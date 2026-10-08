From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle

Several years ago, the US Army embarked on a sweeping small-arms revolution. Its previous service rifles, based on the M16 platform and its 5.56 mm cartridge, were deemed inadequate for modern combat. The result was the M7 rifle, chambered for the unfamiliar 6.8 mm round. But the problem turned out to be about much more than calibre. The weapon proved so problematic in several respects that the Army is now moving toward another version, the M8.

Photo: U.S. Marine Corps website by U.S. Marine Corps, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Marines and sailors together with a company from the 2nd Marine Special Operations Battalion of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Special Operations Command

How the M7 revolution began

The story began when the US Congress and military establishment concluded that infantry weapons needed to engage targets at greater distances than the M4 carbine, itself developed from the legendary M16 rifle.

To increase range and armour penetration, the US military introduced the new 6.8×51 mm cartridge and designed the M7 around it. The expectation was that the new ammunition would provide greater ability to defeat modern body armour at ranges of up to 800 metres.

But it turned out that modern firefights generally take place at much shorter distances. And as the project progressed, a long list of other problems emerged.

For example, increasing the calibre reduced the magazine capacity from 30 rounds to 20. In terms of the ammunition load carried by an individual soldier, that meant a reduction of roughly one-third. In practical combat terms, a soldier could carry enough ammunition for only about 10 minutes of fighting instead of 15. As Americans like to describe such situations allegorically, soldiers then have to take ammunition away from medics, communications specialists, drivers, cooks and other non-combat personnel.

There were numerous other shortcomings. One example was damage to the barrel after approximately 2,000 rounds had been fired.

American Captain Braden Trent meticulously documented these problems in a 52-page report. The report reflected the experience of 150 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, the disassembly of 23 rifles, ballistic testing and consultations with weapons specialists.

The combat officer’s final verdict was unequivocal:

“The new M7 rifle is unsuitable for use as a modern combat weapon.”

From M7 to M8: a new rifle or the same problem?

Sig Sauer, the defence contractor that designed and manufactures the M7, responded to the criticism rather bluntly, essentially telling the complainant that the soldiers themselves were at fault. According to the company, the problems resulted from failures to follow the weapon’s operating procedures.

The weapons manufacturer later refined its position, pointing to the requirements imposed by its customer, the Pentagon, as well as the limited time available to implement the project. Now, however, with documented feedback from soldiers in the form of formal complaints, the manufacturer has an opportunity to refine its product.

In other words, Sig Sauer can now take its own stack of complaints to the Pentagon and say: “I told you so, but you wouldn’t listen.”

That is essentially how Dave Buehler, the company’s vice president for production, explains the situation:

“In the case of the M7, our hands were tied by the design and performance requirements specified in the contract — even if we did not like them, we had to meet them. So now the new version incorporates our comments and the feedback from soldiers. And we can’t wait to get it on the market.”

The weapons manufacturer has therefore reduced the entire problem to a familiar part of a product’s life cycle. On the face of it, this is nothing unusual. For the defence industry, such a situation is hardly unprecedented.

However, the improved version of the M7, designated the M8, turned out to be remarkably similar to the original. Painfully similar, one might say, because the ordinary soldier’s troubles with the new modification are unlikely to disappear completely.

That is where another player enters the story: Josh Shoemaker, the company’s defence products manager.

“Essentially, everything remains the same. If those who already had the M7 are familiar with it, then the M8 will be received positively.”

Surely, hearing those words, a US Marine who has suffered enough with the M7 carbine might sniffle and shed a discreet manly tear.

But let us assume that the weapons manufacturer has nevertheless improved the rifle. What should the Army do with the tens of thousands of M7s it has already purchased?

Once again, Mr Shoemaker enters the stage. He suggests that the US Army could move the unwanted weapons into reserve stocks or transfer them to the National Guard. He has another option as well.

It is strikingly reminiscent of two moments from the Soviet comedy The Diamond Arm, although in this case only one of them really fits:

“My dressing gown is almost the same.”

“With a light movement of the hand, the trousers turn into elegant shorts.”

Here is what Shoemaker actually says:

“The barrel is attached with two screws, and the handguard with another two screws… the serial numbers on the lower receiver are the same. Overall, the M7 can be converted into an M8 in less than five minutes.”

That is the trousers-to-shorts part. As for the dressing gown, the Army could request conversion kits to turn all of its existing M7 rifles into M8 carbines.

And that is where the story stands for now. But, as we remember from Soviet cinema, the attempt to turn trousers into shorts did not work out particularly well. And as for the dressing gown, there is hardly anything left to say: divorce and a cactus between the bedside tables. Such is the comic side of life in the American defence industry. There are plenty of stories like it.

And what does any of this mean for us Russians? By and large, stories like this can only bring great satisfaction. Bad weapons in the hands of an adversary are, in effect, weapons on our side.

But the story is instructive for us as well.