Several fires broke out at industrial facilities across Europe in a single day, with some of them ending in explosions. Three of the incidents occurred in close succession in the same city. The causes have not yet been announced, but following the old European tradition, we can expect hints of a Russian trail. And in a sense, there is one — visible to the naked eye.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Фото ВМС США, сделанное специалистом по массовым коммуникациям 1-го класса Джеймсом Э. Фоэлом is licensed under Знак общественного достояния 1.0 Universal A fireman extinguishing the fire

Three Industrial Incidents in Rotterdam

Do not think it was Petrov and Boshirov, or some other partisans. Everything is much simpler.

The location of these closely spaced incidents was the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. It is one of the largest ports in the world and a global transshipment hub, including for petrochemical products. The city is also home to several major oil refineries, including an oil refinery operated by Gunvor Group, where a fire followed by an explosion occurred.

The emergency reportedly occurred on Thursday, August 13, during maintenance work on a pipeline. One person was killed and several were injured in the explosion, while an oil tank was torn apart. There were large flames and heavy smoke, but firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze.

If we look into the history of the company, we learn that the enterprise was founded in the 1990s by the well-known Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko. There you have it — the Russian trail.

Gennady Timchenko is a highly respected figure in Russia, which earned him a place on Western sanctions lists. True, Timchenko left Gunvor’s ownership structure back in 2014, but that is unlikely to serve as an excuse for the European press, which is often quick to jump to conclusions.

There was another incident in Rotterdam, also at a petrochemical facility, this time belonging to another global giant, Exxon Mobil. It looked like a fire from the outside, but it was not quite a fire.

The facility lost power, forcing production to stop. This is how the Russian oil and gas portal Neftegaz.RU described what happened:

“A flare system was used to safely empty the pipelines. The procedure is standard, but it caused significant smoke in the port area and its surroundings.”

And to round off the Dutch story, there was another fire at the Maasvlakte electrical substation near Rotterdam. The facility is responsible for transmitting electricity from offshore wind installations to the rest of the Dutch power grid. Nothing dramatic happened here either. But Dutch investigators are checking whether there could be a connection between these events.

Well, as Dr Watson used to say — this is an extremely tangled story.

Explosion at an Italian Ammunition Plant

Now let us move to sunny Italy. Although that description is not entirely fair to Italy alone. There are plenty of hot places in Europe at the moment, including the Netherlands.

Still, Italy. Here, the explosion occurred exactly where one might expect it to — at a military plant producing rocket propellant, various types of gunpowder and medium- and large-calibre ammunition. The facility belongs to KNDS Ammo Italy and is located in the town of Colleferro, 50 kilometres from Rome.

Twenty years ago, this plant was already involved in an unpleasant story connected with the production of cluster bombs. Italy, meanwhile, is a party to the convention banning the production and use of such munitions.

At roughly the same time, an explosion occurred at the plant, killing one person. This fits very well with the standard method of covering up traces. There were no casualties in the latest explosion. That is everything we know about the explosions in Europe on August 12.

For completeness, we can also add the explosions at an arms factory in Bulgaria on August 10. No casualties have been reported there either, and no one is looking for a Russian trail. They say the fault lies with the people themselves. And rightly so.

If Europe can say that the drone found at Leipzig Airport near Ukrainian An-124 aircraft was not Russian, then perhaps Europe is not quite as hopeless as it seems.

Coincidence, Heat or Something Else?

So what is it? Just a coincidence? Let us venture a very mundane explanation. Europe is experiencing a heatwave at the moment. Even in the evening, temperatures are above 30 degrees Celsius, while during the day, temperatures in direct sunlight easily approach 40 degrees.

Naturally, under such conditions, equipment comes under increased strain, while any external work on pipelines and other infrastructure can create an additional fire hazard.

So there is no need to look for a black cat in a dark room, especially if that cat is supposed to be a Russian trail. Perhaps it is simply divine intervention? Not quite heavenly punishment yet, but at least a sign from above.