The T-90M in combat: Real-world performance challenges expectations

A wave of concern has suddenly swept through Western military circles over the possibility of Russian tanks breaking deep into Ukrainian defenses. The trigger was a real incident that Western observers have so far been reluctant to believe. That, however, has not stopped them from being alarmed. All it took was for foreign observers to see a couple of television reports about the daily reality faced by Russian tank crews on the front.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved T-90, Russian battle tank

Journalism can truly work wonders, and when words are backed by real footage, they can make such an impression on Western military experts that established military concepts may be sent to the trash bin in an instant. The issue here is the underestimation of tanks and, consequently, the overestimation of drones in modern warfare.

How combat footage frightened Western experts

As films often put it, this story is based on real events. Our protagonists are the crew of a tank from the 228th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Division: tank commander Denis Dmitriev, call sign Krepysh (can be translated as 'strong lad') a young man with a stern, masculine face. He is the main narrator of this story, while his driver-mechanic helps recall the details of what was, without exaggeration, an epic ordeal experienced by the tank crew.

To get the full picture, it is of course better to watch the video, because text cannot convey the full drama of the story. Moreover, Russia’s Ministry of Defense described the episode rather modestly:

The crew of a T-90M tank carried out a real “Breakthrough.” The men drove the vehicle 15 kilometers forward under a barrage of shells and drones, clearing a path through minefields. They could not stop — infantry was advancing behind them for the assault. The men took the full force of the enemy’s fire upon themselves, clearing a route for the main forces. For their courage and heroism, each member of the crew was awarded the Order of Courage. Keep it up, guys!

The event was reported on September 12, by which time the crew members were already wearing their Orders of Courage on their chests. This means the combat episode itself had taken place considerably earlier.

It took roughly another week for the footage to be viewed in the West, digested, met with alarm, and followed by the realization that Western militaries might be preparing for the wrong kind of war. What exactly frightened them, and what was the new insight?

Against the backdrop of numerous videos showing armored vehicles being destroyed by drones, many people have formed the impression that armored vehicles in general belong in the dustbin of history. On the battlefield, it is no longer armored spearheads that rule, but swarms of drones.

This perception has been created by the apparent ease with which tanks and other armored vehicles can be destroyed. An armored vehicle drives down a road, a drone hits it, there is an explosion, and that is it. It seems like the end. This is largely true of lightly armored vehicles, but a tank is an entirely different matter.

It is important to understand that the footage often shows the final, fatal strike, after the tank has already survived a substantial number of hits. Each earlier strike caused damage, but not fatal damage, until the cumulative effect of those wounds became critical. There have been documented cases online in which as many as 150 drones were required to finally destroy a tank.

Western military specialists reportedly came to recognize this simple truth through a couple of reports broadcast on Russian television.

The story of the heroic tank crew

A group of three tanks was assigned to move to a designated line and lead an assault group on lighter vehicles, including motorcycles.

At the very first stage of the advance, one of the tanks suffered damage that, under normal circumstances, would have made it unfit for combat. The barrel of the tank gun had been pierced. In practical terms, the tank had become useless as a combat unit — unless it was used as a battering ram, taking the enemy’s fire upon itself. The crew decided to continue advancing and carry out its tasks, including clearing the road of magnetic mines.

In effect, the tank took on the role of a kamikaze vehicle, and the tankers decided to keep moving until the enemy stopped them. The first problem was damage to the driver-mechanic’s viewing devices. At that point, the tank was effectively blind. The crew tried to abandon the vehicle and evacuate, but the enemy’s drones controlled the area so tightly that it was impossible even to stick their heads out of the hatch.

Somehow, the driver-mechanic managed to steer the tank using directions from the gunner, who guided him through his sight. Needless to say, the field of view available through this device was extremely limited. Moreover, the driver was receiving commands consisting essentially of “left” and “right.” In this mode, the crew managed to bring the tank to a stop beside a destroyed house in a village.

The crew tried to get out again, but this time "chemical" agents were thrown into the hatch from the enemy side — toxic substances such as Cheremukha ('Bird cherry') according to Krepysh. This is worth noting in connection with the alleged use of chemical weapons by the enemy.

The crew once again had to move blindly to another location. During the movement, the tank continued to take hits. Another strike damaged the engine. The tank remained operational, but staying inside it was becoming increasingly dangerous. During another stop, the crew finally decided to abandon the vehicle. All three men had to climb out through the driver-mechanic’s front hatch.

The drones continued to maintain tight control of the airspace, and it is impossible to know how the story would have ended if an old stone cellar had not appeared in the tankers’ path. The crew took shelter there and blocked the entrance with stones. They soon managed to establish contact with their own forces and transmit their coordinates, and a UAV provided the crew with its first lifeline — bottles of drinking water. Eventually, the crew managed to reach friendly positions.

What effect did the T-90 Breakthrough have on the enemy?

Now, however, let us turn to the effect this incident had on Western experts. Point by point:

The effectiveness of shaped-charge munitions carried by FPV drones is limited, meaning that a large number of them are required to neutralize a single tank. Moreover, the result of such strikes is more often damage rather than the complete destruction of the tank.

Russian forces are becoming increasingly effective at protecting their tanks, which, by absorbing enemy strikes, allow infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and infantry themselves to operate.

Poor weather conditions prevent FPV drones from operating properly because of their sensitivity to wind and rain and, in many cases, because of the low quality of their electro-optical systems.

In light of the above, one conclusion suggests itself: the Russian army is returning to the more extensive use of tanks. This will happen as colder weather sets in, when weather conditions make drone operations more difficult.

The story’s title may also have influenced how Western specialists perceived it: the T-90 is known as the “Proryv,” or “Breakthrough.” The nuances of the translation were apparently lost abroad. They were told that the tank was called “Breakthrough,” and they thought of an actual breakthrough. Well, a name matters too — and it can lead to victory.