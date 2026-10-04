Poland creates a centre to fight disinformation — but who decides what is true?

Poland's leadership has fulfilled a long-standing ambition. Poles will now have a new state institution tasked with identifying and combating what the authorities regard as disinformation on the internet and in the media. Those who spread narratives deemed harmful to the country are to be publicly identified. For this purpose, Poland has created a Centre for Countering Disinformation.

Photo: commons.wikipedia.org by MOs810 Polish flags

In Poland's case, "pointing the finger" is not a metaphor at all, but a direct instruction from Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, the political driving force behind the project to combat disinformation.

He put it quite explicitly when speaking about politicians who allow themselves to voice what is regarded as unacceptable by suggesting that Ukraine itself provoked the war with Russia and bears full responsibility for it:

Such politicians should be brought into the spotlight. They should be pointed out, and digital technologies should be configured so that such disinformation statements can be immediately removed.

Apparently, no one told Poland's deputy prime minister as a child that pointing fingers at people is considered impolite.

It has already been noted that Poland's leadership is deeply dissatisfied with the way its citizens view developments involving Russia. Far from everyone believes that the war in Ukraine could spread to Poland. A recent opinion poll reflects this. The leadership in Warsaw clearly needs its citizens not merely to believe this, but also to be afraid and, consequently, to prepare for a war with Russia.

Russia, however, is not the only enemy that needs to be confronted in the information sphere. Polish authorities believe that the right discourse must also be shaped around other major social issues, including climate policy, the green agenda, migration and so on. This means that the broader fight against "disinformation" should take place at every level of government and begin as early as the education system.

That is a more global task, however, and for now Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, the initiator of the project to combat disinformation, is focusing primarily on its technical side.

How Poland plans to combat disinformation

The main task at present, in his view, is to learn how to identify fake information and remove it from the information space in a timely manner, including through automated methods. According to Gawkowski, all the necessary technological capabilities already exist. Poland's level of digital development is such that it is even considered a European leader in this field.

To coordinate the work of all relevant agencies, the Centre for Countering Disinformation is being established. The structure will operate in close cooperation with the security services and the mass media.

The centre will be responsible for tasks including:

inter-agency cooperation in combating disinformation;

preparing assessments and recommendations;

exchanging information at the national level;

preparing current information for government authorities;

creating and distributing messages concerning identified disinformation.

Interestingly, the Polish authorities do not seem to answer the question: "Who judges the judges?" Who will label information, divide it into "good" and "bad", and what criteria will be used?

It is clear that Poland has state information institutions such as the Polish Press Agency (PAP), as well as major media outlets that support the prescribed tone. But their monopoly over information is precisely what has produced the phenomenon that the Polish authorities describe as the spread of disinformation.

The problem is that the main state media outlet, the Polish Press Agency (PAP), has become overly focused on making money by providing access to information through paid subscriptions. As a result, smaller media outlets without substantial budgets are forced to collect information from other sources. And this, supposedly, is where the "cunning Kremlin" lies in wait, feeding them pro-Russian narratives.

In reality, it is the very digital transformation that Poland's authorities are so proud of that is more likely to be responsible for getting information to Poles. Ordinary Poles, especially younger people, are increasingly turning to various chatbots rather than traditional media for information. As a result, the supposedly miraculous truth still finds its readers and viewers.

To correct the situation in the desired direction, Poland's leadership plans to make it easier for small media outlets to access information from the Polish Press Agency and even make that access free. Will this help promote an anti-Russian narrative? We shall see.

For now, however, the constant linking of virtually every incident to Russia is already provoking laughter even among Poles. In any case, Poland's Centre for Countering Disinformation, which could be described as an Orwellian "Ministry of Truth", has only just begun its work.