Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington's broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

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Donald Trump was reportedly furious after journalists said he was prepared to ease sanctions on Iran and unblock frozen funds in exchange for concessions on its nuclear program. The president immediately called the report false: "I offered them nothing!”

And that, of course, is an important clarification. Being prepared to make an offer and actually making one are two different things. Especially before an election. In diplomacy, a mediator stands between the two. In politics, an entire election campaign does.

Imagine the awkwardness: you are telling voters that your opponent is about to surrender, while someone publishes information that financial concessions are being discussed in exchange for that surrender. Voters might ask a decidedly inconvenient question: if we are winning so decisively, why are our concessions already part of the conversation? That is why journalists can be so unpopular. Sometimes they reveal the price tag before the seller finishes describing his triumph.

Of course, the denial itself does not prove that Trump actually made an offer. But in our reading, the controversy looks very much like the irritation of someone whose backstage props for the next act have been rolled onto the stage too early. The promise to punish the opponent is still echoing in the spotlight, while backstage people are already discussing the terms under which the opponent might allow the show to end. Especially since other American actions are beginning to form a rather telling picture.

US withdrawal from Iraq sends a message to Iran

Washington has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq. And suddenly it has become clear that staying there made very little sense. Two thousand to 2,500 troops — what good were they? The bases were vulnerable. Protection was expensive. The troops had to worry about their own security. In the end, the Americans were largely in Iraq to protect the Americans who were in Iraq.

The logic is sound. Especially if we do not ask why all of this had previously been described as promoting stability, supporting allies and deterring an adversary.

An American base has a remarkable property: while it operates, it is indispensable. Once the Americans leave it, it becomes a mistake inherited from the previous administration. It is an extremely convenient military architecture. Even the foundation can be rebranded as the legacy of irresponsible predecessors.

We will be reminded of the 2024 agreement and its phased schedule through 2026. Yes, such a schedule existed. But an old document does not erase the picture we see today: amid the confrontation with Iran, the Americans are completing their withdrawal from a neighboring country, giving Tehran an excellent reason to celebrate. Washington displays the calendar. Iran displays the positions being vacated. Each side has its own victory presentation.

Now consider what Tehran has been seeking. Its demands include an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the withdrawal of American naval and air forces from Iran, an end to the blockade, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and compensation for damages. Tehran has linked all of this to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. It is a long list. But a good deal does not have to be implemented in a single day.

Washington appears increasingly reluctant to open another front

In my view, Washington is gradually discovering the merits of some of the steps Iran wants. Naturally, it is doing so entirely on its own initiative. Tehran can demand whatever it likes — the American president simply arrives independently at similar decisions.

Saudi Arabia asked for help against the Houthis. Trump declined direct military intervention at that point. Washington is willing to provide intelligence and help with target selection. But for now, the Saudis are expected to do the fighting themselves.

Allied support has taken on the form of a navigation system: we will show you the route; you will drive. If the road turns out to be dangerous, be sure to let us know. We will carefully study your experience.

In our reading, Iran can hear a fairly clear signal here: Washington wants to limit its involvement and does not currently intend to enter another war automatically against forces linked to Tehran. American allies are getting a chance to discover that proximity to the US president and a US willingness to fight for them are two different services.

That caution looks particularly striking against the backdrop of threats to shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Washington continues to issue strong statements about the security of trade routes. But it is considering direct participation in another war much more carefully.

One could also assume that Washington wants Israel to refrain from expanding this front. But the idea that Trump specifically asked the Israeli leadership to do so remains speculation. If we remember the reports, perhaps the Israel Defense Forces itself advised Netanyahu not to intervene in the war against the Houthis. Perhaps that was simply a coincidence; perhaps it provided cover for an American request to stay out. Either way, it is better to separate Trump's wishes from confirmed orders — otherwise every one of them would require a separate denial.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is looking for protection that it can keep on standby. Israel previously deployed an Iron Dome battery to the UAE. Reports emerged in September about talks over further purchases of Israeli air-defense systems, while military journalist Arie Egozi linked the interest in additional systems to their successful operational experience. The current location of that particular battery remains unclear publicly. But the more important point for the political picture is this: Israeli assistance has already provided practical experience, followed by discussions about additional purchases.

The UAE continues to use American systems as well. So it would be an exaggeration to say that it has suddenly abandoned everything American. But its interest in additional Israeli protection can be read as a desire to depend less on the promises of a single patron. In our view, the message is simple: the UAE listens to Trump, but it prefers to keep interceptors on hand.

That is perfectly reasonable. A presidential statement has no radar. It cannot track a target or launch an interceptor. When a threat is approaching, people tend to want something more reliable than another message saying that everything remains under control.

Third US carrier adds military weight to the Iran standoff

And now comes the third aircraft carrier. According to an Associated Press report published on October 1, the United States is sending additional forces to the Middle East, including a third carrier strike group.

There is the necessary stage prop. While mediators, sanctions and possible access to money remain under discussion, a large warship is heading toward the region. We should not assign it a berth inside the Persian Gulf ahead of time — what has been confirmed is its deployment to the Middle East. For television purposes, that is quite enough. An aircraft carrier represents serious military power. At the same time, it makes an excellent backdrop for a statement: look what a decisive person I am.

The US midterm elections are approaching in November. Trump needs his party to enter them with an image of a strong president who has the situation under control. A prolonged war, expensive oil and daily bad news would make uncomfortable companions for that image.

That leads to our interpretation: the president needs a pause that he can sell to voters as his own victory. Military pressure helps demonstrate strength. Possible financial concessions could help produce quiet. Two tools for two audiences: the warship for the viewers, the terms of the deal for the mediators.

If Iran's frozen funds are eventually released, that would not necessarily amount to compensation paid from the US budget. But political packaging can be found for almost any financial step. No one will say: we need calm before the elections. They will say: we achieved a historic diplomatic success.

It is almost a perfect construction. Reducing a vulnerable military presence can be presented as wisdom. Refusing to open a new front can be presented as responsibility. Financial concessions, if approved, can become proof of the president's deal-making skills. The third aircraft carrier gives the whole arrangement a sufficiently menacing appearance.

We do not know how the bargaining will end. But in my view, events increasingly resemble an attempt to move toward some of Iran's conditions while allowing Washington to retain authorship of the outcome — and the expression of victory.

The main thing is not to let journalists explain too early how much that victory costs. And if they do explain it anyway, Trump can always shout again: "I offered them nothing!”

Of course. The aircraft carrier has already been sent. Now all that remains is to agree on the price of quiet.