Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan

Yemen’s Houthis have been surprising the world for years, and especially their less-than-friendly neighbors, Saudi Arabia and Israel. In addition to periodic strikes on their oil and gas facilities and military bases, the Houthis have recently added a victorious advance aimed at taking control of a significant part of coastal Yemen. Saudi forces stationed in the area suffered losses and withdrew. Turkey and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s newly established military allies, did not respond in any way.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by lawepw, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Saudi Arabia, the capital of Riyadh

Oil, however, did respond — with prices rising. The reason was the Houthis’ closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and damage they themselves inflicted on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. As a result, Europe was told not to expect oil supplies from the end of September. And all of this is being done by the Houthis, who only recently were portrayed as men running through the desert in flip-flops.

This raises the question of what lies behind the unexpected military success of Yemen’s Houthis. But it is still worth starting with their opponents. They certainly appear to have greater resources.

This raises two questions:

How is it that Saudi Arabia so easily, and often without a fight at all, gives up Yemeni areas where its military units had been deployed? And why are the Saudis receiving no assistance from either Turkey or Pakistan, which literally last month signed the Mecca Agreement on collective defense with the Saudis?

The answer to the first question lies to a significant extent in everyday perceptions of the Middle East.

What Are Arab Fighters Really Worth?

There is a fairly unanimous view among military experts that servicemen in the armies of Arab states, and local residents in general, are not particularly motivated to fight, to put it mildly. The main issue here is morale. We can see this, in particular, in the rather muted reaction of the Gulf states to Iran’s actions.

But there is a need to qualify this point: Yemen’s Houthis are Arabs too, and yet they fight extremely effectively. The same applies to Palestinian Arabs. Apparently, the decisive factor here is the ideological component. All combative Arabs are ideologically motivated fighters, including those whom we consider terrorists. Citizens of more prosperous Arab states, especially the Gulf states, on the other hand, have not exactly distinguished themselves in military service. In this case, a combination of factors is probably at work: collective psychology, national mentality and the level of prosperity, in the sense that there is something to lose.

But this is only the social and psychological side of the issue. There is also the complex geopolitics and geoeconomics of the Middle East, the failure to understand which is often concealed behind the phrase, “The East is a delicate matter.” In practice, this manifests itself in a certain passivity among states, with countries looking to one another and waiting for a neighbor to react or for the United States to call for protection. But the United States is no longer what it once was, which is why countries in the region have begun thinking about mechanisms of collective defense.

Within this geopolitical framework, a major event took place in the region: on August 7 this year, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed a Joint Defense Agreement in Mecca. However, it is unclear how binding the agreement is for the parties, since its text has not been published apart from a joint statement containing the following wording: The agreement is aimed at strengthening collective deterrence against any acts of aggression and provides that any armed attack against one of the three states will be considered an attack against all three states. In addition, it provides for strengthening all aspects of defense cooperation between the three countries.

The phrase “will be considered” is rather vague and strongly resembles the meme about “diplomatic concern.” But what happens next, after the allies have “looked” at the aggressor? This unclear point is apparently what the Yemeni Houthis decided to test by launching another series of hostilities against Saudi Arabia.

What Is the Mecca Agreement Worth?

From the outset, the agreement elicited more smirks than serious interest in expert circles. Given the tense relations between the Gulf states and Iran, the new alliance naturally prompted a sarcastic question: “Who exactly are you planning to be friends against?” It was obvious that the skeptics were hinting at Iran. But the leaders of the countries that signed the agreement assured everyone that it was exclusively about defense. Soon afterward, the countries of the new alliance even invited Iran to join. Tehran took time to consider the offer.

Meanwhile, the military and political situation in the region had matured into yet another escalation. Finally, the Houthis “woke up” and struck Saudi Arabia. It would seem that this was the perfect time to demonstrate the miraculous power of the Mecca Agreement. But no — for some reason, the Saudis once again turned to the United States. Donald Trump, in his characteristic manner, responded with a refusal, citing his involvement on the Iranian front. An awkward silence followed. Neither Ankara nor Islamabad showed any desire to step in on Riyadh’s behalf, apart from verbal interventions against the Houthis.

Still, the Turkish side eventually broke the silence and explained the absence of the reaction everyone had expected under the Mecca Agreement as a matter of ordinary bureaucracy. It would be inappropriate to speak this way about the ratification procedure that an international treaty must normally undergo in such circumstances. But that is effectively what it comes down to.

The question is, when have legal restrictions ever stopped Turkey from using its armed forces abroad? For example, back in 2012, the deployment of Turkish forces into Syria was swiftly legitimized by an emergency decision of parliament. No alliance-type treaty was required in that case either.

There is another reason as well. It is more organizational in nature. Turkish sources report that the delay in fulfilling the commitment is related to the need to establish joint staff structures and the units required to support them.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said:

The process of institutionalizing the Mecca alliance is continuing. The three countries are holding technical discussions on this issue. We are discussing the structure of the general staff and the size of each unit that will be created. This process is nearing completion.

However, the minister added that another immediate objective of the joint effort was to expand the Mecca Agreement. In other words, Fidan is making it clear that three countries are too few for a military alliance. Once they gather a few more, they will really be able to make an impact. Could this be what the secret meeting of military chiefs from the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, held in Germany shortly beforehand was about?

The main “broker” at the meeting was U.S. Admiral Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command in the Middle East. Israeli sources say the main topic was the war with Iran. Here is yet another confirmation of the theory that the Mecca alliance has an anti-Iranian purpose. In this sense, the earlier invitation to Iran to join the alliance may simply have been intended as a diversion.

In any case, the new alliance is not yet ready to fight for one another. Describing the current situation, Hakan Fidan says that Turkey is “acting in accordance with the spirit of the Mecca Agreement.” Oh, that spirit of the agreement — words painfully familiar to us Russians. Yet few people understand the meaning of this mystical substance or what it smells like. The Turkish foreign minister does not explain it either.

Iranian sources do so on his behalf, reporting that Turkey is transferring Syrian militants from banned terrorist organizations to Yemen to fight the Houthis. Yes, the spirit is not working out very well; it is downright unpleasant. As always, the approach involves acting through proxy forces and using other people’s hands to do the dirty work. If the Mecca alliance continues to “institutionalize” itself in this way, there is little reason to speak of any serious structure resembling NATO. Even less so when it comes to obligations on the level of NATO’s Article 5.

Are There Any Genuine Military Alliances in the World?

It should be noted that many NATO members also question the effectiveness of their military bloc. And perhaps this is a common feature of all modern military alliances around the world. They are created not so much to guarantee collective defense for one another as to demonstrate strategic uncertainty. In other words, an aggressor can never know how a particular alliance will act if even one of its members comes under attack. It is an interesting idea, but the important thing is not to confuse the members themselves with all this uncertainty.

As an illustration, consider the recent words of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte:

NATO needs to invent collective defense if it has not had it until now.

What was he talking about? Does he not believe in the strength of NATO’s Article 5? Well, rightly so — few people believe in it, but they keep quiet.