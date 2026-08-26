NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic

Another round of NATO naval exercises began in the North Atlantic the day before yesterday. At first glance, there seems to be little reason to focus on them separately. One more exercise, one less — and all of them are taking place near our borders. Yet the maneuvers, known as Northern Viking, present a new and potentially threatening dimension for Russia and create additional risks for the Arctic.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ VBSS Training Northern Viking 22 (7135840)

We have become accustomed to NATO conducting so many military exercises that it is sometimes difficult to tell where one ends and another begins. And they all come with impressive names. Yet these exercises have traditionally had what might be called limits to their expansion.

Those limits are Russia's borders — maritime and land. NATO has moved so close to Russia that geographically there is almost nowhere left to go. There is, of course, room to increase the size and capabilities of its military groupings. But there is no longer much geographic room for further expansion unless direct military action is contemplated.

NATO still has room for maneuver in relation to Moldova, the countries of the South Caucasus and even Central Asia.

But unlike the southern and western directions, the north offers NATO both an easier path and additional room for expansion — toward the Arctic. There is no need to play political games or involve new countries as victims. It is enough simply to move closer and closer to Russia's Arctic zone.

NATO's Arctic Sentinel Program

The NATO program known as Arctic Sentinel, launched in February 2026, is evidence of such intentions. It is also referred to as the Arctic Guard. As always, its justification is based on the alleged Russian threat.

For now, this "watch” or "guard,” as its name suggests, is mainly limited to surveillance, monitoring and intelligence gathering. But what happens next? The program has not yet become fully operational. So far, several NATO countries have promised to provide aviation groups for air patrols along Greenland's borders.

Apparently, NATO has yet to determine exactly how to package this "dish” and with what ingredients to serve it to Russia, so for now it is intensifying efforts along already tested lines.

Northern Viking: from routine exercises to a larger military presence

The exercises under discussion — Northern Viking - have been held for decades. Their main stated purpose is the defense of Iceland. They have traditionally represented a fairly routine event intended to demonstrate the protection provided to Iceland by larger countries.

To be fair, tiny Iceland, with a population of around 300,000, effectively has no army of its own. It has only small coast guard and police units, along with several air surveillance services.

Because Iceland faces no genuine military threat, the level of participation by other countries in the program was once fairly limited. Each participating country might contribute just one piece of equipment: one patrol boat, one helicopter, one patrol aircraft, 15 soldiers and so on.

But in 2022, Russia was "invented” as the threat, and the composition and size of the participating forces rose sharply. The United States alone deployed two amphibious assault ships and a Marine expeditionary unit. Norway, France and Germany each contributed a warship in the frigate-to-destroyer category.

These ships also carry a broad range of missile weapons, including systems capable of striking ground targets. This raises an obvious question: what threat to Iceland, and from whom, would require exercises on such a scale? All the countries surrounding Iceland are NATO members, while somewhere beyond them in the Arctic lies Russia, which, as is well known, has no intention of attacking anyone.

Nevertheless, NATO had effectively gathered for "war.” It is worth noting that one of the U. S. amphibious assault ships, USS Kearsarge, is essentially also a small aircraft carrier, with aircraft such as six F-35B fighter-bombers operating from its deck.

Already in 2022, the exercise plan included operations involving the inspection, boarding, searching and detention of "suspicious vessels.” Given the scale and content of those previous exercises, the 2026 version of the "Viking” should not be overlooked.

Who threatens North Atlantic trade routes?

As always, the stated objectives of the exercises are the defense of Iceland and the protection of maritime trade routes in the North Atlantic. But who exactly threatens these routes, when the West has relatively little commercial traffic here?

The area is certainly very active in terms of shipping. Most of it, however, consists of fishing vessels. Russia, meanwhile, is one of the countries using the area as a trade route — and its presence is only beginning to expand. The same applies to countries that may potentially use the Northern Sea Route to bypass Eurasia.

But is that really a threat? Russian submarines operating from bases on the Kola Peninsula are frequently cited as evidence of a Russian threat. But where else are they supposed to go? They cannot travel through the air.

Although they can travel through the air as well. We also fly strategic bombers along this route, and that does not please the West either. But you cannot force someone to like you.

Nor are submarines or their freedom of navigation restricted by any international agreements. So what exactly are the objections?

Apparently, there are some.

Two NATO naval groups take part

Two NATO naval groups are listed for participation in the exercises:

Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 - capable of including up to 12 warships, including frigates, destroyers and heavy amphibious vessels.

- capable of including up to 12 warships, including frigates, destroyers and heavy amphibious vessels. NATO Mine Countermeasures Group - consisting of three minesweepers and a minelayer.

This effectively represents half of NATO's four specially established standing maritime readiness groups.

But that covers only NATO's operational groups. U.S. Sixth Fleet ships also usually take part in the exercises, and overall command is likewise handled by the fleet. There is not yet any precise information on which specific U. S. Navy vessels will participate. Most likely, the American contribution will be affected by the demands of operations in the Persian Gulf.

One important detail is that the exercises will also be attended by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Grinkevich, which once again confirms their importance. The American general also met with Iceland's prime minister and foreign minister on the eve of the exercises.

This clearly points to the development of new models of regional cooperation amid growing military and political tensions around the world. Although it is worth asking who created those tensions in the first place. The question is rhetorical.

The Arctic is becoming a new theater of competition

The struggle for maritime trade routes and control over strategic passages is intensifying around the world. In this respect, the North Atlantic and, beyond it, the Russian Arctic are simply part of a much larger picture.

Iceland is now undergoing militarization. On the nearby Faroe Islands, Denmark is increasing its military presence. It is building radar facilities and preparing sites for F-35 deployments. Nor should Denmark's importance be underestimated because of its relatively small size. It is one of the major players in global maritime trade.

It is enough to note that one of the world's largest container shipping operators, Maersk, is a Danish company that is currently losing enormous sums because of military and political turmoil around the world. Denmark is therefore one of the countries taking an exceptionally hard line against Russia.

Of course, it would be easier for the West to reach an agreement with Russia. But apparently, a false sense of maritime dominance continues to encourage the West to play its game to the very end. The main challenge is not to end up without its trousers — or, indeed, to manage to survive at all.

When there is no substance, however, an attempt is made to create the appearance of substance. That is why new "Arctic Guards,” "Northern Vikings,” "Epic Furies” and other grand-sounding military concepts keep appearing.

Perhaps it is time for Russia to respond with something clever of its own — a "Polar Bear” or a "Cold Northern Wind.”