Polls, Kalshi and the Outrageous Art of Boomer Mid-Terms

MOST IMPORTANT PART OF THIS PIECE – Your Kalshi Betting Prediction for Mid-Terms Bank!

Photo: wikimedia.org by David Maiolo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ US Senate

Pssst…Sorry, Chumley, nobody knows nuffin’.

Or, that is to not say, nothing is known that is anywise reliable, and Your Humbe will show you how.

Polling – Seriously, It DOES Work…When Done Honestly

After having been in the game a long time I can verifiably tell you – POLLING WORKS.

What doesn’t? Duplicity. Allow me to explain…

The last genuine surprise at the polls This Author witnessed was in 1994. That was the “Republican Revolution” largely premised on the “Contract With America”. Bill Clinton was President and had gone a tad too far for most Americans. (Importantly, the United States remained at the time populated mostly by Americans, which makes a tremendous difference, as ye shall soon see, Sportsfans.)

Anyway, while some of us expected The Party to do “well”…virtually no one anticipated 54 House Seats and 8 Senate Seats. That evening as the Results came in I was on the highway up North listening with near disbelief to the radio (it was a device that had sound but no images from which people used to obtain information) as Race after Race was called.

Contrast this with now-routine House margins of 3-15 Seats and Senate of 3-5 Seats to understand.

Soon thereafter, the Science of Polling came into fruition. Yes, the service had existed since the days of Nielsen Ratings for Broadcast (they used to send you a little notebook in which you manually wrote down the programs and times you watched)…but the Golden Age spanned 1995 until around 2006.

Polling – Facts and Corruption

One of the main things to comprehend on Polling, which one frequently hears from Insufferables is, “I done NEVER been Polled in my life!” or “Ain’t nobody EVER called to ask my opinion on nuthin’!”

*sigh*…CORRECTION: *SIGH*

First, that you are not directly contacted is the PURPOSE of Polling…so we ALREADY KNOW what you’re thinking without having to canvas every cotton pickin’ Voter in a District.

Let me ask, would you refuse to visit a Physician because his copy of Gray’s Anatomy (it was a book PRIOR a nighttime Soap Opera…*DOUBLE SIGH*) does not contain a personalized sketch of your body?

Obviously (HOPEFULLY) no one is quite THAT foolish…anyhoo…Polls are taken to AVOID canvassing.

Second, to be reliable Polling must be conducted Ethically…and HERE is where legitimate concerns creep in the doorway before kicking it down altogether. Because there are several, if not ubiquitous, frauds in Polling today. (Yes, even the most “credible” Polling Organizations routinely cut corners or fake Polls.)

Third, “Okay, Somerset, how do they do it?”…VERY glad you asked, Pal.

There are a few ways, and you need to be aware of all of them before relying on ANYTHING a Pollster tells you. AGAIN, you would be foolish believing “Statistics are fake!”…because if that were accurate there would be no Automobile Insurance, Health Insurance or Life Insurance, all based on Probability.

Where the trouble begins is Disingenuous Pollsters. These are the ways they get you…

Exhibit A: The Small Sample Size

This one is a go-to for keeping you even Poorer and Stupider than usual. ANY POLL with LESS THAN 1500 Respondents should be viewed not with skepticism but with contempt. It’s a FAKE. That Sample Size is FAR too small to adequately represent Popular Opinion, even in a minor town or upon a limited issue.

What’s that? ACKSHULLY, anything more wastes money? Congratulations, you believed the Propaganda! Even “legitimate” Pollsters will make this claim…and why?

The Basic is Polling costs a lot of money. You wouldn’t think so, but it does. The larger the Sample Size, the more Contacts, the more Time, and the more Review in terms of quantifying the Data. Expensive.

The Advanced reason is to intentionally skew results. Maybe this is done to energize the Voting Base; make them believe they’re “losing” so they turn out in force. Maybe because there is a secondary issue you know a Conservative or a Liberal would support in addition to the Main Candidate, if you could motivate those Marginally Reliable Voters to get their behinds to the Voting Booth. See? Very simple.

Now, no casting aspersions, but you might recall a little “Poll” (scare quotes intentional with double entendre) out of Iowa before the last Presidential Election? It showed Harris crushing Trump in the Race…which seemed…odd, in a Conservative State and in a Contest everyone knew Don would win.

You would not have been surprised it proved disastrously “wrong” (once more, assuming the intent was to provide Voters accurate information)…had you merely looked at the miniscule Sample Size. Classic.

Exhibit B: Push Polling

Here is a less pervasive but more “creative” type of unofficially wrecking the value of the Poll, typically done for purposes of Candidate Promotion. That is, you obtain results you know to be factually incorrect in order to put the “facts” of the Opinion Poll out for Public Relations Purposes.

In this instance, the “Pollster” (really merely some Advertising Man) asks a proverbially loaded question to get the reply he wants: “Don’t you agree, Candidate X, who served in the Military 15 Years, is best suited to keeping our Homeland safe?...

Clearly, the above has “seeded” the mind of the Respondent with multiple Psychological cues:

Respondent is immediately conditioned to “agree” whatever comes next in the query,

Only a single Candidate is referenced, solidifying latent identification with his person,

Facts are given (which may or may not be true) without contrary evidence,

Linguistic association…Military, Homeland, Safe.

Come on, Kiddo. Who DIS-agrees with Mom an’ Apple Pie served a side of Patriotism? Nobody.

Push Polling is an enormous hazard for an Informed Public because while the Results of Opinion Polling are always given the same is not true of the posit…often even Controlled Media only gives you a marginal description, such as “When asked about ‘safety’ people said…”

Yet, was this literally the Text of the question? Or was a sentence constructed that was too “wordy” to make the Telecast which purposefully accustomed Respondents into answering one way or another? In reliable Polling the EXACT form of the question is at least as important as the answers.

Exhibit C: Accurate Polling, Cheating Mechanisms

Of the most elementary, though still reliable, means of gauging Public Opinion has until recently been the Exit Poll; which is merely personal canvassing of Voters as they leave the Polling Station.

It sounds foolish, but again, in real life you find people (even Voters) are remarkably eager to share their beliefs with you. Psychologically? This is because most people feel “unappreciated” or as if “nobody” listens to them…so if you asked with a smile on your face, a good many were historically pleased to share because they were pleased anybody in this world gave a damn about what they thought on things.

For most of the 1980 to 2010 era Exit Polling was extraordinarily accurate and reliable in its result.

Admittedly, this is less true in Neo-America. There is far less “Social Capital” in terms of trust when you have a heterogenous community. (SEE: A tome entitled “Bowling Alone”.)

Moreover, in a violent “society” where folks are shot all the time over essentially nothing, few are liable to say anything inflammatory (and in Multi-Culti America, EVERYTHING, but particularly insight and knowledge, are viewed as inflammatory).

Finally, with tribalization comes unconscious perils for a Pollster. Wearing a red hat, or even red shirt, or possibly anything the color red, could be viewed by a Respondent as supportive of a particular Candidate and thus a Respondent may intentionally provide you incorrect information.

Then – as more and more formerly innocuous opinions are classified as “hate” with attendant job loss and social ostracization – decent, ordinary people are less inclined to say anything concerning anything:

As I used to remark to my people, “Nobody on the phone will admit they want to kill their wife.”

Cheat Code – How They Really Get You…

Then is what is what many of us in-the-know already have become aware but which cannot be said for being denounced as Conspiracy Spreaders - The machines Cheat.

It was in the 2006 Mid-Terms, after a certain counting company I won’t name, was rolled out across the land that formerly accurate Exit Polling came back wrong…totally wrong…and suspiciously wrong.

In at least 12 prominent Races we followed, the results were NUMERICALLY correct according to the Exit Polling, but in terms of the CANDIDATE were flipped…in EVERY. SINGLE. CONTEST.

EXAMPLE: No less than a dozen very important Races had Exit Polling for Party X at 45 to 65, but in Districts with these new Voting Machines, the Official Results came back Party Y at 45 to 65.

That occurred to such an extent it was not possible to be a Statistical Anomaly. It was Cheating.

It continues today. A race in Kentucky this year was Cheated. A race in Florida last month was Cheated.

The Room Where It Happened – An’ It Happens A Lot

You can believe what you want, only I am telling you the truth. Incidentally, if you DOUBT what I’m saying…turn over most ballots in the U.S. next time you’re Voting. See that Bar Code on the reverse?

Yeah. We know. We know how you voted. We know for whom you voted. We know whether you voted the whole ticket. We know if you voted on a Ballot Measure or a Referendum. All of it. Every time.

Then we correlate that with where you live, find out what you earn, married, kids, etc., etc., etc.

Afterward, if you are “susceptible” you will find targeted advertising on the issues we already know you care about…so if you own a gun, or don’t, your mail will differ from your neighbor in extolling Candidate X and Gun Rights….and if your neighbor has a classic automobile, his mail will show Candidate X in a vintage Cadillac…obviously, that’s not every Race…please recall, I mentioned Polling was expensive.

This is not some “friend of a friend” or “I heard a rumor”…this is Yours Truly saying your Vote most think is “secret” is not only known, but in Districts of tens of thousands, ads can be targeted down to dozens.

Regarding the Bar Codes, I don’t like it…but I can’t alter it. Even so, I’ve been in the meetings, I’ve watched the presentations, along many others, and once you cast that ballot we know your everything.

Red Wave, Blue Wave, Goodbye Wave

Given all this, my intent here is to attempt to save you some grief.

Incidentally, a word to the unwise? Don’t listen to anyone hysterical who presents your Infomatics. Oh, I well know the “theatricality” of Broadcast as we are long past the hour of Huntley and Brinkley…

At the same? There is a Current News Network employing a flamboyant “Pollster” who is garnering plenty of attention. Ask yourself, Chumley, “Is a breathless Camp Queen taking sips of crème soda in-between presenting supposedly hard data REALLY the individual in whom you want to place trust?”.

You’re gonna see a lot – as in, A LOT – of supposed Polls in the coming two months which might influence some of you to take a risk on betting whether there will be a Republican Wave, etc., etc.

DO NOT DO IT.

For one, Polling these days…unless you pay yourself…is Public Consumption rather Public Information.

For another, Cheating is absolutely rampant. Again. I oppose. The more you Cheat the less The System is trusted. In the end, this leads to a far worse overall result. As Longtime Readers know, I do not argue Politics, but I do advocate Policy. The Cheating in Kentucky and Florida was stupid. To wreck one fellow in the former and to save another fellow in the latter was an exceedingly poor trade via Public Trust.

For finally, America is a Casino…and it’s rigged…against you. This Correspondent lacks any power to change it…but maybe he can save those who gave of their time to read this article from losing shekels.

For ultimately finale, do you Casuals even know what “Kalshi” means in Arabic? EVERYTHING. Which is what they will take from you if you actively wager hard-earned money on manipulated intelligence.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America