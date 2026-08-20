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Andrey Nikolaev

From F-16s to New Glide Bombs: Ukraine Expands Its Air Arsenal Despite Russian Skepticism

Opinion » Columnists

Ukraine has announced yet another "superweapon" — a domestically developed glide bomb. Russia has been successfully using this type of weapon for a long time. Now Ukraine has one as well. However, Russian military analysts have largely greeted the news with considerable skepticism. Could the reason lie in the bomb’s small size?

Air bomb FAB-3000 M-54
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Air bomb FAB-3000 M-54

Let us start with the bomb itself.

Ukrainian military marketers have given it the name "Equalizer," apparently aiming for originality, a sense of black humor and a hint at its destructive power. Yet the super-powerful performance they promise does not quite fit the bomb’s modest dimensions, or rather its weight.

Meanwhile, weight is one of the key characteristics of any strike weapon. The "Equalizer" weighs just 250 kg. This figure is often mistakenly equated with the weight of the warhead, and Ukrainian sources themselves make this mistake. But judging by everything available, this characteristic too has apparently fallen victim to Ukrainian marketing — brazen and merciless.

Why Russian Analysts Are Skeptical of Ukraine’s New Glide Bomb

With the bomb’s total weight at 250 kg, the mass of the explosive charge cannot exceed 100 kg. The warhead could be supplemented with a fragmentation component or a cluster payload, but such a type of charge has little practical value on the modern battlefield. Bombs are mainly used in high-explosive configurations to destroy buildings, bridges, strongpoints and firing positions. They also inflict casualties among personnel in the process.

This modest caliber is probably also behind the critical reaction from Russian observers to the "Equalizer." What can it "equalize" if its payload will not differ significantly from that of medium- and long-range attack drones?

The second critical issue is its range. Ukraine claims a range of 130 km from the release point at an altitude of 10,000 meters, and just 10 km when released from an altitude of 500 meters. With this set of characteristics, the new bomb is considered unlikely to make a significant difference for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Yes, perhaps that would be the case if Ukraine used 10–20 of them a day, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently use similar foreign-made aerial bombs. That would probably not have much of an impact. But what if the scale of their use increases?

Ukraine’s Growing Aircraft Fleet Could Change the Equation

Ukraine currently has all the conditions for that. Its aircraft fleet is gradually growing. Two years ago, the Ukrainian air group consisted exclusively of aging Soviet aircraft. Now its arsenal also includes American F-16s and French Mirages, while Swedish Gripens are also expected to arrive soon.

Interestingly, in this context, Kyiv announced the beginning of work on glide bombs precisely after the first batch of F-16s was delivered. The Western aircraft were probably supplied without the weapons systems Ukraine had expected. Most likely, NATO primarily viewed the aircraft as airborne air-defense platforms when delivering them, while Kyiv wanted to use them in a strike role.

Yes, the West supplied guided bombs and air-launched cruise missiles. But judging by everything available, neither the United States nor Europe sought to expand this type of weaponry. Whether that was because they wanted to avoid escalation at the time or because of shortages is unclear. Ukraine apparently decided then to begin developing its own glide bombs.

How much of it is actually its own development is something many people are laughing about. They argue that it is simply the old American Mark 82 bomb, whose production began back in the 1960s. The Americans developed their own set of "wings" for it long ago. In this sense, if Ukraine invented anything new, it may simply have reinvented the wheel.

Perhaps the project is really just an attempt to localize production of these kits in Ukraine. As for the 17 months reportedly spent on development, that claim may have been made solely to maintain the image of a "highly intellectual" power.

Whatever the case, a bomb does not become more humane or less dangerous simply because it was assembled in Ukraine rather than the United States. Moreover, the battlefield use of guided aerial bombs has demonstrated their undeniable advantages: high flight speed, difficulty of interception and destructive power.

Russia Has a Major Advantage in Bomb Weight

However, the power of Russian aerial bombs also lies in the fact that Russia has much heavier munitions. The three-ton FAB-3000 bombs have already become a fairly common weapon. Ukraine, by contrast, currently has only a 250-kg bomb.

But that does not mean the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not have 500-kg and 1,000-kg bombs tomorrow. Last spring, reports already emerged that Ukraine had tested a 500-kg glide bomb. That story, however, received no further follow-up. Perhaps the project was simply classified.

Therefore, despite all the justified skepticism surrounding Ukrainian "developments," it is important to pay attention not only to the emergence of new types of weapons in Ukraine but also to the trends behind their development. What we are being told about now means that something more serious already exists. What matters is what comes next.

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Author`s name Andrey Nikolaev
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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