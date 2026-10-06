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Andrey Mihayloff

Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again

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Restoring geopolitical unity in the post-Soviet space is a historical obligation for Russia, according to Alexey Podberezkin, director of the Almaz-Antey concern's Center for Military and Political Studies. In a comment for Pravda. Ru, the historian and professor argued that returning lost territories through peaceful means aligns with the country's long-term national interests.

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This statement follows remarks by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadefuhl, who expressed concern over what he perceived as Moscow's intent to recreate the Soviet Union. Wadeful cited President Vladimir Putin's description of the USSR's dissolution as the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century, suggesting that Putin aims to reverse this outcome. The German politician warned that Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and the NATO-member Baltic states could be at risk.

Podberezkin expressed solidarity with the goal of restoring unity, stating that Russia bears responsibility for correcting the consequences of political decisions made at the end of the last century. He pointed to the European experience as a precedent, noting that historians are still analyzing who benefited from German reunification after the Federal Republic of Germany declared its goal of absorbing the German Democratic Republic. The expert believes that with sufficient political will, even ambitious projects can be realized quickly.

"In life, everything is possible, and in politics especially: seemingly fantastic ideas turn out to be implementable. In 1990, the collapse of the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union seemed like science fiction, yet both were dismantled within a year. So, anything is possible,” he explained.

Analyzing sentiments in the former union republics, the expert highlighted the volatility of positions among local elites and the public. He noted that in the past, many nations sought protection from Moscow due to external threats. Today, however, the dynamics remain complex. Despite integration efforts, some new countries are preparing for EU accession, creating additional barriers to Eurasian rapprochement.

Podberezkin drew attention to the historical examples of Georgia and Armenia. He observed that these states joined the empire not under coercion but for survival. Economic ties persist today; for instance, the Georgian Railway has ordered 200 wagons from a Russian manufacturer due to a lack of technical alternatives. However, the political orientation of neighboring countries often shifts. Currently, Yerevan faces a difficult choice as the West demands visa requirements from Russia in exchange for closer ties with Europe.

"Ukraine changed its position on remaining in the Union twice in 1991. At the beginning of the year, an absolute majority voted to stay in the Union, but a referendum a few months later showed that this majority was unstable. So, everything changes very quickly — within a single year, everything can be reversed,” the specialist added.

The professor emphasized that the stability of such unions depends on the ruling circles' ability to accurately assess risks. In the current context, where the Verkhovna Rada has demanded negotiations with Russia against the backdrop of a difficult front-line situation, the question of a new security architecture and borders has become more relevant than ever for the entire post-Soviet space.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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