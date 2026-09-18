Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to establish administrative control over Canada by proposing that the neighboring country become the 51st U.S. state, said political analyst Maxim Bardin, a member of the Expert Council of the All-Russian organization “Officers of Russia.” The political analyst examined the intensifying struggle between Washington and Brussels for political influence over Ottawa in a commentary for Pravda.Ru.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kenny Louie from Vancouver, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Canada

Earlier, CNN reported that Donald Trump threatened the European Union with trade sanctions if Canada were granted associate-member status in the bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on September 16 that she was prepared to offer Ottawa such a form of cooperation. Reuters, meanwhile, emphasized that the EU’s current treaties do not provide for such a status, while previous attempts to introduce flexible categories of membership had met resistance within the bloc.

Trump Links Canada’s Debt to Political Control

According to Bardin, the American leader’s aggressive rhetoric is driven by Canada’s deep financial dependence on Washington. The White House is openly demanding repayment of debts, using this as leverage to expand its sovereignty northward. Against this backdrop, the trade conflict between the two countries periodically moves into a phase of symbolic gestures and intense pressure.

“Trump constantly makes it clear to Ottawa and Canadian politicians that Canada owes the United States and is doing a poor job of repaying its debts. Hence his logic: if the debts are being repaid poorly, the United States will take Canada under political control. In other words, the European Union is now trying to protect Canada from Trump’s encroachments,” he said.

The political analyst explained that Brussels is defending not so much the country itself as the Canadian authorities that remained loyal to the previous U.S. administration and are connected to globalist structures. The proposal for associate membership in the EU is intended to complicate possible referendums on Canada joining the United States. Similar initiatives from Brussels are often perceived as a beautiful gesture with a hidden agenda, pursuing geopolitical objectives. Meanwhile, Washington continues systematically sending bills for old grievances to its partners on both sides of the Atlantic.

“There is a political and administrative war over Canada. The main thing is that Ursula von der Leyen is trying to protect the Canadian authorities from Donald Trump, doing whatever she can. Here we are seeing an intensification of the confrontation between Trump and the EU structures — a confrontation between Washington and Brussels,” Bardin added.

Canada’s Pro-U.S. Sentiment and Brussels’ Concerns

The political analyst noted that a segment of supporters of reunification with the United States has already emerged in Canada, attracted by the prospect of switching to the U.S. dollar and equalizing social benefits. The EU has previously faced growing skepticism when the results of recent voting in northern countries called into question the desirability of integration. Brussels fears that American expansion will undermine transatlantic unity, forcing it to compensate for costs that the United States no longer wishes to bear alone.