push the technology that far.

One of the main technical challenges was ensuring that the projectile could withstand acceleration of 18,000g and the extreme temperatures inside an artillery barrel. After all, it contains liquid fuel and electronic components. The comparison with Excalibur mentioned earlier is useful, but Sceptre is fundamentally a different system. It is almost more like an aircraft, although a cruise missile powered by a liquid-fuel jet engine is a closer comparison.

The fuel is aviation diesel or kerosene, or a mixture of kerosene and gasoline. The projectile is filled with fuel immediately before it is loaded into the gun.

The ammunition is fired from the barrel like a conventional shell, using a propellant charge. Once its speed reaches Mach 2, however, the ramjet engine starts. Engine-powered acceleration continues until the projectile reaches Mach 3.5 and climbs to an altitude of 20 kilometres.

This altitude is intended to minimize the effects of electronic warfare systems, whose effectiveness decreases significantly at higher altitudes. The guidance system combines inertial navigation with GPS.

During its climb, the projectile makes periodic course changes. This is intended to prevent counter-battery systems from identifying the firing position of the gun that launched it — or, perhaps more accurately, the gun that fired Sceptre.

The projectile then switches off its engine and continues flying until it approaches the target area. At that point, the jet engine is activated again, the projectile accelerates to its maximum speed and makes its final approach toward the target.

Naturally, the projectile becomes more vulnerable to electronic warfare during the final stage of its flight. The developers nevertheless claim that its guidance system also incorporates elements of artificial intelligence to help direct it toward the target. The maximum deviation is said to be no more than five metres. The target does not necessarily have to be hit directly or struck nearby: the projectile can also detonate in the air above it.

The explosive charge weighs just over five kilograms. That is frankly little for a conventional artillery shell and not particularly much even for a guided projectile. The developers, however, present this specification as an advantage rather than a drawback. They argue that the design minimizes collateral damage, ensuring that only the intended targets are affected. Such remarkable humanitarian concern from merchants of death.

Finally, a couple of basic specifications help put the projectile's dimensions into perspective: it is 155 centimetres long and weighs 47.5 kilograms. For comparison, Russia's Krasnopol guided artillery projectile is 130.5 centimetres long. It belongs to a different category of ammunition, however, and has a considerably shorter range, even compared with Excalibur.

Russia's response to the US-UK Sceptre project

Russia is also reportedly developing projectiles equipped with ramjet engines. At least, such plans were discussed five or six years ago. Yet nothing has been publicly presented since.

As far as comparable long-range ammunition is concerned, the only new development reported publicly was announced in August this year. The Berkut projectile, designed for the Giatsint howitzer, is said to have a firing range of up to 40 kilometres. No further technical details or images of the projectile have been made available by the sources reporting it.

But that concerns comparable ammunition. How should Russia prepare for the possibility that the opposing side will field large numbers of artillery guns firing long-range Sceptre projectiles? According to the opposing side's plans, Sceptre's priority targets are expected to include Russian command posts, communications hubs and radar stations.

Unfortunately, there is nothing particularly new about the answer. Some of these issues were discussed in an earlier article about Germany's RCH 155 howitzer. As for active measures, the priority must be to extend reconnaissance capabilities. And this needs to be done on a large scale and systematically.

Russian Lancet loitering munitions are already striking targets at distances of up to 130 kilometres. So no matter how well artillery guns carrying Sceptre rounds in their barrels try to hide, retribution will eventually reach the Tiberius people too — however many Grails they try to shelter behind.