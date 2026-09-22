America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny

For decades, America has been associated with the story of poor immigrants who came to the country with little more than the determination to work and eventually built successful lives for themselves. Since September 18, 2026, that romantic model has faced a very practical question: will a new immigrant be able to support themselves without becoming a burden on the state?

Photo: web.archive.org by pcwiles, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Statue of Liberty

The United States has changed the way it applies the public charge principle.

The Donald Trump administration has repealed the 2022 rule adopted under Joe Biden, which significantly limited the range of public assistance programs that could be considered when reviewing an immigration case.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services — USCIS — officers now have greater latitude to assess applicants individually. In addition to cash assistance and long-term institutionalization at government expense, other means-tested public programs may also be taken into account under certain circumstances.

Receiving benefits does not by itself mean an automatic denial of a green card. The assessment also does not apply to every category of immigrant. But the scope for an individual decision by an immigration officer has become significantly broader.

Age, Health, Money and Education

The public charge principle has existed in U.S. immigration law for more than a century. When a case is reviewed, officials consider a person's age, health, family status, financial situation, education and professional skills. There is no rule stating that "you must have $100,000 to obtain a green card.”

However, an officer may assess household income, assets, debts, health, education, ability to work and receipt of certain government benefits. A new public charge bond system also took effect on September 18 — financial security that USCIS may, in certain cases, require from an applicant who would otherwise face denial.

Thus, the question is increasingly not only "does this person have the right to live in the United States?” but also "will this person be able to support themselves independently?”

More Than 50 Million Immigrants

The scale of the issue becomes clearer against the backdrop of U.S. demographics. In 1970, foreign-born residents accounted for only 4.7% of the U.S. population. By 2000, the figure had reached 11.1%; in 2010, it was 12.9%; and in 2024, it stood at 14.8%.

In January 2025, the number of people born outside the United States reached a record 53.3 million, or 15.8% of the country's population. By June 2025, according to an estimate by the Pew Research Center, the figure had fallen to 51.9 million, or 15.4% of the population. Researchers caution, however, that part of the recorded decline may have been related to statistical factors and lower participation by immigrants in surveys.

In any case, the United States remains the country with the world's largest absolute number of immigrants. More than 76 million people have arrived in the country since 1965.

Where Modern America's Immigrants Came From

In the 19th century, American immigration was almost exclusively European. Between 1840 and 1889, about 90% of immigrants came from Europe. The 1965 immigration reform abandoned the previous system of national quotas and radically changed the geographic composition of migration.

Today, the largest group consists of people born in Mexico: more than 11 million, or 22% of all immigrants. They are followed by India, with about 3.2 million; China, with 3 million; the Philippines, with 2.1 million; and Cuba, with 1.7 million.

Overall, 52% of U.S. immigrants were born in Latin America, 27% in Asia and about 10% in Europe. The new wave also differs from the old one. Among those who arrived between 2021 and 2023, Mexico accounted for 11%, India for 8%, Venezuela for 7%, Cuba for 6% and Colombia for 5%.

From Workers Without Diplomas to Scientists

The social structure of immigration is extremely diverse. Among immigrants over the age of 25, 24% did not complete high school, compared with only 7% of U.S.-born adults.

At the other end of the educational spectrum, however, there is virtually no difference: 36% of immigrants hold a bachelor's degree or higher — the same proportion as among people born in the United States. The differences between regions are enormous.

Only about 11% of people from Central America have a bachelor's degree or higher. By contrast, immigrants from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa attain higher education qualifications more frequently than U.S.-born residents.

Therefore, the American immigrant is simultaneously an agricultural worker without a completed high-school education and an Indian programmer, doctor or engineer with a university degree.

One in Five Workers

By the beginning of 2025, immigrants accounted for about 20% of the U.S. labor force. By June, the figure had fallen to approximately 19%. Immigrants are widely represented in construction, agriculture, hospitality, elder care and other industries with large amounts of physical and relatively low-paid work.

At the same time, foreign-born workers play an enormous role in technology, medicine, science and engineering. For decades, America has imported labor from both ends of the market — relatively inexpensive workers as well as highly skilled professionals.

Who Gets Green Cards

At the same time, the U.S. legal immigration system has historically been built not solely around professional selection. Its most important mechanism is family reunification. A large share of legal immigration is connected to family relationships with U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Others obtain permanent residency through employment and professional qualifications. There are refugees and people granted asylum, the Diversity Visa — the famous green card lottery — and special categories. As a result, tighter public charge rules are particularly significant for family-based immigration.

A highly paid specialist recruited by an American corporation starts out with a strong financial profile. The situation is completely different for someone who has come to join relatives and is only beginning to look for work.

A Green Card Is Not Citizenship

The new rules do not mean the introduction of a wealth requirement for U.S. citizenship. Public charge primarily applies at an earlier stage — when a person is admitted to the United States or obtains permanent status in categories subject to the provision. The ordinary path to citizenship begins after obtaining a green card.

As a rule, a person must live as a permanent resident for five years — or three years for certain spouses of U.S. citizens — meet the physical-presence requirements, satisfy the good moral character requirement and pass examinations on English and the fundamentals of U.S. government and history, unless exempt. However, if obtaining a green card becomes more difficult, the subsequent path to citizenship also becomes more difficult.

The Immigration Pendulum

U.S. public charge policy has changed several times in recent years. The first Trump administration significantly expanded the interpretation of the principle in 2019.

After legal challenges, the rule stopped being applied, while the Biden administration introduced a narrower approach in 2022: primarily, cash assistance for an individual's support and long-term institutionalization at government expense were taken into account.

Now the pendulum has swung back. The new rules are already being challenged in court.

A coalition of 22 states and the District of Columbia, along with several major cities and counties, is seeking to block the changes. They argue that the criteria are too vague and could force families to give up legally available food or medical assistance out of fear that using those benefits could harm their immigration cases.

The Trump administration, by contrast, says the government has the right to consider a prospective permanent resident's dependence on social programs and protect taxpayers' interests.

The American Dream Is Becoming More Expensive

The famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcomes the "tired” and the "poor” to America. But real U.S. immigration policy has never been quite so romantic. The public charge principle has existed since the 19th century. The United States has repeatedly restricted the entry of people whom authorities considered unable to support themselves independently.

At the same time, the country has periodically opened its doors wide. The 1965 reform completely changed the composition of immigration, while in 1986 approximately 2.7 million undocumented immigrants were granted legal status.

Now the pendulum is moving once again toward stricter selection. There is still no formal requirement to be wealthy. But income, assets, debts, health, age, education, profession and the use of public programs are becoming more important. Therefore, the formula "the American Dream is not for the poor” somewhat exaggerates what is happening.

But the direction of change is clear: America is not closing legal immigration, but the government is now paying considerably closer attention to whether prospective permanent residents can independently afford their American dream.